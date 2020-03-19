40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares rose 117.1% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Wednesday.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) rose 108.8% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 36% on Wednesday.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 81.3% to $0.8505 in pre-market trading. WPD Pharmaceuticals disclosed that its WP1122 drug will be tested on a range of viruses including coronavirus.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 52% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after reporting top-line results from Phase 3 FLASH trial for SGX301 to treat Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares rose 43.4% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after climbing over 38% on Wednesday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 41.3% to $21.98 in pre-market trading after surging 148% on Wednesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 38.8% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after jumping over 159% on Wednesday.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) rose 31.1% to $13.50 in pre-market trading. Biomerica shares jumped over 340% on Wednesday after the company said it has commenced shipping initial samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test – a finger prick test with results in 10 minutes – to countries outside of the U.S.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 25.2% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported new business opportunities to address the coronavirus outbreak
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 24.3% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Wednesday.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) rose 22.2% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after falling around 42% on Wednesday.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares rose 20% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 19.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 25% on Wednesday.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 16.5% to $20.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 15.1% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 15% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its joint venture for manufacturing in India, CoSara, has become first and only Indian company to receive license from Central Drugs Standards Control Organization to manufacture coronavirus test kits.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 14% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after climbing around 26% on Wednesday.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) rose 13.2% to $4.48 in pre-market trading after declining over 34% on Wednesday.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) rose 12.7% to $25.35 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 12.2% to $5.17 in pre-market trading after falling 25% on Wednesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 11.9% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after dropping around 27% on Wednesday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 11.8% to $2.64 in pre-market trading. Novavax shares jumped over 37% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $16.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) rose 9.8% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 6.4% to $57.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 5.4% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Losers
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 19.7% to $73.90 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares jumped 38% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it is working to co-develop a potential coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 16.7% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) fell 16.4% to $25.78 in pre-market trading after dipping around 14% on Wednesday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 12.3% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after rising over 12% on Wednesday.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 11.3% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after rising over 11% on Wednesday.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 11.1% to $265.50 in pre-market trading.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) fell 10.8% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Wednesday.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares fell 10.7% to $57.00 in pre-market trading after the company withdrew its guidance.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) fell 9.1% to $7.07 in pre-market trading.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) shares fell 8.6% to $52.09 in pre-market trading after dropping around 13% on Wednesday.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 8.4% to $6.97 in the pre-market trading session after rising about 7% on Wednesday.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings. The company noted comparable sales across brands decelerated due to the coronavirus.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 7.5% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) fell 7.1% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after declining around 19% on Wednesday.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares fell 6.7% to $32.81 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
