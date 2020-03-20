Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GenMark's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2020 11:31am   Comments
Share:
Why GenMark's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares are trading sharply higher on Friday, after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test.

The test is available in hospitals and labs across the U.S. and in more than 30 countries. Test results can be returned to doctors and patients quickly.

"Demand for our tests has been extraordinary, especially as centralized testing supply has been limited,” said Scott Mendel, interim CEO of GenMark Diagnostics.

“Our team is working 24/7 to fight this global pandemic and we are taking every step possible to continue this pace, including consulting with local, state, and federal agencies. The COVID-19 outbreak highlights the value of rapid, near-patient multiplex molecular diagnostics to the global healthcare ecosystem that enables better patient triage, bed management, and patient care decisions."

Shares were trading up 35% at $5.60 at time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.17 and a 52-week low of $3.36.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNMK)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Hibbett Sports Reports Mixed Q4 Results
31 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
144 Biggest Movers From Friday
88 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
GenMark Diagnostics Files For Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga