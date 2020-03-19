Thursday's Market Minute: Nowhere to Hide

It’s hard to overstate the severity and speed of the decline in markets during the past few weeks, with near-universal declines across equity indices and commodities leaving investors with nowhere to hide.

S&P 500 futures are struggling to hold above the lowest close of 2018 at 2342.25, with other products showing additional signs of weakness. Russell 2000 futures completed a 50/200-day SMA Death Cross yesterday, with Dow Futures, Nikkei 225 futures, and Emerging Markets futures almost certain to follow suit within the next couple of days.

Even typically risk-off assets such as Gold saw shockingly sharp falls. The /GC futures contract finally failed to hold its 200-day SMA yesterday, closing below 1500 as it continues its 13% decline from the highs of Mar. 9.

One of the only products that has looked bullish in recent days is the U.S. Dollar. Futures of the greenback have rocketed up about 8.7% since the lows on Mar. 9, completing its V-shaped recovery and far surpassing its previous highs. The explosive move up has now pushed the RSI for /DX futures into the overbought area and to its highest price since Jan. 11, 2017. Watch to see if the contract can take out the highs from this area near 102.185.