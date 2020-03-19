India Stops All International Flights Due To Coronavirus

The government of India has ordered the closure of borders and suspended international flights starting Sunday.

What Happened

India's decision to stop all international flights comes after the death of one person from COVID-19 in the North Indian state of Punjab, according to News18, an Indian news channel. This is the fourth death in the country, and the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 173.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation calling for a “people’s curfew” on Sunday. Citizens would be asked to stay at home in preparation for dealing with the epidemic. Modi asked people to show their gratitude to those manning essential and emergency services at 5 p.m. on the day of the curfew by cheering from their balconies and windows.

Why It Matters

Modi elaborated on the scale of the pandemic, “This time, the challenge is truly global, affecting all of humanity. Even in the first or the second World War, not as many countries got affected as have got affected by coronavirus,” reported India’s Hindustan Times newspaper.

The Prime Minister said a high-level task force would be given the mandate to address the economic fall out from the pandemic. He also advised citizens to avoid “panic buying.”

What Else Is There

India has followed the lead of Australia and New Zealand in closing borders to foreign visitors. The airlines in the two countries had been scaling back services due to lack of demand.

The U.S. State Department is warning American citizens not to travel internationally. There are an estimated 11,238 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 236,384 globally.