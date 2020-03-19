92 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 91.3% to $7.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares jumped 74.3% to $1.22 after gaining around 35% on Wednesday.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) gained 66.8% to $11.99.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares jumped 65% to $16.99. Biomerica shares jumped over 340% on Wednesday after the company said it has commenced shipping initial samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test – a finger prick test with results in 10 minutes – to countries outside of the U.S.
- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) gained 59.1% to $3.3401.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) shares rose 58.5% to $5.15.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares jumped 57.4% to $2.25 after climbing over 38% on Wednesday.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) gained 53% to $5.75.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares gained 52.6% to $7.43. Dave & Buster's reported a shareholder rights plan with duration of 364 days.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) surged 49.8% to $6.77.
- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) shares rose 48% to $4.45.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares jumped 47.2% to $5.01.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares climbed 47% to $4.845, rebounding from lows as the coronavirus hampered the demand for oil.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 45.4% to $7.53.
- Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) climbed 44.6% to $21.50.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares rose 44.6% to $9.79.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) surged 44.4% to $6.76.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) gained 43.3% to $8.04.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) gained 43% to $4.40.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 42.8% to $4.8996. Triumph Group reported cost reduction efforts on Wednesday.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) surged 42.6% to $4.52.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) gained 42.1% to $9.35.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) climbed 41.5% to $3.00.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 41.3% to $0.6626. Canada's WPD Pharma said its licensing partner Moleculin Biotech has entered into an agreement with a leading government funded research facility in the U.S. to conduct research on its patented portfolio of molecular inhibitors, including drug candidate, WP1122, for antiviral properties against a range of viruses, including Coronavirus.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) gained 41.2% to $3.3598.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) surged 40.8% to $20.87 following a report suggesting the company sees $6 billion cash on hand at the end of FY20 and is pushing the drivers to Uber Eats.
- Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) rose 41.3% to $11.84 after the company issued updates on actions taken in response to coroanvirus outbreak.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 40.2% to $14.68.
- Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) surged 39.8% to $10.51.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) jumped 39.8% to $3.075.
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (NASDAQ: PSXP) rose 39.7% to $34.25.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares gained 39.7% to $13.58, as the recent coronavirus outbreak has lead to expected 'stocking up' of staples and packaged food items.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) surged 39.7% to $12.92.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NYSE: NMRK) gained 39.4% to $3.485.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares gained 37.8% to $12.15 after the company disclosed that that all its core platforms are operational and running as normal worldwide.
- Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) shares surged 37.6% to $5.27.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) rose 37.3% to $8.35.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) shares gained 37.2% to $9.88.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) surged 37.1% to $7.68.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 37% to $3.385.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 36.6% to $2.69 after jumping over 159% on Wednesday.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) surged 36.6% to $9.57.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) rose 34.1% to $16.78.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares gained 33.7% to $6.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) surged 33.5% to $8.25.
- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) rose 33% to $10.67.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 33% to $7.61.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 32.6% to $3.42 after the company reported new business opportunities to address the coronavirus outbreak.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) gained 32.3% to $6.26.
- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) rose 31.6% to $18.96.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares gained 30.7% to $46.47.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) surged 30.5% to $42.26.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares climbed 30% to $4.705.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares surged 28.7% to $51.28.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) surged 28.3% to $14.65.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 21.5% to $20.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares rose 20% to $2.41 after dropping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 18% to $3.45 after climbing around 26% on Wednesday.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 17.6% to $1.7750 after declining around 25% on Wednesday.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) rose 15.8% to $2.7650 after tumbling over 36% on Wednesday.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) rose 14% to $2.22 after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 12.2% to $4.04 after dropping around 27% on Wednesday.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock rose 10.8% to $1.23.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 10.1% to $1.74 after the company announced results from its Pivotal Phase 3 FLASH trial in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The study showed a statistically significant treatment response in its primary endpoint.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) rose 9.7% to $24.67 after declining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 9.6% to $2.85 after the company announced it received positive feedback from the end of its Phase 2 oral insulin CMC meeting with the FDA.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 9.4% to $5.05 after falling 25% on Wednesday.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 8.8% to $1.60 after the company announced the expansion of its distribution rights in Canada and Mexico for its coronavirus tests.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 6.4% to $11.38 after the company disclosed that its joint venture for manufacturing in India, CoSara, has become first and only Indian company to receive license from Central Drugs Standards Control Organization to manufacture coronavirus test kits.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares dipped 39% to $3.39.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares tumbled 34.2% to $1.33. Acer Therapeutics said its fourth-quarter loss per share narrowed from 85 cents to 51 cents. Separately, the company said the Office of New Drugs of the FDA has denied its appeal of the Complete Response Letter for EDSIVO NDA.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 31.7% to $62.85. BioNTech shares jumped 38% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it is working to co-develop a potential coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 28% to $11.71 after surging 148% on Wednesday.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) dropped 25.7% to $5.17 after the company announced the completion of design of a coronavirus diagnostic kit.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 21.2% to $1.8450.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 21.2% to $38.78.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dipped 20.6% to $4.00.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 20.2% to $1.82 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) shares declined 19.6% to $65.90. Sidoti & Co. downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from Buy to Neutral.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 19% to $1.63.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) fell 18.4% to $11.12.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 18% to $25.95.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 17% to $2.00.
- Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ: CARS) fell 16% to $4.5350.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 14.3% to $3.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- The TJX Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TJX) shares declined 13.8% to $35.22 after the company highlighted 5 actions to further strengthen financial position.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 13% to $7.88 after climbing 89.7% on Wednesday.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 12.7% to $1.17 after the company reported Q4 earnings. The company noted comparable sales across brands decelerated due to the coronavirus.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 10.5% to $6.81 after rising about 7% on Wednesday.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) fell 10.4% to $6.97.
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) fell 9.5% to $27.90 after dipping around 14% on Wednesday.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) dropped 5.8% to $4.2450. The company announced it is suspending its dividend and notified lenders it will borrow the total unused amounts against two lines of credit. The company also announced a payment deferral program for eligible customers.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas