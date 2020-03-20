Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 20, 2020 2:26pm
This morning 5 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 6.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.71.
  • Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.20 with a daily change of up 13.97%.
  • Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.10 with a daily change of up 13.93%.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares broke to $26.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 425.66%.
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares broke to $3.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 832.48%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

