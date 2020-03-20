Today's Pickup: Amazon Warehouse Shuts Down After Worker Tests Positive

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shuttered a warehouse in Queens, New York yesterday because a worker tested positive for coronavirus. The news raises the spectre of other warehouse workers falling ill and poses questions about the e-giant's ability to continue supplying millions of Americans hunkered down at home with food and other basic necessities. Amazon is already struggling to deliver groceries, and is reportedly hiring 100,000 new workers to handle the surge in demand.

Did you know?

U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years yesterday with their largest one-day percentage gain on record. U.S. crude rose 24% on Thursday to $25.22 a barrel.

(Wall Street Journal)

Quotable

"Any time you are the focal point of a system that is cracking you are under pressure to perform."

Convoy CEO Dan Lewis, on the pressures facing truck drivers during the coronavirus epidemic, speaking during a virtual roundtable discussion on March 18

In other news

Transportation startups at risk from COVID-19

Funding and investment exits for transportation startups are diminishing as economic outlook worsens. (New York Times)

Pot sales jump as more people stay at home

Sheltering-in-place apparently leads to a higher demand for cannabis. (Bloomberg)

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board, opposing government aid

Haley is against the company receiving federal support "as a matter of philosophical principle." (CNBC)

Federal regulators approve Oregon Jordan Cove LNG project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted 2-1 to approve the controversial project. (Oregonlive)

Tesla's California factory stays open despite shelter-in-place order

Elon Musk is still keeping assembly lines running, flouting rules aimed at thwarting the spread of the novel coronavirus.(CNN)

Final thoughts

A letter signed by environmental, labor, health and environmental justice groups calls on the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to strengthen the nation's first electric truck rule so the agency can meet its own emissions reduction goals. The missive shows that there were significant shortfalls in the initial draft electric truck proposal, and makes concrete recommendations for how CARB can align the final rule with its truck electrification targets.

Hammer down, everyone!