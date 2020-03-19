Movie Theater Operators Ask Congress For Aid As Coronavirus Forces Shutdowns

The National Association of Theater Owners on Wednesday urged Congress and the Trump administration to provide relief measures to workers in a sector that has been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Movie theaters are shutting down as health experts recommend social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The NATO asked for loan guarantees to ease a liquidity squeeze facing the companies and tax benefits for employers that the organization said would be used to provide financial support to employees.

The organization also asked authorities for tax measures that would allow theater owners to recoup losses once business returns to normal.

"The business model of the movie theater industry is uniquely vulnerable in the present crisis," the NATO said in a statement.

According to the organization, there are about 150,000 workers employed in the industry in the United States.

The executive board of the NATO also announced a $1-million fund to aid employees who are out of work due to the pandemic.

Other businesses impacted by the coronavirus have similarly asked lawmakers for bailouts.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed coronavirus relief legislation that aims to provide aid to companies and workers financially affected by the outbreak.