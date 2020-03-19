Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 1178 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) .

. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) .

. Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 42.98%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares were up 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.55.

shares were up 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.55. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock moved down 0.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $96.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $96.30 to open trading. Braskem (NYSE: BAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.14% over the rest of the day. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) shares moved down 3.12% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.12% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.55 to begin trading. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day. F N B (NYSE: FNB) stock hit $5.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.23% over the course of the day. Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.99% on the session. BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.0% on the day. RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.39% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.39% on the day. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.85 to begin trading. The stock was up 8.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.85 to begin trading. The stock was up 8.47% on the session. GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.

shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47. HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.69 today morning. The stock traded up 4.01% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.69 today morning. The stock traded up 4.01% over the session. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares moved down 1.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.90 to begin trading. LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% for the day. New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.49% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.49% on the day. Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.11% for the day. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.10, and later moved up 6.7% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.10, and later moved up 6.7% over the session. Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares moved down 2.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $116.82 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $116.82 to begin trading. Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ: BKSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.00, and later moved down 3.47% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.00, and later moved down 3.47% over the session. GlobalSCAPE (AMEX: GSB) shares were up 2.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.21.

shares were up 2.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.21. Diversicare Healthcare (OTC: DVCR) stock hit a yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 25.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 25.44% for the day. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares moved down 1.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $131.40 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $131.40 to begin trading. Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% for the day. Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) stock hit $4.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.13% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.13% over the course of the day. Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE: GDO) stock hit $11.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.52% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.52% over the course of the day. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares fell to $211.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.38%.

shares fell to $211.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.38%. International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.39% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.39% on the day. Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) shares fell to $60.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.58%.

shares fell to $60.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.58%. BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.21% on the day. Select Bancorp (NASDAQ: SLCT) shares set a new yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session. Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day. Blackrock Strategic (NYSE: BSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.98, and later moved down 6.77% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.98, and later moved down 6.77% over the session. Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.34 today morning. The stock traded down 14.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.34 today morning. The stock traded down 14.65% over the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.15%. Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.13 today morning. The stock was up 11.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.13 today morning. The stock was up 11.3% on the session. Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares moved down 14.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 14.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading. SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.21% over the rest of the day. Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.03%. PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE: RCS) stock moved down 15.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.80 to open trading.

stock moved down 15.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.80 to open trading. TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.72% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.72% on the day. Ennis (NYSE: EBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) stock moved up 1.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.49 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.49 to open trading. Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.41, and later moved down 7.52% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.41, and later moved down 7.52% over the session. First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) stock moved up 9.83% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.35 to open trading.

stock moved up 9.83% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.35 to open trading. PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.76% on the day. Azul (NYSE: AZUL) stock hit a yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% for the day. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day. Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%.

shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%. Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.4% for the day. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares were up 20.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.76.

shares were up 20.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.76. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.46% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.46% for the day. Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day. Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) shares were down 4.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.02.

shares were down 4.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.02. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.07% over the rest of the day. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.62% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.62% over the rest of the day. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.38 to begin trading. The stock was up 16.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.38 to begin trading. The stock was up 16.13% on the session. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.56 today morning. The stock traded down 3.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.56 today morning. The stock traded down 3.32% over the session. ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares were down 7.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.16.

shares were down 7.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.16. Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) stock moved up 1.51% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.67 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.51% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.67 to open trading. J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.10 today morning. The stock was up 5.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.10 today morning. The stock was up 5.25% on the session. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares were down 4.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.03.

shares were down 4.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.03. PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.26% over the rest of the day. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day. Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.45. Shares then traded down 4.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.45. Shares then traded down 4.0%. First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares fell to $12.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.32%.

shares fell to $12.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.32%. Fox (NYSE: FPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.78 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.78 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.05% on the session. First Trust Inter Dur (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares moved up 0.63% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.75 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.63% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.75 to begin trading. Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.24%. FIRST TRUST SENIOR (NYSE: FIV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.38% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.38% for the day. Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.22 today morning. The stock was up 6.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.22 today morning. The stock was up 6.48% on the session. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $60.06, and later moved down 4.47% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $60.06, and later moved down 4.47% over the session. Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares moved up 14.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.24 to begin trading.

shares moved up 14.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.24 to begin trading. Western Asset Premier (NYSE: WEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.60, and later moved down 2.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.60, and later moved down 2.25% over the session. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.28% on the session. Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) stock moved down 13.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.17 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.17 to open trading. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares set a new yearly low of $45.19 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $45.19 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session. Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares fell to $5.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.64%.

shares fell to $5.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.64%. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day. Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.99 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.99 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 10.23% on the session. Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.71%. Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.23%. Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.78% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.78% on the day. India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.7% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.7% on the day. Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.08% on the session. Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.75. Shares then traded down 0.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.75. Shares then traded down 0.42%. Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares moved down 4.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $65.09 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $65.09 to begin trading. Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) stock hit $26.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $26.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.35% over the course of the day. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.69. Shares then traded down 1.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.69. Shares then traded down 1.6%. Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares set a new yearly low of $53.62 this morning. The stock was up 14.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $53.62 this morning. The stock was up 14.12% on the session. CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares were down 8.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.37.

shares were down 8.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.37. JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.56, and later moved down 3.7% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.56, and later moved down 3.7% over the session. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.02%. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.12%. Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.62%. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.2% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.2% on the day. Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares were down 1.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $91.25.

shares were down 1.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $91.25. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) stock hit $36.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.57% over the course of the day.

stock hit $36.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.57% over the course of the day. Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit $19.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $19.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.35% over the course of the day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock hit $3.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.4% over the course of the day. Kirby (NYSE: KEX) stock hit a yearly low of $32.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock hit a yearly low of $54.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $54.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% for the day. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares moved down 12.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.07 to begin trading. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares moved up 2.57% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.57% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading. Western Asset Investment (NYSE: PAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.17. Shares then traded down 1.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.17. Shares then traded down 1.74%. Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.55 today morning. The stock traded down 4.03% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.55 today morning. The stock traded down 4.03% over the session. Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE: IHTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) shares moved down 2.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15 today morning. The stock traded down 11.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15 today morning. The stock traded down 11.29% over the session. Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) stock moved up 5.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.66 to open trading.

stock moved up 5.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.66 to open trading. Under Armour (NYSE: UA) shares moved up 1.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.80 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.80 to begin trading. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.58 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.12% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.58 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.12% over the rest of the day. Avianca Hldgs (NYSE: AVH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.47% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.47% on the day. The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.89% for the day. Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) stock hit $65.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.47% over the course of the day.

stock hit $65.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.47% over the course of the day. Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares fell to $0.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.94%.

shares fell to $0.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.23%. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) shares moved down 2.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.61 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.61 to begin trading. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.51. Shares then traded down 1.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.51. Shares then traded down 1.89%. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.60, and later moved up 8.81% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.60, and later moved up 8.81% over the session. Guggenheim Credit (NYSE: GGM) shares moved down 4.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.65 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.65 to begin trading. Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.45, and later moved up 14.52% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.45, and later moved up 14.52% over the session. Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit $10.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.17% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.17% over the course of the day. Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.56%. Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02 today morning. The stock traded down 5.34% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02 today morning. The stock traded down 5.34% over the session. Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) shares were down 4.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.

shares were down 4.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares moved down 7.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.51 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.51 to begin trading. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock hit a yearly low of $9.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.92% for the day. Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares hit a yearly low of $5.06 today morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.06 today morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 42.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 42.98%. Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.14% on the day. Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.16. Shares then traded up 3.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.16. Shares then traded up 3.61%. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares were down 4.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.36.

shares were down 4.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.36. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.12% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.12% over the rest of the day. Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday. The stock was up 12.91% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday. The stock was up 12.91% for the day. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares fell to $69.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.65%.

shares fell to $69.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.65%. Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.76, and later moved up 4.02% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.76, and later moved up 4.02% over the session. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares fell to $12.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.25%.

shares fell to $12.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.25%. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.30 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.27% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.30 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.27% over the rest of the day. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.42% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.42% over the rest of the day. Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.06%. HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.45 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.45 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.24% on the session. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock moved down 16.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved down 16.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares set a new yearly low of $72.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $72.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session. China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.88% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.88% over the rest of the day. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.3%. PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ: PNRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $47.26. Shares then traded down 1.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $47.26. Shares then traded down 1.64%. National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock hit a yearly low of $141.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $141.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% for the day. NOW (NYSE: DNOW) shares set a new yearly low of $4.06 this morning. The stock was up 5.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.06 this morning. The stock was up 5.19% on the session. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.86% on the day. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $68.42. Shares then traded down 1.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $68.42. Shares then traded down 1.45%. Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE: NYV) stock hit a yearly low of $11.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares set a new yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.34% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.34% on the day. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.82% over the course of the day. Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $39.17, and later moved up 2.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $39.17, and later moved up 2.13% over the session. Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42 today morning. The stock traded up 18.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42 today morning. The stock traded up 18.41% over the session. Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares were down 1.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $82.73.

shares were down 1.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $82.73. Plumas (NASDAQ: PLBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.71% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.71% over the rest of the day. Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ: ORRF) shares moved up 3.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.40 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.40 to begin trading. Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) shares were up 9.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.90.

shares were up 9.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.90. American Campus (NYSE: ACC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.15% over the rest of the day. Medifast (NYSE: MED) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.03. Shares then traded up 3.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.03. Shares then traded up 3.52%. VEREIT (NYSE: VER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.92% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.92% on the day. Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) shares moved down 0.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.07 to begin trading. Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) stock moved down 0.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $243.07 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $243.07 to open trading. AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) stock moved down 2.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares were up 0.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58.

shares were up 0.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.29% over the session. Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares moved down 4.11% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.37 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.11% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.37 to begin trading. HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares were down 1.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.54.

shares were down 1.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.54. Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE: JCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day. Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX: CDOR) stock hit $2.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 7.42% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 7.42% over the course of the day. Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) shares set a new yearly low of $4.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.78, and later moved down 6.08% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.78, and later moved down 6.08% over the session. Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $31.60. Shares then traded down 0.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $31.60. Shares then traded down 0.51%. Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE: NUO) shares moved down 5.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading. Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.92% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.92% on the day. Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.55 today morning. The stock was down 7.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.55 today morning. The stock was down 7.07% on the session. Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) shares fell to $21.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.83%.

shares fell to $21.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.83%. Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) stock hit $0.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.27% over the course of the day. Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.02%. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock moved down 10.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.57 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.57 to open trading. Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) shares moved up 0.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.80 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.80 to begin trading. Putnam Master (NYSE: PIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.33 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.33 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session. SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock hit $56.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.65% over the course of the day.

stock hit $56.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.65% over the course of the day. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) stock hit $0.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.06% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.06% over the course of the day. Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) shares moved up 2.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.83% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.83% over the rest of the day. Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) stock hit a yearly low of $11.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% for the day. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.54%. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.35. Shares then traded up 11.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.35. Shares then traded up 11.64%. Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% for the day. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% for the day. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.42. Shares then traded up 11.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.42. Shares then traded up 11.14%. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.85. Shares then traded up 13.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.85. Shares then traded up 13.1%. 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares were up 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.14.

shares were up 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.14. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock moved up 1.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.68 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.68 to open trading. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.73 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.4% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.73 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.4% over the rest of the day. ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) shares moved up 0.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading. W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.86% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.86% over the rest of the day. Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.98% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.98% for the day. Citizens Holding (NASDAQ: CIZN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.51 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.53% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.51 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.53% on the day. KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.45. Shares then traded up 5.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.45. Shares then traded up 5.03%. Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% for the day. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.58 this morning. The stock was up 7.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.58 this morning. The stock was up 7.29% on the session. Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $72.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $72.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.14% on the session. Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were up 1.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.97.

shares were up 1.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.97. Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.51% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.51% on the day. Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares moved up 6.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.39 to begin trading.

shares moved up 6.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.39 to begin trading. Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.0% over the rest of the day. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.15 today morning. The stock traded up 1.53% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.15 today morning. The stock traded up 1.53% over the session. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) stock hit a yearly low of $13.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.39% for the day. Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares moved down 5.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.10 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.10 to begin trading. Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) stock hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.63% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.63% over the course of the day. Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.92% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.92% on the day. ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.42% on the session. Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) shares were up 3.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.63.

shares were up 3.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.63. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) shares were down 1.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.00.

shares were down 1.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.00. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45 today morning. The stock traded up 8.89% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45 today morning. The stock traded up 8.89% over the session. Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE: CXE) stock moved down 4.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading. RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.49% for the day. Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.70 today morning. The stock traded down 0.6% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.70 today morning. The stock traded down 0.6% over the session. John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.75%. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.75, and later moved up 1.14% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.75, and later moved up 1.14% over the session. Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded up 14.26% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded up 14.26% over the session. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.66 today morning. The stock traded up 0.79% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.66 today morning. The stock traded up 0.79% over the session. Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) shares moved up 2.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading. Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was up 5.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was up 5.82% for the day. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.10, and later moved down 0.41% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.10, and later moved down 0.41% over the session. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) stock moved up 0.06% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.58 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.06% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.58 to open trading. Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) shares were down 4.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.88.

shares were down 4.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.88. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.05%. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares hit a yearly low of $30.81 today morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $30.81 today morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) stock hit $7.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.93% over the course of the day. Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) shares set a new yearly low of $8.61 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.61 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% on the session. SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98. Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares hit a yearly low of $66.29 today morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $66.29 today morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session. Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares hit a yearly low of $68.92 today morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $68.92 today morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.3% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.3% on the day. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares were down 6.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.03.

shares were down 6.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.03. First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.27, and later moved down 2.79% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.27, and later moved down 2.79% over the session. Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.02%. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares moved down 0.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $280.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $280.00 to begin trading. Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE: NAZ) shares fell to $10.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%.

shares fell to $10.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%. Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.57%. Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares were down 1.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.52.

shares were down 1.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.52. Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80 today morning. The stock traded up 1.52% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80 today morning. The stock traded up 1.52% over the session. ADOMANI (OTC: ADOM) stock moved down 2.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading. Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.07 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.07 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session. Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.42, and later moved down 1.17% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.42, and later moved down 1.17% over the session. Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.68 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.37% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.68 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.37% over the rest of the day. Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.85. Shares then traded up 0.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.85. Shares then traded up 0.28%. Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44 today morning. The stock traded up 5.38% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44 today morning. The stock traded up 5.38% over the session. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) shares moved up 4.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.77 to begin trading.

shares moved up 4.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.77 to begin trading. Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.47% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.47% on the day. BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.10 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.10 to begin trading. W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $40.79. Shares then traded down 10.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $40.79. Shares then traded down 10.93%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session. Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.26 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.26 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.96% for the day. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.66, and later moved down 5.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.66, and later moved down 5.65% over the session. Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) stock hit a yearly low of $7.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) shares fell to $5.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.98%.

shares fell to $5.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.98%. KBR (NYSE: KBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.75% on the session. HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.28%. EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) stock hit a yearly low of $31.92 this morning. The stock was up 4.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.92 this morning. The stock was up 4.22% for the day. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day. First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) shares moved down 4.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.75 to begin trading. Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares moved down 6.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.20 on Thursday morning, later moving up 7.78% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.20 on Thursday morning, later moving up 7.78% over the rest of the day. Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.59. Shares then traded down 4.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.59. Shares then traded down 4.74%. ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock set a new 52-week low of $36.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $36.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.36%. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) shares were down 1.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87.

shares were down 1.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87. Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares were up 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.78.

shares were up 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.78. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares hit a yearly low of $13.24 today morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.24 today morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) stock moved down 2.63% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.63% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.40 to open trading. AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $730.00, and later moved down 1.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $730.00, and later moved down 1.67% over the session. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares hit a yearly low of $5.92 today morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.92 today morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.85%. Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.81% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.81% for the day. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.67% on the day. SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) stock hit $10.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.61% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.61% over the course of the day. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.45% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.45% for the day. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.85%. Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: ESBA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was up 15.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was up 15.23% on the session. Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.87 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 10.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.87 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 10.01%. TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday. The stock was up 5.67% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday. The stock was up 5.67% for the day. American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.4% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.4% over the rest of the day. Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) stock hit a yearly low of $19.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% for the day. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock hit a yearly low of $52.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $52.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% for the day. Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.98 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.98 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.14% over the rest of the day. Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) shares fell to $91.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.52%.

shares fell to $91.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.52%. CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $131.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $131.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.26% over the rest of the day. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares fell to $8.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.03%.

shares fell to $8.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.03%. RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.11 today morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.11 today morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock moved up 0.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.20 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.20 to open trading. Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares moved up 4.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.48 to begin trading.

shares moved up 4.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.48 to begin trading. Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit $2.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.08% over the course of the day. CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares moved down 3.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.33 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.33 to begin trading. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares were down 6.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72.

shares were down 6.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72. Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.47, and later moved down 1.12% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.47, and later moved down 1.12% over the session. TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.86 today morning. The stock traded down 1.7% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.86 today morning. The stock traded down 1.7% over the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares moved down 7.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.17 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.17 to begin trading. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.11% over the rest of the day. ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) stock hit a yearly low of $35.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.5% for the day. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.01 today morning. The stock traded up 3.15% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.01 today morning. The stock traded up 3.15% over the session. MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.57%. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares moved up 3.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.70 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.70 to begin trading. Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.16% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.16% over the rest of the day. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.17 today morning. The stock traded down 5.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.17 today morning. The stock traded down 5.8% over the session. Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.36. Shares then traded up 3.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.36. Shares then traded up 3.68%. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares moved up 2.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.37 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.37 to begin trading. CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) shares were up 12.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.14.

shares were up 12.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.14. Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.05. Shares then traded down 1.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.05. Shares then traded down 1.31%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) stock hit $4.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.99% over the course of the day. SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) stock moved down 35.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.

stock moved down 35.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading. Unifi (NYSE: UFI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.07, and later moved down 9.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.07, and later moved down 9.16% over the session. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.42, and later moved up 7.75% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.42, and later moved up 7.75% over the session. AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) stock moved up 4.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.30 to open trading.

stock moved up 4.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.30 to open trading. TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.19, and later moved up 1.77% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.19, and later moved up 1.77% over the session. Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) shares fell to $2.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.34%.

shares fell to $2.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.34%. Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) shares hit a yearly low of $6.02 today morning. The stock was down 6.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.02 today morning. The stock was down 6.73% on the session. Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% for the day. Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.85, and later moved down 2.43% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.85, and later moved down 2.43% over the session. NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) stock hit $11.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.55% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.55% over the course of the day. Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% for the day. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.62% for the day. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 10.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 10.26%. Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE: NNY) stock moved down 1.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.52 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.52 to open trading. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares hit a yearly low of $38.47 today morning. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.47 today morning. The stock was down 5.47% on the session. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) shares set a new yearly low of $10.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session. Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.47 today morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.47 today morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded up 9.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded up 9.15%. Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.63% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.63% over the rest of the day. NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) stock moved up 0.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.69 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.69 to open trading. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 8.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 8.11%. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Thursday morning, later moving up 16.01% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Thursday morning, later moving up 16.01% over the rest of the day. Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.55 to begin trading. Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.99% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.99% on the day. Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.38%. Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE: OIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.45. Shares then traded down 2.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.45. Shares then traded down 2.91%. Ashford (AMEX: AINC) shares moved down 12.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.50 to begin trading. China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares were down 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.13.

shares were down 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.13. Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.01. Shares then traded up 5.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.01. Shares then traded up 5.56%. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.57% on the session. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.37% on the session. Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock moved up 6.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.40 to open trading.

stock moved up 6.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.40 to open trading. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.86, and later moved down 1.52% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.86, and later moved down 1.52% over the session. Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) stock moved down 5.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to open trading. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.66% on the day. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.01 today morning. The stock traded up 8.18% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.01 today morning. The stock traded up 8.18% over the session. Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 24.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 24.39% for the day. Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.89 this morning. The stock was down 15.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.89 this morning. The stock was down 15.56% for the day. Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.23 today morning. The stock traded up 1.78% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.23 today morning. The stock traded up 1.78% over the session. Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) stock hit $1.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.0% over the course of the day. First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) shares set a new yearly low of $13.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE: ETX) stock hit a yearly low of $17.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% for the day. Western Asset (NYSE: SBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.66% over the rest of the day. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.27% on the day. Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares moved down 2.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $227.80 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $227.80 to begin trading. Cactus (NYSE: WHD) shares set a new yearly low of $8.23 this morning. The stock was up 16.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.23 this morning. The stock was up 16.98% on the session. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.44% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.44% on the day. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) stock hit a yearly low of $63.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $63.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares fell to $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.44%.

shares fell to $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.44%. China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.08, and later moved down 6.22% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.08, and later moved down 6.22% over the session. UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) stock hit $8.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.84% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.84% over the course of the day. Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.0% over the rest of the day. PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) shares moved down 2.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.54 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.54 to begin trading. Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) stock hit a yearly low of $30.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.15% for the day. Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) shares set a new yearly low of $9.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) shares moved down 6.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.45 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.45 to begin trading. Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares moved down 0.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.69 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.69 to begin trading. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) stock hit $80.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $80.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.43% over the course of the day. Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.74% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.74% on the day. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%. Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) shares hit a yearly low of $6.67 today morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.67 today morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.92 today morning. The stock was up 3.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.92 today morning. The stock was up 3.81% on the session. Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) shares were up 8.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.86.

shares were up 8.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.86. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares set a new yearly low of $7.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session. Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) stock hit $14.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.77% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.77% over the course of the day. MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ: MMAC) stock hit $20.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.52% over the course of the day.

stock hit $20.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.52% over the course of the day. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.89%. CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares set a new yearly low of $30.49 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.49 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.61%. Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) stock moved up 11.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.12 to open trading.

stock moved up 11.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.12 to open trading. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSVB) shares fell to $9.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.1%.

shares fell to $9.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.1%. SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.44% on the session. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day. BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.71 today morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.71 today morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 17.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 17.1%. Air Industries Gr (AMEX: AIRI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was up 8.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was up 8.56% for the day. Eaton Vance NY Muni (AMEX: EVY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.08 today morning. The stock traded down 11.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.08 today morning. The stock traded down 11.64% over the session. QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Thursday morning, later moving up 6.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Thursday morning, later moving up 6.22% over the rest of the day. Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares moved down 7.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.48 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.48 to begin trading. HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares were down 8.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.

shares were down 8.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day. Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.55 this morning. The stock was down 7.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.55 this morning. The stock was down 7.26% for the day. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares were up 16.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.07.

shares were up 16.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.07. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares fell to $4.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.96%.

shares fell to $4.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.96%. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18 today morning. The stock traded up 1.96% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18 today morning. The stock traded up 1.96% over the session. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $136.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $136.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.35% on the session. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day. China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares hit a yearly low of $41.33 today morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.33 today morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session. FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) stock set a new 52-week low of $62.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $62.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.95%. Sirius Intl Insurance (NASDAQ: SG) shares fell to $5.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.8%.

shares fell to $5.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.8%. Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock moved up 4.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.40 to open trading.

stock moved up 4.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.40 to open trading. Brink's (NYSE: BCO) shares moved down 6.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.85 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.85 to begin trading. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day. PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.33% on the day. Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares hit a yearly low of $5.05 today morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.05 today morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session. Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.06. Shares then traded up 0.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.06. Shares then traded up 0.18%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.71% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.71% over the session. Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares moved up 2.26% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.91 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.26% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.91 to begin trading. Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 32.29% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 32.29% for the day. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.2% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.2% for the day. Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE: SCM) stock hit $4.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.39% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.39% over the course of the day. CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.20 today morning. The stock traded up 4.85% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.20 today morning. The stock traded up 4.85% over the session. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was up 4.27% on the session. Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.36, and later moved down 2.64% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.36, and later moved down 2.64% over the session. Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) stock hit $9.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.79% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.79% over the course of the day. Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly low of $127.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $127.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.4% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.4% on the day. Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares moved up 2.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.32 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.32 to begin trading. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.21 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.21 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.29% on the session. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.58. Shares then traded down 3.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.58. Shares then traded down 3.25%. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.37%. Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) shares fell to $5.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.98%.

shares fell to $5.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.98%. Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares were down 0.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $53.67.

shares were down 0.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $53.67. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.92. Shares then traded down 3.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.92. Shares then traded down 3.92%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.64% over the session. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.83% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.83% over the rest of the day. KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares hit a yearly low of $21.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock moved up 3.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.78 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.78 to open trading. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares fell to $9.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.09%.

shares fell to $9.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.09%. Amrep (NYSE: AXR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session. BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares set a new yearly low of $40.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session. Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.11, and later moved down 1.69% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.11, and later moved down 1.69% over the session. Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares set a new yearly low of $36.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $36.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Thursday. The stock was up 9.91% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Thursday. The stock was up 9.91% for the day. Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) shares moved down 9.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to begin trading. Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%. Pioneer Muni High Income (NYSE: MAV) shares set a new yearly low of $7.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.65% on the session. RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) stock hit $113.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.77% over the course of the day.

stock hit $113.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.77% over the course of the day. National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.45% on the day. SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.68% on the session. Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.55%. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares were down 3.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.96.

shares were down 3.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.96. Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.22, and later moved down 0.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.22, and later moved down 0.71% over the session. O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.16%. Standex International (NYSE: SXI) stock hit $37.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.88% over the course of the day.

stock hit $37.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.88% over the course of the day. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) shares moved up 0.81% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.29 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.81% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.29 to begin trading. ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.55, and later moved up 8.74% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.55, and later moved up 8.74% over the session. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was up 6.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was up 6.38% on the session. YogaWorks (OTC: YOGA) shares moved down 26.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.

shares moved down 26.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares fell to $2.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.33%.

shares fell to $2.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.33%. Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) stock moved up 1.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.39 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.39 to open trading. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.44 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.44 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session. General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $111.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.38% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $111.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.38% for the day. Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE: EDD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 4.47% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 4.47% over the rest of the day. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) stock moved down 4.69% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.17 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.69% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.17 to open trading. Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ: AXNX) stock moved down 4.35% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.44 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.35% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.44 to open trading. Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.97 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.97 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock moved up 3.58% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.51 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.58% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.51 to open trading. AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56 today morning. The stock traded up 6.52% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56 today morning. The stock traded up 6.52% over the session. Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.78% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.78% on the day. Blackrock New York Muni (NYSE: BFY) shares moved down 2.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.15 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.15 to begin trading. Qualstar (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 25.87% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 25.87% over the rest of the day. CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) stock hit a yearly low of $30.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% for the day. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) shares fell to $7.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.84%.

shares fell to $7.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.84%. MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares fell to $0.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 17.65%.

shares fell to $0.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 17.65%. Western Asset Mu Defined (NYSE: MTT) stock hit $16.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.22% over the course of the day.

stock hit $16.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.22% over the course of the day. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock hit a yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.61% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.61% over the rest of the day. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded up 12.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded up 12.23%. China Customer Relations (NASDAQ: CCRC) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.32 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.32 to open trading. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $60.00, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $60.00, and later moved down 1.13% over the session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday morning, later moving up 7.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday morning, later moving up 7.92% over the rest of the day. Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares were down 7.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.

shares were down 7.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares moved down 0.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.41 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.41 to begin trading. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.13 today morning. The stock traded up 8.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.13 today morning. The stock traded up 8.8% over the session. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.31% on the session. Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares fell to $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.51%.

shares fell to $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.51%. Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ: FBSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.19% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.19% over the session. Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.39% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.39% over the rest of the day. Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 3.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 3.15%. Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE: MYJ) stock moved down 4.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.37 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.37 to open trading. Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.41 today morning. The stock traded up 0.13% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.41 today morning. The stock traded up 0.13% over the session. Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) stock moved up 8.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.15 to open trading.

stock moved up 8.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.15 to open trading. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock moved down 2.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.58 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.58 to open trading. Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.59% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.59% over the rest of the day. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.12 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.17% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.12 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.17% over the rest of the day. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) stock hit $10.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.89% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.89% over the course of the day. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock moved down 4.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to open trading. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares were down 13.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.56.

shares were down 13.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.56. Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.94 today morning. The stock traded up 4.58% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.94 today morning. The stock traded up 4.58% over the session. Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.07 today morning. The stock traded up 3.27% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.07 today morning. The stock traded up 3.27% over the session. Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.00. Shares then traded down 1.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.00. Shares then traded down 1.49%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) stock hit $8.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.81% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.81% over the course of the day. Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.15 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.15 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.47%. Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 8.44% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 8.44% over the rest of the day. Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.47 today morning. The stock traded up 3.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.47 today morning. The stock traded up 3.31% over the session. CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.76% on the day. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE: IHD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.80 today morning. The stock traded up 6.27% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.80 today morning. The stock traded up 6.27% over the session. Trio-Tech Intl (AMEX: TRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.43 today morning. The stock traded down 3.36% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.43 today morning. The stock traded down 3.36% over the session. Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares fell to $3.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.82%.

shares fell to $3.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.82%. Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) shares fell to $9.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.93%.

shares fell to $9.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.93%. Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.56% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.56% on the day. Era Group (NYSE: ERA) stock hit $4.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.23% over the course of the day. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock hit a yearly low of $19.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) shares were down 2.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89.

shares were down 2.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89. Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) stock hit $0.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.02% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.02% over the course of the day. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares were down 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.12.

shares were down 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.12. Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares fell to $23.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.83%.

shares fell to $23.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.83%. Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) stock moved down 9.59% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.42 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.59% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.42 to open trading. Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares were up 0.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.59.

shares were up 0.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.59. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.07 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.07 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.22% on the session. Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares were down 0.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98.

shares were down 0.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock hit $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.27% over the course of the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.65 today morning. The stock was up 4.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.65 today morning. The stock was up 4.99% on the session. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock moved down 8.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.90 to open trading. Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.52, and later moved down 3.35% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.52, and later moved down 3.35% over the session. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.63% on the session. ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.51 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.51 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares fell to $12.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.99%.

shares fell to $12.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.99%. THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.84 this morning. The stock was down 12.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.84 this morning. The stock was down 12.44% for the day. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares hit a yearly low of $27.60 today morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $27.60 today morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.57 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.57 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.28 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.28 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session. Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares set a new yearly low of $7.14 this morning. The stock was down 10.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.14 this morning. The stock was down 10.07% on the session. InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.04 today morning. The stock traded up 2.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.04 today morning. The stock traded up 2.32% over the session. Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) stock moved up 2.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.70 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.70 to open trading. EV Floating-Rate Income (NYSE: EFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.78, and later moved down 19.32% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.78, and later moved down 19.32% over the session. Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares were down 7.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.64.

shares were down 7.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.64. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.6%. NL Industries (NYSE: NL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session. Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.56% over the rest of the day. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) stock hit $2.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.76% over the course of the day. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.27 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $44.27 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session. Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 14.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 14.49% on the session. Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.08 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.79% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.08 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.79% for the day. American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) shares fell to $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.04%.

shares fell to $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.04%. Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.24, and later moved down 8.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.24, and later moved down 8.16% over the session. Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) shares fell to $0.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 53.9%.

shares fell to $0.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 53.9%. Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.54 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.54 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.36% on the session. voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) stock hit $0.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.96% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.96% over the course of the day. Blackrock Muniyield Inv (NYSE: MYF) shares fell to $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.35%.

shares fell to $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.35%. China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. Technical Communications (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Thursday. The stock was up 6.58% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Thursday. The stock was up 6.58% for the day. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.89. Shares then traded up 2.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.89. Shares then traded up 2.29%. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares fell to $7.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.7%.

shares fell to $7.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.7%. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.82 today morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.82 today morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. Invesco Bond (NYSE: VBF) stock moved down 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.40 to open trading. ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 9.98% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 9.98% over the course of the day. Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 9.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 9.09%. HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day. Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session. Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.47% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.47% on the day. iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares were up 11.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.79.

shares were up 11.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.79. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares hit a yearly low of $11.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) stock hit $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.38% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.38% over the course of the day. First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.31. Shares then traded down 10.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.31. Shares then traded down 10.56%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) stock hit a yearly low of $26.39 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.39 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% for the day. Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) stock moved up 0.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading. Continental Materials (AMEX: CUO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.22%. Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock set a new 52-week low of $83.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $83.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%. Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.10, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.10, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) stock moved down 5.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to open trading. Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $42.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.72%. Eyenovia (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares fell to $1.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.77%.

shares fell to $1.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.77%. Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares moved up 7.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.79 to begin trading.

shares moved up 7.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.79 to begin trading. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares fell to $12.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.47%.

shares fell to $12.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.47%. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares moved down 2.49% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.72 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.49% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.72 to begin trading. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.20 today morning. The stock traded up 2.18% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.20 today morning. The stock traded up 2.18% over the session. Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. StarTek (NYSE: SRT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.2%. BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.26. Shares then traded up 4.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.26. Shares then traded up 4.09%. Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $77.59. Shares then traded down 6.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $77.59. Shares then traded down 6.05%. Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit $11.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.27% over the course of the day. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.11 today morning. The stock traded down 9.35% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.11 today morning. The stock traded down 9.35% over the session. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares set a new yearly low of $36.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $36.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.04 today morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.04 today morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session. Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.63. Shares then traded down 1.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.63. Shares then traded down 1.12%. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares moved down 1.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.91 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.91 to begin trading. Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 15.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 15.13%. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.06 today morning. The stock traded down 15.21% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.06 today morning. The stock traded down 15.21% over the session. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock moved up 0.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.76 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.76 to open trading. WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.85 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $43.85 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session. inTest (AMEX: INTT) shares moved up 2.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.08 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.08 to begin trading. Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.84 today morning. The stock traded down 0.84% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.84 today morning. The stock traded down 0.84% over the session. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.39% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.39% over the rest of the day. Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.00 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.00 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) stock hit $18.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.12% over the course of the day. Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.20, and later moved down 4.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.20, and later moved down 4.45% over the session. Foreign Trade Bank (NYSE: BLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 4.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 4.45% over the rest of the day. Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock moved down 7.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.97 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.97 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session. Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session. Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.35 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.35 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.18 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.79% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.18 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.79% over the rest of the day. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.40 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.40 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.95% on the session. Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.56% on the session. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares moved down 7.98% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.92 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.98% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.92 to begin trading. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) stock moved up 1.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.56 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.56 to open trading. Flexible Solutions (AMEX: FSI) shares were down 9.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.09.

shares were down 9.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.09. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares were up 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.87.

shares were up 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.87. Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares were up 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.41.

shares were up 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.41. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.58% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.58% on the day. Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.02%. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares moved down 7.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to begin trading. Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) stock hit a yearly low of $11.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.50 today morning. The stock traded up 4.13% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.50 today morning. The stock traded up 4.13% over the session. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE: JGH) stock moved down 3.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading. General Moly (AMEX: GMO) shares moved down 6.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 79.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 79.39% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE: EGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.94%. National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.74 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.74 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.83% on the session. Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares moved up 20.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading.

shares moved up 20.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading. Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.85% on the session. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day. PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) stock hit a yearly low of $21.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% for the day. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.20 today morning. The stock traded up 5.06% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.20 today morning. The stock traded up 5.06% over the session. Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares moved down 12.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to begin trading. Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was up 4.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was up 4.95% on the session. Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) shares hit a yearly low of $4.92 today morning. The stock was down 8.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.92 today morning. The stock was down 8.91% on the session. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares fell to $33.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.98%.

shares fell to $33.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.98%. Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.68 today morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.68 today morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.59 this morning. The stock was down 8.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.59 this morning. The stock was down 8.32% on the session. Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) shares were down 1.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.08.

shares were down 1.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.08. IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) stock hit a yearly low of $25.65 this morning. The stock was up 7.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.65 this morning. The stock was up 7.1% for the day. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.85 today morning. The stock traded down 4.44% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.85 today morning. The stock traded down 4.44% over the session. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCZ) shares hit a yearly low of $1.98 today morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.98 today morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.21% over the rest of the day. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.36% on the session. Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day. Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.51% for the day. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares set a new yearly low of $12.24 this morning. The stock was up 8.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.24 this morning. The stock was up 8.93% on the session. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 69.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 69.7% on the session. FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.22. Shares then traded down 6.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.22. Shares then traded down 6.93%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) shares fell to $6.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.64%.

shares fell to $6.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.64%. Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock moved up 3.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.25 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.25 to open trading. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) shares fell to $7.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.88%.

shares fell to $7.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.88%. PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) stock hit a yearly low of $16.65 this morning. The stock was down 8.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.65 this morning. The stock was down 8.5% for the day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares moved up 17.03% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading.

shares moved up 17.03% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares moved down 6.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.25 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.25 to begin trading. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.61. Shares then traded up 1.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.61. Shares then traded up 1.75%. John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) stock hit a yearly low of $9.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day. First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.63% for the day. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.37%. Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.11 this morning. The stock was up 10.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.11 this morning. The stock was up 10.76% on the session. Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day. Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) stock hit $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.87% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.87% over the course of the day. POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.21% on the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.16, and later moved up 1.06% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.16, and later moved up 1.06% over the session. HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.07 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.07 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.91% on the day. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.84% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.84% over the rest of the day. Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.49 today morning. The stock traded down 0.67% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.49 today morning. The stock traded down 0.67% over the session. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.48, and later moved up 3.87% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.48, and later moved up 3.87% over the session. Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $51.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.93% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $51.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.93% on the day. CPI Card (OTC: PMTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 54.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 54.94% on the session. Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.31 today morning. The stock traded up 1.93% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.31 today morning. The stock traded up 1.93% over the session. Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.42. Shares then traded down 4.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.42. Shares then traded down 4.73%. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock moved up 1.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.34 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.34 to open trading. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) shares fell to $2.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.8%.

shares fell to $2.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.8%. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares fell to $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.38%.

shares fell to $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.38%. WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.45.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.45. Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.0%. Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.99% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.99% over the rest of the day. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 7.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 7.1% on the session. Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.49%. Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) shares set a new yearly low of $44.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $44.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.01% on the session. Bunge (NYSE: BG) stock moved down 1.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.00 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.00 to open trading. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) stock hit $8.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.33% over the course of the day. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.57, and later moved up 0.39% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.57, and later moved up 0.39% over the session. Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares were up 19.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.01.

shares were up 19.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.01. GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.9% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.9% over the rest of the day. Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30 today morning. The stock traded down 1.99% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30 today morning. The stock traded down 1.99% over the session. Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) stock moved down 1.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.01 to open trading. Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.52 today morning. The stock was down 12.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.52 today morning. The stock was down 12.79% on the session. TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89 today morning. The stock traded up 4.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89 today morning. The stock traded up 4.4% over the session. TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) stock hit $5.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.6% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.6% over the course of the day. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.53% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.53% on the day. Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.81% on the day. Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) shares moved down 2.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.12 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.12 to begin trading. Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) stock hit $30.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $30.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.76% over the course of the day. Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares fell to $5.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.07%.

shares fell to $5.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.07%. Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session. Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.35% over the rest of the day. Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) shares were down 4.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.97.

shares were down 4.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.97. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.56%. BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) shares were down 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.50.

shares were down 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.50. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) stock hit a yearly low of $9.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.67% on the day. Acamar Partners (NASDAQ: ACAM) shares moved down 0.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.04 this morning. The stock was up 9.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.04 this morning. The stock was up 9.99% on the session. Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%. Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) shares fell to $1.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.83%.

shares fell to $1.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.83%. Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73 today morning. The stock traded down 2.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73 today morning. The stock traded down 2.0% over the session. ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 0.82% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 0.82% over the session. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) stock moved down 2.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to open trading. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock moved up 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.52 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.52 to open trading. Puxin (NYSE: NEW) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.82%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares hit a yearly low of $12.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares fell to $10.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.96%.

shares fell to $10.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.96%. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) stock hit $4.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.52% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.52% over the course of the day. UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.80, and later moved up 6.98% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.80, and later moved up 6.98% over the session. Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $124.52, and later moved up 6.6% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $124.52, and later moved up 6.6% over the session. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.91% on the day. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) shares moved up 1.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.39 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.39 to begin trading. Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock hit a yearly low of $8.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 18.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 18.0%. Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.35% over the rest of the day. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares fell to $53.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.07%.

shares fell to $53.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.07%. Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.28 this morning. The stock was down 19.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.28 this morning. The stock was down 19.68% for the day. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $97.46 today morning. The stock traded up 7.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $97.46 today morning. The stock traded up 7.45% over the session. Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 8.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 8.36% on the session. Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares fell to $35.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%.

shares fell to $35.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63 today morning. The stock traded up 4.02% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63 today morning. The stock traded up 4.02% over the session. Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) shares moved down 4.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.92 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.92 to begin trading. PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock hit $44.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.79% over the course of the day.

stock hit $44.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.79% over the course of the day. BlackRock 2022 Global (NYSE: BGIO) shares were down 15.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.76.

shares were down 15.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.76. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares were up 17.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.80.

shares were up 17.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.80. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) stock hit $9.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.46% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.46% over the course of the day. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE: FAM) shares fell to $7.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.39%.

shares fell to $7.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.39%. Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $105.69, and later moved down 0.89% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $105.69, and later moved down 0.89% over the session. PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.35% over the course of the day. Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares hit a yearly low of $0.38 today morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.38 today morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.65% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.65% for the day. Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.58 on Thursday. The stock was up 8.43% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.58 on Thursday. The stock was up 8.43% for the day. Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $55.22, and later moved up 1.84% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $55.22, and later moved up 1.84% over the session. Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) shares hit a yearly low of $12.55 today morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.55 today morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session. MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day. Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.18 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.18 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.82% on the session. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.8% over the rest of the day. Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares fell to $47.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.76%.

shares fell to $47.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.76%. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 83.97% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 83.97% on the day. Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.27% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.27% over the rest of the day. Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) stock moved down 5.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.11 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.11 to open trading. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MHD) stock hit $12.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.49% over the course of the day.

stock hit $12.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.49% over the course of the day. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares were up 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.28.

shares were up 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.28. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.16, and later moved up 0.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.16, and later moved up 0.67% over the session. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $48.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.28% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $48.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.28% on the day. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) shares hit a yearly low of $9.25 today morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.25 today morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 9.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 9.44% for the day. Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) stock moved down 0.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.14 to open trading. Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares hit a yearly low of $14.12 today morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.12 today morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stock hit $9.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.45% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.45% over the course of the day. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.10.

shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.10. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $160.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $160.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.73%. Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.1% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.1% over the rest of the day. Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) stock moved up 11.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.44 to open trading.

stock moved up 11.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.44 to open trading. Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.3% on the session. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.92%. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.86. Shares then traded down 2.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.86. Shares then traded down 2.36%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.16 today morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.16 today morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MFT) shares were down 3.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.60.

shares were down 3.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.60. CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares were up 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.93.

shares were up 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.93. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCV) shares were down 1.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.12.

shares were down 1.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.12. DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.90 today morning. The stock was down 10.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.90 today morning. The stock was down 10.09% on the session. Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.12% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.62% for the day. Delaware Investments (AMEX: VFL) stock moved down 3.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to open trading. Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.22% for the day. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NUW) stock hit a yearly low of $12.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% for the day. Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.52 today morning. The stock traded down 11.09% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.52 today morning. The stock traded down 11.09% over the session. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) shares fell to $9.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.09%.

shares fell to $9.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.09%. THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: TSLF) stock moved down 6.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.85 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.85 to open trading. National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares moved up 14.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.42 to begin trading.

shares moved up 14.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.42 to begin trading. Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.25. Shares then traded down 11.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.25. Shares then traded down 11.3%. Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.56 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.56 to begin trading. Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) shares set a new yearly low of $58.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $58.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session. Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock moved down 2.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.60 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.60 to open trading. Western Asset Variable (NYSE: GFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.5% on the session. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day. High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.66% over the rest of the day. Nuveen Diversified (NYSE: JDD) shares fell to $5.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.82%.

shares fell to $5.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.82%. PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) shares moved down 7.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.55 to begin trading. Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares fell to $10.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.03%.

shares fell to $10.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.03%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares moved up 3.72% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.72% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,150.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.74% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,150.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.74% over the rest of the day. Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.61% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.61% over the rest of the day. Fortis (NYSE: FTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.34%. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.14% on the session. First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.13% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.13% over the rest of the day. Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ: ECPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.38. Shares then traded down 15.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.38. Shares then traded down 15.22%. Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares set a new 52-week low of $130.85 today morning. The stock traded up 4.71% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $130.85 today morning. The stock traded up 4.71% over the session. Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.82. Shares then traded down 11.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.82. Shares then traded down 11.18%. Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) shares were down 43.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26.

shares were down 43.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26. Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit a yearly low of $22.84 today morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.84 today morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.87%. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) stock moved down 1.91% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.91% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.04 to open trading. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares were down 3.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.46.

shares were down 3.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.46. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.95 today morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.95 today morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.56, and later moved down 4.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.56, and later moved down 4.13% over the session. Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares were down 0.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $75.71.

shares were down 0.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $75.71. Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares moved down 9.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to begin trading. Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) shares hit a yearly low of $16.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares fell to $28.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.81%.

shares fell to $28.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.81%. Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.19 this morning. The stock was down 8.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.19 this morning. The stock was down 8.36% for the day. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares moved up 8.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.77 to begin trading.

shares moved up 8.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.77 to begin trading. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares were up 3.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.12.

shares were up 3.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.12. NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.61% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.61% over the rest of the day. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE: EVG) stock moved down 8.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.63 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.63 to open trading. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: DSM) shares hit a yearly low of $5.18 today morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.18 today morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session. Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE: MEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.24% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.24% on the day. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.33, and later moved up 5.55% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.33, and later moved up 5.55% over the session. BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BELFB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.98% on the session. Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares hit a yearly low of $15.83 today morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.83 today morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session. Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) shares were up 0.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.74.

shares were up 0.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.74. Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares were up 1.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.52.

shares were up 1.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.52. Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE: MHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.81, and later moved up 4.55% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.81, and later moved up 4.55% over the session. Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.06%. RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares fell to $3.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 16.16%.

shares fell to $3.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 16.16%. Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) shares moved down 1.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.93 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.93 to begin trading. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.4%.

shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.4%. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.09 today morning. The stock traded up 10.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.09 today morning. The stock traded up 10.65% over the session. Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares were up 6.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.36.

shares were up 6.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.36. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.06% for the day. Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ: VBFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $26.00, and later moved down 0.42% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $26.00, and later moved down 0.42% over the session. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) stock hit a yearly low of $20.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock hit $25.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $25.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.37% over the course of the day. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares moved up 5.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading.

shares moved up 5.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 6.3% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 6.3% over the rest of the day. ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.66%. Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) stock hit $83.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.6% over the course of the day.

stock hit $83.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.6% over the course of the day. ORIX (NYSE: IX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $53.85, and later moved down 10.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $53.85, and later moved down 10.0% over the session. PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) stock moved down 1.62% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.50 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.62% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.50 to open trading. Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) stock hit $2.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.86% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.86% over the course of the day. Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.68% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.68% over the rest of the day. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares moved down 2.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $189.08 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $189.08 to begin trading. Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 1.55% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 1.55% over the session. Foundation Building (NYSE: FBM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.52, and later moved up 7.24% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.52, and later moved up 7.24% over the session. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares moved down 2.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.48 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.48 to begin trading. Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares hit a yearly low of $16.97 today morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.97 today morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 5.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.04.

shares were up 5.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.04. First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.62, and later moved down 1.57% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.62, and later moved down 1.57% over the session. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MYC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.14%. New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares fell to $26.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.74%.

shares fell to $26.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.74%. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PYN) stock hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.12% over the course of the day. DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE: KSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70 today morning. The stock traded down 5.46% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70 today morning. The stock traded down 5.46% over the session. PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) shares hit a yearly low of $11.90 today morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.90 today morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session. Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.00. Shares then traded down 3.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.00. Shares then traded down 3.0%. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE: EDI) shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares moved down 2.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to begin trading. Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.73%. Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.75.

shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.75. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.18% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.18% over the rest of the day. RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.97% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.97% on the day. US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares were down 3.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.83.

shares were down 3.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.83. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.31% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.31% for the day. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) stock hit a yearly low of $2.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% for the day. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.46%. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.61% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.61% on the day. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) shares were up 3.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.26.

shares were up 3.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.26. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.84% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.84% over the rest of the day. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.26, and later moved down 1.74% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.26, and later moved down 1.74% over the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.12% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.12% on the day. Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares hit a yearly low of $1.68 today morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.68 today morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) stock hit $3.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.0% over the course of the day. SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) stock hit $46.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.61% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.61% over the course of the day. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares were down 5.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.79.

shares were down 5.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.79. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.23% on the session. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares hit a yearly low of $90.00 today morning. The stock was up 6.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $90.00 today morning. The stock was up 6.29% on the session. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.33% for the day. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.65% on the session. Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares fell to $6.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.68%.

shares fell to $6.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.68%. Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.02 today morning. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.02 today morning. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.73 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.73 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) shares were down 5.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $39.38.

shares were down 5.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $39.38. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.92 today morning. The stock was up 15.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.92 today morning. The stock was up 15.57% on the session. SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Thursday. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Thursday. The stock was up 6.75% for the day. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.61, and later moved up 7.14% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.61, and later moved up 7.14% over the session. Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX: NBW) shares hit a yearly low of $10.28 today morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.28 today morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session. Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.97 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.97 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session. Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock hit $6.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.94% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.94% over the course of the day. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.25 today morning. The stock traded up 0.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.25 today morning. The stock traded up 0.77% over the session. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares moved down 7.13% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.45 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.13% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.45 to begin trading. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $35.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.4% over the session. Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.72%. MainStay MacKay (NYSE: MMD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares fell to $22.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.18%.

shares fell to $22.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.18%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares were down 4.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.27.

shares were down 4.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.27. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.01, and later moved down 1.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.01, and later moved down 1.25% over the session. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.87% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.87% over the rest of the day. Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.11% on the session. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.75% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.75% over the session. Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares moved down 4.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to begin trading. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43 to begin trading. The stock was up 14.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43 to begin trading. The stock was up 14.09% on the session. SAP (NYSE: SAP) stock hit a yearly low of $90.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $90.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% for the day. Hill International (NYSE: HIL) shares moved down 2.44% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.17 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.44% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.17 to begin trading. PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.73%. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) shares moved down 3.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.63 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.63 to begin trading. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.9% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.9% over the rest of the day. Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day. New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares set a new yearly low of $32.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) stock hit a yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% for the day. Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVF) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%. BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.55. Shares then traded down 4.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.55. Shares then traded down 4.32%. EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 5.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 5.49%. WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 16.18% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 16.18% on the day. Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session. Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was up 17.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was up 17.56% on the session. Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) stock moved down 5.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.88 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.88 to open trading. GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.89% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.89% on the day. Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day. New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock hit a yearly low of $8.44 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.44 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% for the day. Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.07% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.07% for the day. Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock hit a yearly low of $16.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. Avenue Income Credit (NYSE: ACP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.75% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.75% on the day. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.01% on the day. Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.61. Shares then traded down 4.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.61. Shares then traded down 4.19%. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.03 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.03 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.76% on the session. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.25. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.25. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares moved up 2.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.51 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.51 to begin trading. Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares fell to $8.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.45%.

shares fell to $8.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.45%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) stock hit $33.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $33.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.76% over the course of the day. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares fell to $9.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.35%.

shares fell to $9.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.35%. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day. First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) shares fell to $8.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.9%.

shares fell to $8.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.9%. Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.06 today morning. The stock traded down 1.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.06 today morning. The stock traded down 1.45% over the session. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57 today morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.57 today morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session. First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares were up 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.36.

shares were up 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.36. Nuveen Municipal 2021 (NYSE: NHA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock hit $36.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.05% over the course of the day.

stock hit $36.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.05% over the course of the day. Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) shares moved up 0.83% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.22 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.83% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.22 to begin trading. Ivy High Income (NYSE: IVH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) stock hit $98.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.83% over the course of the day.

stock hit $98.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.83% over the course of the day. InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares set a new yearly low of $25.39 this morning. The stock was down 8.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.39 this morning. The stock was down 8.11% on the session. Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) stock hit $5.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.58% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.58% over the course of the day. Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) stock hit a yearly low of $23.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.12% for the day. KT (NYSE: KT) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.15%. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.21 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.21 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session. Lydall (NYSE: LDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.15% over the rest of the day. Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock moved down 1.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.50 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.50 to open trading. XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) shares moved down 6.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.75 to begin trading. Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) shares set a new yearly low of $74.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $74.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.00. Shares then traded up 0.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.00. Shares then traded up 0.59%. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.63% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.63% on the day. Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.17, and later moved up 4.99% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.17, and later moved up 4.99% over the session. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.18. Shares then traded down 3.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.18. Shares then traded down 3.4%. Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares set a new yearly low of $8.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.66% over the rest of the day. PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 4.2% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 4.2% over the session. Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.97%. DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.37%. Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) stock moved down 6.24% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.20 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.24% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.20 to open trading. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.25 today morning. The stock traded down 17.52% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.25 today morning. The stock traded down 17.52% over the session. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.36 today morning. The stock traded down 13.06% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.36 today morning. The stock traded down 13.06% over the session. Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) stock moved up 2.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.10 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.10 to open trading. Jabil (NYSE: JBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.63% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.63% on the day. Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares were down 3.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.64.

shares were down 3.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.64. Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares were up 9.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.19.

shares were up 9.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.19. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares moved down 6.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.84 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.84 to begin trading. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.38% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.38% over the rest of the day. Crane (NYSE: CR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.34 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.34 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock hit a yearly low of $6.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.85% for the day. Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session. Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 14.23% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 14.23% for the day. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares set a new yearly low of $14.89 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.89 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) stock hit a yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 10.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 10.51% for the day. Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.58 this morning. The stock was down 10.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.58 this morning. The stock was down 10.78% on the session. Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) stock hit a yearly low of $48.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $48.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.57% on the session. TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares set a new yearly low of $11.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares hit a yearly low of $15.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. RH (NYSE: RH) shares fell to $74.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.57%.

shares fell to $74.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.57%. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.89%. Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved up 1.39% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved up 1.39% over the session. BlackRock New York (NYSE: BSE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Thursday. The stock was up 14.74% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Thursday. The stock was up 14.74% for the day. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) stock moved down 7.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.04 to open trading. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) stock hit $6.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.85% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.85% over the course of the day. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares were down 13.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $238.38.

shares were down 13.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $238.38. Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares moved down 4.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.17 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.17 to begin trading. H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.91% on the day. Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.09 today morning. The stock traded down 5.61% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.09 today morning. The stock traded down 5.61% over the session. InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) shares fell to $0.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.79%.

shares fell to $0.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.31 this morning. The stock was up 14.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.31 this morning. The stock was up 14.43% for the day. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.33% for the day. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock moved up 0.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to open trading. i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares were down 0.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.01.

shares were down 0.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.01. Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE: GBAB) shares hit a yearly low of $17.00 today morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.00 today morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. Blackstone/GSO (NYSE: BSL) stock moved down 2.97% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.65 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.97% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.65 to open trading. Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.39% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.39% for the day. American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.56 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.56 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.4% on the session. Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) stock moved down 0.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading. National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares set a new yearly low of $31.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.3% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE: FEO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.79% on the session. NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares fell to $24.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.87%.

shares fell to $24.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.87%. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.05% on the session. Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.85, and later moved up 5.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.85, and later moved up 5.67% over the session. Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit a yearly low of $11.73 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.73 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% for the day. Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.05 today morning. The stock traded up 9.19% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.05 today morning. The stock traded up 9.19% over the session. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) shares hit a yearly low of $10.15 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.15 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.03. Shares then traded up 0.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.03. Shares then traded up 0.88%. TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares fell to $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.09%.

shares fell to $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.09%. The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.98% on the session. FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $22.65. Shares then traded up 7.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $22.65. Shares then traded up 7.21%. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock hit $0.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.29% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.29% over the course of the day. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: EXD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.71% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.71% on the day. Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares fell to $25.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.29%.

shares fell to $25.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.29%. Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) shares moved down 0.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.67 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.67 to begin trading. ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.85 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.77% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.85 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.77% over the rest of the day. Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) stock hit $11.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day. Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) shares fell to $7.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.97%.

shares fell to $7.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.97%. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.25, and later moved up 4.07% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.25, and later moved up 4.07% over the session. Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares fell to $57.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.82%.

shares fell to $57.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.82%. Yelp (NYSE: YELP) stock hit a yearly low of $12.90 this morning. The stock was up 11.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.90 this morning. The stock was up 11.38% for the day. Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.19% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.19% over the rest of the day. Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $210.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $210.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.13% on the session. MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.21. Shares then traded up 2.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.21. Shares then traded up 2.07%. Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.9%. Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares moved down 0.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.06 to begin trading. Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.72% on the session. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) stock hit $22.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.0% over the course of the day. CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) shares hit a yearly low of $7.44 today morning. The stock was up 12.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.44 today morning. The stock was up 12.82% on the session. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) shares hit a yearly low of $4.48 today morning. The stock was up 11.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.48 today morning. The stock was up 11.76% on the session. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares hit a yearly low of $48.76 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $48.76 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Barclays (NYSE: BCS) stock moved down 4.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.41 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.41 to open trading. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE: PZC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.76%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.02 today morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.02 today morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock hit $25.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.62% over the course of the day.

stock hit $25.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.62% over the course of the day. CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.28% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.28% for the day. Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.12 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.12 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.64% on the session. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMF) shares hit a yearly low of $9.13 today morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.13 today morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.25% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.25% on the day. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.51. Shares then traded down 5.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.51. Shares then traded down 5.59%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares fell to $13.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.15%.

shares fell to $13.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.15%. Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82 today morning. The stock traded up 2.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82 today morning. The stock traded up 2.49% over the session. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.63%. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares moved down 0.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.73 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.73 to begin trading. Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.02% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.02% on the day. Air T (NASDAQ: AIRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.45. Shares then traded down 0.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.45. Shares then traded down 0.48%. ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.64. Shares then traded up 1.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.64. Shares then traded up 1.37%. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.31. Shares then traded down 4.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.31. Shares then traded down 4.8%. First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) stock hit $9.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.19% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.19% over the course of the day. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.78 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.78 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.2% on the session. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.37% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.37% on the day. American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.44% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.44% on the day. Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.53% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.53% for the day. Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.32 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.32 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.67% on the day. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares hit a yearly low of $10.46 today morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.46 today morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.48, and later moved down 5.63% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.48, and later moved down 5.63% over the session. BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) stock moved up 4.96% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.42 to open trading.

stock moved up 4.96% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.42 to open trading. Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.26% over the rest of the day. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.27 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.27 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.49% on the session. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.09 today morning. The stock traded down 3.39% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.09 today morning. The stock traded down 3.39% over the session. Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ: NICK) shares were down 9.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.64.

shares were down 9.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.64. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock hit a yearly low of $8.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) stock moved down 0.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.25 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.25 to open trading. The New Ireland Fund (NYSE: IRL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.35, and later moved down 8.33% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.35, and later moved down 8.33% over the session. GMS (NYSE: GMS) stock hit $10.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.09% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.09% over the course of the day. Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $35.26, and later moved up 3.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $35.26, and later moved up 3.25% over the session. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.81%. Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91 today morning. The stock traded up 2.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91 today morning. The stock traded up 2.73% over the session. Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.50, and later moved up 16.4% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.50, and later moved up 16.4% over the session. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock hit $11.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.42% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.42% over the course of the day. Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.32%. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.66. Shares then traded down 4.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.66. Shares then traded down 4.01%. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.41% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.41% on the day. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.16 today morning. The stock traded up 5.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.16 today morning. The stock traded up 5.63% over the session. Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.80. Shares then traded down 0.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.80. Shares then traded down 0.96%. Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 35.15% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 35.15% for the day. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.66 today morning. The stock traded down 6.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.66 today morning. The stock traded down 6.65% over the session. Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.34%. Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) shares were up 0.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.44.

shares were up 0.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.44. Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.48, and later moved up 3.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.48, and later moved up 3.25% over the session. International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.46 today morning. The stock was up 14.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.46 today morning. The stock was up 14.8% on the session. Blackrock Municipal Bond (NYSE: BBK) shares set a new yearly low of $10.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) shares hit a yearly low of $3.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session. Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares moved down 3.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.44 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.44 to begin trading. ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares fell to $8.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.98%.

shares fell to $8.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.98%. MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.23 today morning. The stock traded down 1.62% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.23 today morning. The stock traded down 1.62% over the session. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27 today morning. The stock traded up 2.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27 today morning. The stock traded up 2.22% over the session. Virtus Global Dividend (NYSE: ZTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.87, and later moved up 2.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.87, and later moved up 2.8% over the session. OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) stock hit a yearly low of $5.20 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.20 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) stock moved down 11.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.11 to open trading.

stock moved down 11.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.11 to open trading. Kadant (NYSE: KAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.23% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.23% on the day. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock moved down 1.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.61 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.61 to open trading. TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% for the day. Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded up 29.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded up 29.51%. Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.56% over the rest of the day. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares moved up 0.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.98 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.98 to begin trading. Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.23. Shares then traded up 7.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.23. Shares then traded up 7.56%. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.62%. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.44 today morning. The stock traded up 6.97% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.44 today morning. The stock traded up 6.97% over the session. RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.40, and later moved up 1.35% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.40, and later moved up 1.35% over the session. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $95.59. Shares then traded up 4.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $95.59. Shares then traded up 4.53%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.25% over the session. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.9% on the day. Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares were up 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.00.

shares were up 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.00. Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.08. Shares then traded up 0.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.08. Shares then traded up 0.12%. Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day. YayYo (OTC: YAYO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 54.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 54.84%. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares hit a yearly low of $4.77 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.77 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.78% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.78% over the rest of the day. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.77 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.77 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.74% on the session. First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) stock moved up 2.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.96 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.96 to open trading. Integrated Media (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.92, and later moved down 15.73% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.92, and later moved down 15.73% over the session. Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) stock moved down 3.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.72 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.72 to open trading. Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.77% on the day. Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.94. Shares then traded up 2.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.94. Shares then traded up 2.17%. BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) stock hit $4.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.34% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.34% over the course of the day. resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.22%. San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE: SJT) stock moved up 2.75% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.75% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading. Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.69 today morning. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.69 today morning. The stock was down 6.46% on the session. Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares fell to $0.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 83.61%.

shares fell to $0.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 83.61%. Univest Finl (NASDAQ: UVSP) shares were down 0.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.01.

shares were down 0.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.01. Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) shares moved down 1.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.17 to begin trading.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.