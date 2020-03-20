Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares jumped 549% to $22.00 after the company reported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 87.4% to $11.41 after surging around 35% on Thursday.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares rose 67% to $7.85.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) surged 64.6% to $0.93 after the company's 8-K showed it would present certain info related to the TNX-1800 for a potential coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization on Friday.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 51.2% to $3.04.
  • Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) jumped 49% to $11.54.
  • CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares surged 48% to $9.28.
  • Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) climbed 48% to $8.55.
  • Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) gained 47.5% to $5.22 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
  • PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) shares rose 43.5% to $5.41 after climbing 16% on Thursday.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) gained 42.2% to $16.39.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) surged 41.6% to $5.72.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) climbed 41.4% to $0.1725 after declining around 30% on Thursday.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 41.2% to $6.43.
  • Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 41.2% to $10.01.
  • DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) surged 41% to $4.73.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares rose 39% to $10.72, rebounding from recent weakness due to the the coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand.
  • Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares jumped 38.5% to $6.08.
  • USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) shares rose 37.4% to $4.81.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares rose 36.1% to $5.62 after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test. The test is available in hospitals and labs across the U.S. and in more than 30 countries.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 35.6% to $6.86.
  • Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) gained 35.4% to $43.62.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 34.5% to $5.58 after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
  • NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares rose 34.5% to $10.65.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: CEMI) gained 34% to $3.94 after the company received a $4 million order from Bio-Manguinhos for the purchase of the company's DPP coronavirus infection system.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 32% to $5.08 after surging around 56% on Thursday.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 31% to $27.87, rebounding from recent weakness amid market strength. The industry has been heavily impacted by recent flight cancellations and has requested government aid amid the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 30% to $3.51.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) surged 29.2% to $25.81.
  • Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) shares gained 29.1% to $22.21.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) surged 28.8% to $8.58.
  • PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) shares gained 28.4% to $6.42.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares gained 28.1% to $4.47.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 26.6% to $12.25 after surging over 24% on Thursday.
  • Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 26.4% to $3.9550.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) surged 25% to $3.30.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) rose 25% to $12.45 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares surged 25.5% to $2.925.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 21.5% to $4.12 after surging 16% on Thursday.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) rose 20.8% to $5.85 after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) climbed 19% to $49.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 17% to $4.69 after the company opened a 3D printing facility to "aid in production of medical supplies."
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 16.2% to $2.08 after the company announced Friday it's working on potential preventative treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 15% to $0.1035.
  • Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 12.1% to $16.66. Mylan is ramping up its U.S. manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to meet potential coronavirus patient needs.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 10.7% to $5.32.
  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) gained 8.1% to $22.70 on continued momentum after the company announced it has added 7,000 new paid customers since the beginning of February which is more than the company added in the past 2 quarters.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 6.1% to $9.12 after climbing over 77% on Thursday. The company reported a shareholder rights plan with a duration of 364 days on Thursday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares dipped 45.8% to $8.68 after surging over 55% on Thursday.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 40.8% to $1.54 after rising around 32% on Thursday.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 32.6% to $9.66. Blue Apron reported a sharp increase in demand.
  • Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 26.2% to $0.96 after jumping 55% on Thursday.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 25.2% to $18.70 after rising over 26% on Thursday.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 25% to $6.98. ShiftPixy issued a press release discussing 'increased levels of inbound interest' amid coronavirus outbreak.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dropped 23.7% to $1.6250.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 23.5% to $45.36 after declining over 35% on Thursday.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares declined 23% to $2.3350.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) dipped 21% to $9.36.
  • AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) fell 19.6% to $6.75.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares declined 18.6% to $2.71.
  • TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) dropped 18.5% to $3.66.
  • Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) fell 17.3% to $3.0199.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) tumbled 16.5% to $5.00.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 16.2% to $7.67.
  • Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares dipped 16.1% to $7.47.
  • Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares declined 14.6% to $42.01.
  • Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 13.9% to $3.10.
  • T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 12.8% to $0.3926. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 23% on Thursday after the company announced it received a multiyear innovative technology contract from Vizient.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) dropped 12.7% to $4.80.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares fell 12.5% to $6.72.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHPI + ALOT)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Hibbett Sports Reports Mixed Q4 Results
31 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga