4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 23, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

Capstead Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:CMO) shares moved upwards by 3.23% to $3.20 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Jan 27, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) stock declined 9.04% to $3.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Mar 9, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $8.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares fell 8.29% to $1.99.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares fell 5.84% to $5. The most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.

 

Posted-In: Real Estate Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

