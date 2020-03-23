Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cisco Pledges $225M To Fight Global Coronavirus Pandemic
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2020 3:37am   Comments
Share:
Cisco Pledges $225M To Fight Global Coronavirus Pandemic

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has pledged $225 million in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide.

What Happened

Chief executive officer Chuck Robbins, in a statement on Sunday, said that the telecommunications equipment maker would allocate $8 million in cash and $210 million to various institutions leading the fight against COVID-19 including the World Health Organization, national governments, and non-profit organizations.

The company will also match employee donations up to $4 million and has allocated another $1 million in grants for non-profit organizations, Robbins added.

"People who were already vulnerable are facing even more risks to their health, stability, housing, and well-being," Robbins noted on the effects of the pandemic.

"Nonprofits are struggling to serve their populations as the number of volunteers declines due to social distancing practices and donations are at-risk due to financial concerns."

Why It Happens

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has severely impacted small businesses and low-income individuals with no immediate end in sight. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally has risen to 336,004 over the weekend, with 14,641 people reported dead, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Cisco had previously committed to pay full wages to its hourly workers during the pandemic, irrespective of the hours they could work or were required to work.

A number of other established Silicon Valley companies have announced similar COVID-19 response packages, including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft Incorporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) over the course of the last two months.

Price Action

Cisco's shares closed 5.6% lower at $35.6 on Friday. The shares traded slightly lower at $35.49 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Bezos Says Amazon Is Focused On Helping The Fight Against Coronavirus
Barron's Picks And Pans: Big Tech Picks, Bank Stocks Large and Small And More
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Coca-Cola And More
NBA, NHL And Other Sports Leagues To Televise Esports Events
Disney Is In The Crosshairs Of COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cisco Systems coronavirusNews Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga