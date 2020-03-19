Why Dave & Buster's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company reported it has adopted a 364-day duration shareholder rights plan.

The company explains its rights plan is similar to plans adopted by other public companies, and is intended to promote equal treatment of all Dave & Buster's shareholders and ensure that no person or group can gain control of the company through open market accumulation or other tactics potentially disadvantaging the interest of all shareholders.

Under the plan, the rights will become exercisable if a person or group becomes the beneficial owner of 15% or more of the company's outstanding common stock - or 20% or more in the case of eligible passive institutional investors.

The big move higher could also possibly be attributed to short covering, as short sellers may have anticipated this news would be coming.

The stock was trading up 61.60% at $7.87 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.60 and a 52-week low of $4.60.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr