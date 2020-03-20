Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Passenger Airlines Limit Some Speciality Cargo
FreightWaves  
March 20, 2020 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Passenger Airlines Limit Some Speciality Cargo

Cargo departments of scheduled passenger airlines are beginning to restrict what type of cargo they accept, as well as drop-off and pick-up windows because of limited flight availability in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

United Airlines Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) notified customers Friday that it is temporarily suspending shipments of pets that travel in the cargo hold and human remains on international flights. Cargo stations will continue to accept those shipments for domestic travel to the extent permitted by United's current schedule.

United Cargo also said it is suspending performance guarantees for deliveries for all shipments tendered on, or after, March 20.

Air Canada issued a notice that it will no longer accept live animal bookings. 

Meanwhile, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Cargo reminded customers to be aware that operating hours are changing at many locations for drop off and pick up because airlines have reduced flight schedules.

Airlines are adjusting daily to a dynamic situation of global travel restrictions and loss of passenger business. Several airlines, including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), have launched programs to flip passenger planes into all-cargo service to meet commercial needs for airlift.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (ALK + AAL)

XPO Ends Bid To Break Up The Company
Opposition Increases To Blank-Check Bailout Of Airline Industry
American Airlines Launches Freighter Service Using Passenger Planes
Could Warren Buffett Bail Out The Airlines?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Airlines Plead For $50B Bailout, But Do They Deserve It?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Airliners coronavirus Covid-19 FreightwavesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga