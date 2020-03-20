Market Overview

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/20
FreightWaves  
March 20, 2020 2:32pm   Comments
Freight Futures data to watch today:Spot Month Futures Settlements

The Trucking Freight Futures markets trended slightly lower on Thursday as the spot National contract settled 0.15% lower to $1.363 a mile. The April National contract (FUT.VNU202004), which has 20,000 miles (20 contracts) of open interest, closed down a fraction to $1.373. The market was led lower by the East regional contact (FUT.VEU202003), which ended 0.4% lower to $1.531. Both the West regional (FUT.VWU202003) and South regional (FUT.VSU202003) contracts finished unchanged at $1.378 and $1.179, respectively.

Weighing on the East was the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003), which dropped $0.02, or 1.1%, to $1.809, as well as the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003), which slipped 0.23% to $1.763. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003) gained 0.7% to end the session at $1.021. In the West, both the LAX to SEA (FUT.VLS202003) and SEA to LAX (FUT.VSL202003) contracts ended unchanged at $1.845 and $0.911, respectively. The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) in the South gained 0.2% to $1.072 and was offset by a 0.23% drop in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003), which slipped to $1.286.

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Spot Month Futures Settlements

Originally posted here...

 

