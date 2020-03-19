6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN) shares are trading higher after the company reported a sharp increase in demand.
- Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) shares are trading higher after it announced its portfolio company, Rhoenix, is launching coronavirus testing kits.
- SmileDirectClub (NYSE: SDC) shares are trading higher after the company opened a 3D printing facility to "aid in production of medical supplies."
Losers
