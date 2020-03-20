70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares jumped 549% to $22.00 after the company reported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 87.4% to $11.41 after surging around 35% on Thursday.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares rose 67% to $7.85.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) surged 64.6% to $0.93 after the company's 8-K showed it would present certain info related to the TNX-1800 for a potential coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization on Friday.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 51.2% to $3.04.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) jumped 49% to $11.54.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares surged 48% to $9.28.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) climbed 48% to $8.55.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) gained 47.5% to $5.22 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) shares rose 43.5% to $5.41 after climbing 16% on Thursday.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) gained 42.2% to $16.39.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) surged 41.6% to $5.72.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) climbed 41.4% to $0.1725 after declining around 30% on Thursday.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 41.2% to $6.43.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 41.2% to $10.01.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) surged 41% to $4.73.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares rose 39% to $10.72, rebounding from recent weakness due to the the coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares jumped 38.5% to $6.08.
- USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) shares rose 37.4% to $4.81.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares rose 36.1% to $5.62 after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test. The test is available in hospitals and labs across the U.S. and in more than 30 countries.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 35.6% to $6.86.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) gained 35.4% to $43.62.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 34.5% to $5.58 after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares rose 34.5% to $10.65.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: CEMI) gained 34% to $3.94 after the company received a $4 million order from Bio-Manguinhos for the purchase of the company's DPP coronavirus infection system.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 32% to $5.08 after surging around 56% on Thursday.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 31% to $27.87, rebounding from recent weakness amid market strength. The industry has been heavily impacted by recent flight cancellations and has requested government aid amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 30% to $3.51.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) surged 29.2% to $25.81.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) shares gained 29.1% to $22.21.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) surged 28.8% to $8.58.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) shares gained 28.4% to $6.42.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares gained 28.1% to $4.47.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 26.6% to $12.25 after surging over 24% on Thursday.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 26.4% to $3.9550.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) surged 25% to $3.30.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) rose 25% to $12.45 after reporting Q1 results.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares surged 25.5% to $2.925.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 21.5% to $4.12 after surging 16% on Thursday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) rose 20.8% to $5.85 after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) climbed 19% to $49.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 17% to $4.69 after the company opened a 3D printing facility to "aid in production of medical supplies."
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 16.2% to $2.08 after the company announced Friday it's working on potential preventative treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 15% to $0.1035.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 12.1% to $16.66. Mylan is ramping up its U.S. manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to meet potential coronavirus patient needs.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 10.7% to $5.32.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) gained 8.1% to $22.70 on continued momentum after the company announced it has added 7,000 new paid customers since the beginning of February which is more than the company added in the past 2 quarters.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 6.1% to $9.12 after climbing over 77% on Thursday. The company reported a shareholder rights plan with a duration of 364 days on Thursday.
Losers
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares dipped 45.8% to $8.68 after surging over 55% on Thursday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 40.8% to $1.54 after rising around 32% on Thursday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 32.6% to $9.66. Blue Apron reported a sharp increase in demand.
- Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 26.2% to $0.96 after jumping 55% on Thursday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 25.2% to $18.70 after rising over 26% on Thursday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 25% to $6.98. ShiftPixy issued a press release discussing 'increased levels of inbound interest' amid coronavirus outbreak.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dropped 23.7% to $1.6250.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 23.5% to $45.36 after declining over 35% on Thursday.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares declined 23% to $2.3350.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) dipped 21% to $9.36.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) fell 19.6% to $6.75.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares declined 18.6% to $2.71.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) dropped 18.5% to $3.66.
- Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) fell 17.3% to $3.0199.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) tumbled 16.5% to $5.00.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 16.2% to $7.67.
- Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares dipped 16.1% to $7.47.
- Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares declined 14.6% to $42.01.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 13.9% to $3.10.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 12.8% to $0.3926. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 23% on Thursday after the company announced it received a multiyear innovative technology contract from Vizient.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) dropped 12.7% to $4.80.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares fell 12.5% to $6.72.
