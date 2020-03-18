Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NYSE Shuts Down Trading Floors Due To Pandemic, Will Operate Electronically
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 9:41pm   Comments
Share:
NYSE Shuts Down Trading Floors Due To Pandemic, Will Operate Electronically

The New York Stock Exchange is temporarily shutting down its trading floors as a precaution against the novel coronavirus pandemic, owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) announced Wednesday.

Trading and regulatory oversight will continue uninterrupted, according to NYSE. 

NYSE Goes Electronic On Monday

All trading at the exchange will take place electronically starting Monday at the open. Two New York trading floors and one in San Francisco will remain closed until further notice.

The exchange is "fully capable" of serving all participants with electronic trading, NYSE President Stacy Cunningham said in a statement.

"While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors," she said.

Cunningham told CNBC that two people in one of NYSE's trading floor buildings tested positive for COVID-19, and this contributed to the exchange desk's decision.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

ICE Shares Positive In After-Hours Session

NYSE is the only stock exchange in the United States that continues to have a physical trading floor, with others only operating electronic platforms.

The fact that NYSE was considering closing the trading floors was reported last week by the Wall Street Journal.

Derivatives exchange operator CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) also closed its Chicago trading floor earlier this month for an indefinite time, moving all trading to its electronic platform Globex.

Intercontinental Global shares were down 8.74% at $70.08 at the close Wednesday and traded higher by 1.88% at $71.40 in the after-hours session. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICE)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
NYSE Explores Contingency Plan To Close Trading Floor As COVID-19 Looms
Goldman Sachs Joins ICE ETF Hub, Increasing Operational Efficiency In Primary Markets For ETFs
12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2020
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Feb. 7, 2020: EBAY, GOOS, SPR, RCL, XNET
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga