CBP At El Paso Seize Shipment Of Tampered Cleaning Supplies
FreightWaves  
March 20, 2020 2:13pm   Comments
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the El Paso, Texas port of entry removed a truckload of tampered cleaning products that were destined for the U.S. market.

"In the current environment it is reprehensible that someone would attempt a scheme like this to prey upon the concerns and fears of our community, likely for financial gain," said Hector Mancha, CBP's director of field operations at El Paso, in a statement.

The box truck arrived at the port of entry from Mexico on March 16.

During an inspection by CBP officers, the truck driver showed a manifest stating that the shipment contained cleaning supplies and toilet paper, including 168 boxes of Clorox bleach (127 oz.), 75 boxes of Pinol cleaner (33.81 oz.), 28 boxes of Fabuloso cleaner (169 oz.), 23 boxes of Pinol cleaner (27.99 oz.), 9 boxes of Clorox cleaner (31.44 oz.), and 20 boxes of Adorable brand toilet paper.

CBP officers, along with assistance from National Guard soldiers, found that many of the bleach bottles lacked safety seals, an indication of tampering. The bleach scent was also noticeably absent to the officers.

"Initial field-testing showed that the products contained water," CBP said.

A Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) representative also advised CBP that the Spanish labeled product was not permitted for sale in the U.S., the agency said.

Originally posted here...

 

coronavirus Covid-19 Freightwaves

