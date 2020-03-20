Market Overview

Why Teva's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) shares were trading higher on Friday.

On Thursday, U.S. President Trump said during the White House's daily coronavirus task force press conference that malaria treatments have shown promise on affecting a coronavirus infection.

The compound being targeted by health researchers is called hydroxychloroquine and is sold by Teva under the brand name Plaquenil.

On Thursday, Teva disclosed it has donated 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to hospitals around the U.S.

Teva is a multinational pharmaceutical company which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines.

Shares were trading up 9.9% at $7.88 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.13 and a 52-week low of $6.07.

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Health Care Politics Movers Trading Ideas General

