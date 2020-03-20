Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Limits Online iPhone Purchases To Two After Closing All Stores Outside China
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2020 6:15am   Comments
Share:
Apple Limits Online iPhone Purchases To Two After Closing All Stores Outside China

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has limited the number of iPhones customers can purchase online to two units in multiple countries, the checkout process on its website for the United States and other countries suggests.

What Happened

According to Reuters, which first reported the event, the sales have been limited in at least mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore in addition to the U.S. and Canada.

Apple had closed all its brick & mortar stores outside of China last week to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The move came a day after the Cupertino-based company reopened all its stores in China as the outbreak significantly slowed down in the country.

Nicole Peg, a research analyst at Canalys, told Reuters that Apple is likely limiting the sales to avoid hoarding and reselling of the iPhones by scalpers.

"This happened in the past in Asia when there is a new iPhone launch and scalpers saw an opportunity to sell to mainland China, where the new phones were harder to buy at the time," Peg said.

"Now that stores all over the world are closed, online scalpers see a similar opportunity."

Price Action

Apple stock closed 0.77% lower at $244.78 per share on Thursday. The shares traded 0.63% lower at $243.25 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Will Big Tech Come To The Rescue Against COVID-19?
Oil Giants Persist In Paradoxical Behavior, But They Can Afford It
Travel, Airline Stocks In Focus Amid Fresh Weakness; Amazon To Hire 100,000 Workers
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple. coronavirus CanadaNews Retail Sales Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga