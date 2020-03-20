Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares were trading higher on Friday.
Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $20 to $14.
Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy based in Santa Monica, California. It has three key products: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.
SNap's shares were trading up 8.24% at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.
Latest Ratings for SNAP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Mar 2020
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2020
|Argus Research
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
