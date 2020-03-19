115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares jumped 340.2% to close at $10.30 on Wednesday. Biomerica said it has commenced shipping initial samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test – a finger prick test with results in 10 minutes – to countries outside of the U.S.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) gained 176.6% to close at $5.56.
- Blue Apron Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) stock climbed 148.1% to close at $16.25 after climbing over 71% on Tuesday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 122.4% to close at $6.96.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) climbed 89.7% to close at $9.05.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares surged 60.8% to close at $4.68.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) gained 57.5% to close at $23.80. Centogene announced commencement of testing for COVID-19.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 41.6% to close at $19.75 on Wednesday.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) gained 41.1% to close at $3.26.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) surged 40.3% to close at $3.31.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares climbed 38.1% to close at $92.00. BioNTech shares jumped over 66% on Tuesday after the company confirmed it is working with Pfizer regarding co-development and distribution of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, BNT162, to prevent COVID-19 infection. JP Morgan downgraded BioNTech from Overweight to Neutral.
- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) gained 35.5% to close at $65.57
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 25.8% to close at $2.93. DBV Technologies shares dipped around 56% on Tuesday after the company said the FDA has identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion, with respect to its investigational peanut allergy skin patch Viaskin Peanut.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 21.2% to close at $2.34 after the company entered into an agreement with Emergent Biosolutions for the development and manufacturing of oral coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) gained 20.8% to close at $13.50. SpartanNash is experiencing unprecedented grocery sales volume driven by COVID-19 impact.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) climbed 19.2% to close at $11.93.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 18.7% to close at $3.17.
- American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) surged 18.6% to close at $93.03.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 17% to close at $0.3165 after climbing around 18% on Tuesday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) surged 16.5% to close at $3.03.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) rose 15.8% to close at $136.93.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) gained 13.3% to close at $2.30. Imv said it's advancing the clinical development of a DPX-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19. It intends to develop its vaccine candidate DPX-COVID-19 in collaboration with lead investigators for the phase 1 clinical study.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 12.1% to close at $10.65. Novavax shares jumped over 37% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $16.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) surged 9.4% to close at $4.42.
Losers
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) shares dipped 55% to close at $4.11 on Wednesday.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) dropped 54% to close at $9.25 on Wednesday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) dipped 53.1% to close at $3.60.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) dropped 51.8% to close at $3.27.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) tumbled 51.5% to close at $1.15.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) fell 49.7% to close at $1.70.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) declined 49.7% to close at $1.88.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dropped 48.6% to close at $1.13.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) fell 48.4% to close at $3.25.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) dropped 48.2% to close at $7.56.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares fell 47.9% to close at $1.76.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) fell 46.9% to close at $2.50.
- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH) dipped 46.8% to close at $1.23.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) declined 46.8% to close at $1.25.
- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) dropped 46.6% to close at $11.05.
- BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) dipped 45.8% to close at $1.47.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares fell 45.4% to close at $2.50.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) dropped 45.3% to close at $3.58.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) dipped 44.8% to close at $12.07.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 44.7% to close at $1.26.
- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) tumbled 44.4% to close at $2.10.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) tumbled 44.3% to close at $1.18.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) fell 44.3% to close at $5.64.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares declined 43.4% to close at $7.43.
- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) fell 43.2% to close at $14.41.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) dropped 42.9% to close at $19.54.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) shares dipped 42.9% to close at $7.19.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) dropped 42.8% to close at $2.61.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) fell 42.1% to close at $3.70.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) shares declined 41.8% to close at $5.73.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) fell 40.3% to close at $4.75.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) fell 39.7% to close at $36.81 after the company withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) dropped 38.3% to close at $4.52. On Tuesday, Penn National Gaming announced plans to temporarily suspend operations at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) shares declined 36.6% to close at $3.43.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) fell 36.5% to close at $2.68.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) dipped 36.5% to close at $6.01.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares declined 36.3% to close at $1.65.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares declined 36.3% to close at $1.28.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dipped 36% to close at $7.78.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 35.5% to close at $5.44.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares dipped 35.1% to close at $1.46. Various analysts downgraded shares of Michaels Companies.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares tumbled 34.8% to close at $1.48.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) dropped 34.7% to close at $3.76.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares tumbled 34.4% to close at $4.73 on Wednesday after dipping around 27% on Tuesday.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) fell 34.4% to close at $3.96 after surging 18% on Tuesday.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 33.9% to close at $3.26.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) dipped 33.8% to close at $9.44.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) dipped 33% to close at $1.79.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares dipped 32% to close at $3.29.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) fell 32% to close at $2.58.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares dropped 31.4% to close at $1.86 after Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) fell 31% to close at $10.81. Air Lease announced lease placement of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft with Nordwind Airlines.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) stock fell 31% to close at $3.52. Caesars Entertainment announced temporary shutdown of network of properties in N. America.
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) fell 30.7% to close at $14.08.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares declined 30.6% to close at $4.28.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) shares dipped 30.3% to close at $7.91 after declining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 29.7% to close at $16.98.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 29.6% to close at $7.10.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) fell 29.6% to close at $7.84 after the company announced temporary closures of properties in Nevada, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) fell 28.9% to close at $3.45.
- Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) dropped 26.9% to close at $21.00.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares dipped 27.6% to close at $4.55.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares declined 26.5% to close at $3.60.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) slipped 25% to close at $5.48.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) shares dipped 25% to close at $8.40.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) shares declined 25% to close at $5.87.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares fell 24.9% to close at $2.08.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) dipped 24.7% to close at $10.86.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock fell 23.8% to close at $4.30.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) fell 23.6% to close at $10.53. Hilton Grand Vacations withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) dropped 23.4% to close at $3.15.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) dropped 23.4% to close at $3.79.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) fell 22% to close at $245.79.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 21.5% to close at $4.56 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) dropped 21.2% to close at $15.71.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock fell 20.6% to close at $1.35 after the company reported fourth-quarter results that grossly disappointed and announced the resignation of its CFO.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) dropped 19% to close at $36.56.
- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) fell 18.3% to close at $9.98.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) fell 18.1% to close at $7.43.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 18% to close at $101.89 as equities dropped amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company requested $60 billion in government aid to help liquidity as the virus continues to negatively impact the aerospace industry.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) fell 17.4% to close at $7.00. JP Morgan lowered the price target on Eventbrite from $16 to $10.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) fell 17.4% to close at $196.99.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) fell 17.3% to close at $ 18.06.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 16.2% to close at $2.43 after the company reported Q4 sales results down from last year. The company also reported it expects Q1 deliveries down 56.2%-58.7% from Q4 amid coronavirus outbreak.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares dipped 15.2% to close at $63.81 as casinos across the world continue to close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The closings will likely result in reduced revenue.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) fell 14.9% to close at $4.30.
- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) fell 14.6% to close at $7.51.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) slipped 14.1% to close at $3.65.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) fell 13.3% to close at $15.14.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dipped 10.3% to close at $48.22.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) fell 10.3% to close at $11.21 after rising around 9% on Tuesday.
