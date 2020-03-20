111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares jumped 124.5% to close at $8.80 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) jumped 85.2% to close at $5.87.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares climbed 76.6% to close at $8.60. Dave & Buster's reported a shareholder rights plan with duration of 364 days.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares surged 76.2% to close at $5.99.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) climbed 73.1% to close at $11.39.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) gained 72% to close at $5.40.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares jumped 69.1% to close at $7.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) surged 66.9% to close at $12.00.
- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) surged 66.2% to close at $3.49.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NYSE: NMRK) jumped 66% to close at $4.15.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) jumped 65.2% to close at $7.73.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 63.2% to close at $4.21 after the company reported new business opportunities to address the coronavirus outbreak.
- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) gained 63% to close at $62.75.
- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) shares rose 60% to close at $3.44. DiamondRock Hospitality withdrew its 2020 guidance and suspended common dividend.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) shares surged 59.3% to close at $11.47.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) jumped 59.1% to close at $18.17.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares gained 58.6% to close at $13.99 after the company disclosed that that all its core platforms are operational and running as normal worldwide.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) jumped 57.7% to close at $13.25.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) climbed 57.4% to close at $19.71.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 55.9% to close at $3.85.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) jumped 55.5% to close at $3.42.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares climbed 55.3% to close at $16.00. Biomerica shares jumped over 340% on Wednesday after the company said it has commenced shipping initial samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test – a finger prick test with results in 10 minutes – to countries outside of the U.S.
- Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) jumped 55% to close at $12.99 after the company issued updates on actions taken in response to coroanvirus outbreak.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) gained 54.8% to close at $11.70.
- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE) shares rose 54.4% to close at $12.35.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) surged 53.7% to close at $5.78.
- BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) gained 53.2% to close at $6.74.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) rose 50.6% to close at $6.28.
- Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) surged 49.8% to close at $22.27.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) surged 49.5% to close at $13.83.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares climbed 49% to close at $2.13 after climbing over 38% on Wednesday.
- Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) surged 45.9% to close at $10.97.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares gained 45.7% to close at $1.02 after gaining around 35% on Wednesday.
- TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) surged 45.4% to close at $6.92.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) rose 45.3% to close at $4.75.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) climbed 44.9% to close at $5.00.
- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) rose 44.4% to close at $10.40.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares surged 44.2% to close at $10.99.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares surged 44% to close at $6.55.
- Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLRC) jumped 43.7% to close at $10.85.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) surged 43.7% to close at $17.34.
- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) shares rose 43.6% to close at $6.78.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) gained 43.3% to close at $3.41.
- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) gained 43.2% to close at $7.16.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) shares rose 42.7% to close at $10.66.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) gained 42.6% to close at $5.02.
- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) jumped 42.5% to close at $11.43.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) gained 40.6% to close at $4.81 after the company issued an update on coronavirus.
- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) climbed 39.8% to close at $20.14.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) surged 39.5% to close at $12.33.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares climbed 39.2% to close at $4.58, rebounding from lows as the coronavirus hampered the demand for oil.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares rose 38.8% to close at $49.33.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 38.6% to close at $0.65. Canada's WPD Pharma said its licensing partner Moleculin Biotech has entered into an agreement with a leading government funded research facility in the U.S. to conduct research on its patented portfolio of molecular inhibitors, including drug candidate, WP1122, for antiviral properties against a range of viruses, including Coronavirus.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) surged 38.3% to close at $20.49 following a report suggesting the company sees $6 billion cash on hand at the end of FY20 and is pushing the drivers to Uber Eats.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares jumped 36.4% to close at $12.88.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) rose 35.1% to close at $6.39.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 34.7% to close at $6.09.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) surged 34.6% to close at $8.32.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) surged 34% to close at $7.50.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) rose 33.5% to close at $43.24.
- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) shares gained 32.9% to close at $4.00.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 32.7% to close at $4.55. Triumph Group reported cost reduction efforts on Wednesday.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 32.3% to close at $7.57.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 32% to close at $2.60 after jumping over 159% on Wednesday.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 31.4% to close at $13.76.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares gained 30.4% to close at $12.67, as the recent coronavirus outbreak has lead to expected 'stocking up' of staples and packaged food items.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) gained 30.1% to close at $7.30.
- Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) shares surged 28% to close at $4.90.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) rose 26.6% to close at $7.70.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 26.5% to close at $1.91 after declining around 25% on Wednesday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 26.3% to close at $6.54.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) rose 25.8% to close at $15.74.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 19.7% to close at $4.31 after dropping around 27% on Wednesday.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares rose 19.4% to close at $4.31.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) rose 19.3% to close at $2.85 after tumbling over 36% on Wednesday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 19% to close at $1.88 after the company announced results from its Pivotal Phase 3 FLASH trial in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The study showed a statistically significant treatment response in its primary endpoint.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 18.8% to close at $20.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) rose 18% to close at $2.30 after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) climbed 18% to close at $2.50.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) surged 17.6% to close at $8.24.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares rose 17% to close at $7.92.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) shares gained 16% to close at $3.77.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 15.7% to close at $3.39 after climbing around 26% on Wednesday.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) gained 15% to close at $3.54.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares rose 12% to close at $44.62.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 11.9% to close at $2.91 after the company announced it received positive feedback from the end of its Phase 2 oral insulin CMC meeting with the FDA.
Losers
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares tumbled 50.5% to close at $2.75 on Thursday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 35.5% to close at $59.30. BioNTech shares jumped 38% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it is working to co-develop a potential coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares fell 31.2% to close at $1.39. Acer Therapeutics said its fourth-quarter loss per share narrowed from 85 cents to 51 cents. Separately, the company said the Office of New Drugs of the FDA has denied its appeal of the Complete Response Letter for EDSIVO NDA.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dipped 24.2% to close at $3.82.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) dropped 23.3% to close at $2.76.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) dropped 21% to close at $5.50 after the company announced the completion of design of a coronavirus diagnostic kit.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) fell 19% to close at $2.64.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 18.9% to close at $1.85 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 18% to close at $1.92.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 17.9% to close at $1.70.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dropped 17.6% to close at $2.20.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) shares declined 16.9% to close at $68.13. Sidoti & Co. downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from Buy to Neutral.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 14.9% to close at $3.76.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 14.4% to close at $1.72.
- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) dropped 14.3% to close at $45.83.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 13% to close at $42.81.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 11.8% to close at $14.34 after surging 148% on Wednesday.
- Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ: CARS) fell 11.7% to close at $4.77.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 11.6% to close at $1.30 after the company announced the expansion of its distribution rights in Canada and Mexico for its coronavirus tests.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 10.5% to close at $28.27.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) fell 10.2% to close at $6.99.
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) fell 7.7% to close at $28.46 after dipping around 14% on Wednesday.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 7.6% to close at $7.03 after rising about 7% on Wednesday.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 7.5% to close at $2.22.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 5.2% to close at $1.27 after the company reported Q4 earnings. The company noted comparable sales across brands decelerated due to the coronavirus.
