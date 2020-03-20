Market Overview

Altria CEO Howard Willard Contracts Coronavirus, Takes Medical Leave
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2020 8:23am   Comments
Altria CEO Howard Willard Contracts Coronavirus, Takes Medical Leave

An Altria Group (NYSE: MO) said in a Thursday 8-K filing that CEO Howard Willard has contracted the coronavirus and will take medical leave.

Altria CFO William Gifford will take over as CEO until Willard returns. 

On Thursday, Altria also reported the temporary suspension of operations at its Richmond manufacturing center.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world.

So far, the number of U.S. coronavirus cases has reached 13,000 as testing becomes more available.

Altria shares were trading 1.62% higher at $37.70 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $34.88.

