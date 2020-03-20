31 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) shares rose 114.8% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced its portfolio company, Rhoenix, is launching coronavirus testing kits.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 91.1% to $7.89 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 59.2% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported development of 'COVIDTRAP Protein' for potential prevention and treatment of coronavirus disease.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 47.5% to $6.12 in pre-market trading after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 41.3% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Thursday.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 38.9% to $0.1250 in pre-market trading.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) shares rose 37.4% to $24.97 in pre-market trading after climbing over 59% on Thursday.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 34.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after surging over 24% on Thursday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 31.2% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after declining around 30% on Thursday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) rose 25.8% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 24.3% to $51.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 22.7% to $5.89 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 20% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after surging around 56% on Thursday.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 19.3% to $17.74 in pre-market trading. Mylan is ramping up its U.S. manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to meet potential coronavirus patient needs.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 19% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Thursday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 16.2% to $9.99 in pre-market trading after climbing over 77% on Thursday. The company reported a shareholder rights plan with a duration of 364 days on Thursday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 12.7% to $6.86 in pre-market trading after surging around 35% on Thursday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 7% to $11.34 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics reported completion of successful clinical evaluation required for FDA emergency use authorization.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 6.5% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after the company opened a 3D printing facility to "aid in production of medical supplies."
Losers
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) fell 25.2% to $11.97 in pre-market trading after surging over 55% on Thursday.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 16.4% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 13.4% to $0.39 in the pre-market trading session. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 23% on Thursday after the company announced it received a multiyear innovative technology contract from Vizient.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 13.2% to $14.35 in pre-market trading. Blue Apron reported a sharp increase in demand.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 13.2% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
- Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 12.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Thursday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 11.2% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after rising around 32% on Thursday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 9.2% to $22.71 in pre-market trading after rising over 26% on Thursday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 7.3% to $55.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 35% on Thursday.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 6.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after rising over 6% on Thursday.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell 5% to $36.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 3.6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
