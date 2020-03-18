Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2020 11:37am   Comments
On Wednesday, 1526 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT).
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 29.9%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $138.98 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.88% on the day.
  • Visa (NYSE: V) shares set a new yearly low of $146.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock hit a yearly low of $220.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.
  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $155.00. Shares then traded down 8.05%.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock hit $86.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.24% over the course of the day.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares were down 8.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $62.40.
  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock moved down 5.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.18 to open trading.
  • Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $98.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 15.79% over the rest of the day.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares fell to $28.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.96%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $75.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.13% over the rest of the day.
  • Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares moved down 8.44% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.29 to begin trading.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $120.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.99% over the rest of the day.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) shares were down 6.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.57.
  • United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $123.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) stock moved down 5.61% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $118.65 to open trading.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares moved down 7.75% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.87 to begin trading.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock hit a yearly low of $175.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% for the day.
  • Total (NYSE: TOT) shares were down 10.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.57.
  • BP (NYSE: BP) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.18 today morning. The stock traded down 6.9% over the session.
  • HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock hit a yearly low of $40.55 this morning. The stock was down 13.07% for the day.
  • Diageo (NYSE: DEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $104.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.72%.
  • American Express (NYSE: AXP) shares were down 9.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $76.37.
  • Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) stock hit $103.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.91% over the course of the day.
  • Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.91 today morning. The stock traded down 4.05% over the session.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares hit a yearly low of $43.66 today morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.45%.
  • CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $85.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.31%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares fell to $345.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.22%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.9% on the session.
  • Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.52%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $148.18, and later moved down 4.32% over the session.
  • Cigna (NYSE: CI) stock hit a yearly low of $140.87 this morning. The stock was down 7.47% for the day.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) shares fell to $118.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.44%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock hit a yearly low of $138.55 this morning. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
  • Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $4.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.99%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock moved down 8.92% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.51 to open trading.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock hit $16.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.08% over the course of the day.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) stock moved down 4.42% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.20 to open trading.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) stock hit a yearly low of $9.18 this morning. The stock was down 8.1% for the day.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares fell to $82.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.05%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares moved down 7.28% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $86.42 to begin trading.
  • Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares fell to $115.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.06%.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares were down 7.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.82.
  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.44% on the session.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.77%.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares set a new yearly low of $70.83 this morning. The stock was down 6.29% on the session.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $115.99 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.55% on the day.
  • Aon (NYSE: AON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $152.94 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.34% on the day.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $68.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.77% over the rest of the day.
  • ING Groep (NYSE: ING) shares hit a yearly low of $4.56 today morning. The stock was down 8.73% on the session.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) shares set a new yearly low of $122.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% for the day.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit a yearly low of $9.01 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares set a new yearly low of $17.04 this morning. The stock was down 11.96% on the session.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.92% for the day.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares fell to $10.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.26%.
  • Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares fell to $7.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.78%.
  • Prudential (NYSE: PUK) stock moved down 13.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.55 to open trading.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) shares hit a yearly low of $11.29 today morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock moved down 0.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.08 to open trading.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.18% on the session.
  • Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.69% for the day.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $41.27, and later moved down 10.33% over the session.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) stock hit $61.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.75% over the course of the day.
  • Barclays (NYSE: BCS) stock moved down 8.35% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.83 to open trading.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.76 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.75%.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.89%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.72% on the session.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares were down 6.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.80.
  • Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) stock hit a yearly low of $7.06 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% for the day.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $18.29. Shares then traded down 13.62%.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock hit $183.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.42% over the course of the day.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE: CM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
  • TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $261.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.6% over the rest of the day.
  • Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares hit a yearly low of $26.79 today morning. The stock was down 17.88% on the session.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.22. Shares then traded down 15.18%.
  • China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares were down 5.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.68.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock moved down 11.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.82 to open trading.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.4% on the day.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were down 8.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.01.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $135.09 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.76. Shares then traded down 11.92%.
  • Welltower (NYSE: WELL) shares were down 9.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.06.
  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares were down 7.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.78. Shares then traded down 11.83%.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares were down 7.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.53.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) shares fell to $88.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.3%.
  • HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock moved down 5.42% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.51 to open trading.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock hit a yearly low of $25.30 this morning. The stock was down 19.06% for the day.
  • Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares were down 8.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.32.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares fell to $173.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.25%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.57 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.07% on the day.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares set a new yearly low of $27.71 this morning. The stock was down 6.91% on the session.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares moved down 7.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $290.22 to begin trading.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock hit a yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
  • ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 23.94% over the rest of the day.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock moved down 8.76% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.20 to open trading.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.58 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.17%.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) stock moved down 13.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.75 to open trading.
  • CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares moved down 11.01% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.00 to begin trading.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 4.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.02.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) stock moved down 6.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.27 to open trading.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) stock hit a yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.53% for the day.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock hit $22.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.42% over the course of the day.
  • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $127.27 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.72% over the rest of the day.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) stock hit a yearly low of $76.91 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% for the day.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock moved down 9.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $155.00 to open trading.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.56 today morning. The stock traded down 9.9% over the session.
  • AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares set a new yearly low of $837.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.
  • Realty Income (NYSE: O) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.78 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.98% on the day.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.14% over the rest of the day.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares set a new yearly low of $480.60 this morning. The stock was down 6.31% on the session.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) stock moved down 7.11% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.39 to open trading.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.06 today morning. The stock traded down 18.5% over the session.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $133.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.47% on the session.
  • Fortive (NYSE: FTV) shares set a new yearly low of $45.26 this morning. The stock was down 12.18% on the session.
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares hit a yearly low of $56.17 today morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $30.60. Shares then traded down 3.89%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $201.20, and later moved down 3.01% over the session.
  • Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock hit $25.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.87% over the course of the day.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.4% for the day.
  • TELUS (NYSE: TU) stock hit a yearly low of $14.69 this morning. The stock was down 50.67% for the day.
  • Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares set a new 52-week low of $122.17 today morning. The stock traded down 8.25% over the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares hit a yearly low of $8.91 today morning. The stock was down 19.06% on the session.
  • MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
  • CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $50.23. Shares then traded down 6.71%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares moved down 14.68% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.72 to begin trading.
  • Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.52 today morning. The stock traded down 9.56% over the session.
  • Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares moved down 17.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.88 to begin trading.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.57% over the rest of the day.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares moved down 14.65% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.32 to begin trading.
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.62%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) stock moved down 6.41% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.53 to open trading.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) stock hit $25.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.31% over the course of the day.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) stock hit a yearly low of $219.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.90, and later moved down 9.09% over the session.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.84% on the session.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) shares fell to $21.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.58%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $133.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares moved down 11.83% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.76 to begin trading.
  • Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) stock hit a yearly low of $28.64 this morning. The stock was down 10.49% for the day.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.07 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.54% on the day.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares fell to $7.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.52%.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $29.58. Shares then traded down 6.7%.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit $2.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.96% over the course of the day.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock hit $12.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.14% over the course of the day.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock hit a yearly low of $60.81 this morning. The stock was down 9.29% for the day.
  • Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $233.79. Shares then traded down 6.69%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.39% on the day.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) stock set a new 52-week low of $111.78 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.12 today morning. The stock traded down 5.29% over the session.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.71% on the session.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.93%.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.43 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.77% on the day.
  • CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares set a new 52-week low of $79.00 today morning. The stock traded down 8.86% over the session.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) shares fell to $250.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.32%.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) stock moved down 7.99% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.51 to open trading.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.26, and later moved down 8.2% over the session.
  • CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares were down 14.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.36.
  • Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $66.94 today morning. The stock traded up 1.92% over the session.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was down 9.97% for the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares hit a yearly low of $28.12 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares moved down 5.71% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.94 to begin trading.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares fell to $15.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.23%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.24% on the day.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares were down 15.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.59.
  • Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares moved down 8.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.50 to begin trading.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) stock moved down 1.87% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.52 to open trading.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock hit $28.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.18% over the course of the day.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares fell to $48.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.37%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $139.28 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.85%.
  • Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $133.81 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.42% on the day.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.58. Shares then traded down 12.65%.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.95 today morning. The stock traded down 6.95% over the session.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) stock hit a yearly low of $34.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) stock hit a yearly low of $77.39 this morning. The stock was down 8.52% for the day.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $160.93 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.12% on the day.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) stock hit $28.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.22% over the course of the day.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stock moved down 16.83% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.30 to open trading.
  • Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.18%.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2,055.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.76%.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares moved down 7.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.86 to begin trading.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.78% on the day.
  • Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) shares moved down 8.15% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.30 to begin trading.
  • Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares fell to $25.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.99%.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.24% on the session.
  • UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares hit a yearly low of $35.93 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.39 today morning. The stock traded down 9.88% over the session.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $29.69. Shares then traded down 11.53%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $80.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • Heico (NYSE: HEI) stock hit $59.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.08% over the course of the day.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.60 today morning. The stock traded down 5.31% over the session.
  • Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.86, and later moved down 7.12% over the session.
  • Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.85% on the session.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $69.82, and later moved down 8.69% over the session.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock hit $19.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.17% over the course of the day.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $80.67, and later moved down 6.11% over the session.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $47.99, and later moved down 7.16% over the session.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) shares moved down 8.46% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.83 to begin trading.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares fell to $10.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.75%.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.6% on the day.
  • IDEX (NYSE: IEX) stock hit a yearly low of $109.91 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% for the day.
  • Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock hit a yearly low of $28.43 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% for the day.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.88% on the day.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.71% over the rest of the day.
  • United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit $65.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.61% over the course of the day.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) stock moved down 8.16% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $73.10 to open trading.
  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares were down 6.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.77.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares fell to $18.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.86%.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.8%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares were down 14.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.10.
  • WPP (NYSE: WPP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $28.56, and later moved down 2.32% over the session.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $13.75. Shares then traded down 12.14%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock hit a yearly low of $35.57 this morning. The stock was down 10.87% for the day.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.84 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.31% on the day.
  • Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares fell to $33.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.6%.
  • Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.12 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.
  • Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares were down 5.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.75.
  • Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.23% for the day.
  • BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.91, and later moved down 7.66% over the session.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) stock hit a yearly low of $18.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.84% for the day.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares hit a yearly low of $20.06 today morning. The stock was down 8.1% on the session.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.67 today morning. The stock traded down 9.79% over the session.
  • Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock hit $9.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.35% over the course of the day.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock moved up 1.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.59 to open trading.
  • VEREIT (NYSE: VER) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.63% for the day.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) stock hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.33% over the course of the day.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 14.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.14 today morning. The stock traded down 8.53% over the session.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares moved up 8.06% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares were down 11.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.77.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.88%.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock hit $32.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.91% over the course of the day.
  • Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.47 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.4% over the rest of the day.
  • Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.88%.
  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 25.15% for the day.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares set a new yearly low of $11.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.31% over the session.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares were down 12.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.41.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.43 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.
  • Bausch Health Cos (NYSE: BHC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.88 this morning. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares moved down 3.69% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.34 to begin trading.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock moved down 8.43% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.36 to open trading.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares hit a yearly low of $22.57 today morning. The stock was down 9.97% on the session.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares fell to $63.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.32%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.54 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.23% on the day.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.37. Shares then traded down 8.27%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.01 this morning. The stock was down 13.37% on the session.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shares were down 7.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.08.
  • Apache (NYSE: APA) shares were down 0.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.06.
  • Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.33 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.03%.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.40 today morning. The stock traded down 8.38% over the session.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.00 today morning. The stock traded down 13.61% over the session.
  • Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares set a new yearly low of $6.43 this morning. The stock was down 10.15% on the session.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares fell to $9.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.16%.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares moved down 6.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.22 to begin trading.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $89.69 today morning. The stock traded down 9.14% over the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares set a new yearly low of $116.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
  • Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares were down 13.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $78.64.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.3%.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares moved down 2.02% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.56 to begin trading.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.76 today morning. The stock traded down 7.15% over the session.
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $175.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.91% over the rest of the day.
  • Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) stock hit $16.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.14% over the course of the day.
  • Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) stock hit $7.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.32% over the course of the day.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.75% for the day.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $37.71, and later moved down 4.72% over the session.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) stock hit a yearly low of $73.84 this morning. The stock was down 10.4% for the day.
  • UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock hit $24.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.33% over the course of the day.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $37.00. Shares then traded down 9.0%.
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.59% on the day.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares were down 5.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $73.72.
  • Genpact (NYSE: G) shares were down 4.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.10.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares set a new 52-week low of $148.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session.
  • Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $117.46 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.57% over the rest of the day.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $129.43 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.86%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.22, and later moved down 6.47% over the session.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) shares were down 10.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.64.
  • NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.50 today morning. The stock traded down 12.35% over the session.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $85.54 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.69% over the rest of the day.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $159.56, and later moved down 2.32% over the session.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares hit a yearly low of $5.21 today morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) shares were down 4.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.16.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.90, and later moved down 8.28% over the session.
  • Voya Finl (NYSE: VOYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.19 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.24%.
  • CAE (NYSE: CAE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.16% on the session.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.38. Shares then traded down 5.61%.
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares set a new yearly low of $264.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.
  • Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.79% on the session.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares fell to $101.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.45%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68 today morning. The stock traded down 9.49% over the session.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.87 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.72%.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares fell to $74.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.25%.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.53 today morning. The stock traded down 8.87% over the session.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) shares set a new 52-week low of $96.15 today morning. The stock traded down 7.38% over the session.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 35.38%.
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.43%.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.85%.
  • Bunge (NYSE: BG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.77 today morning. The stock traded down 8.4% over the session.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.35% on the day.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.17 today morning. The stock traded down 12.02% over the session.
  • Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.56% on the day.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock hit $257.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.76% over the course of the day.
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares were down 5.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.30.
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.55% on the session.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.72 today morning. The stock was down 9.08% on the session.
  • Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $32.00. Shares then traded down 3.23%.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) stock hit a yearly low of $64.50 this morning. The stock was down 13.17% for the day.
  • Coty (NYSE: COTY) stock moved down 10.3% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.79 to open trading.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares fell to $46.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.98%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares moved down 12.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.52 to begin trading.
  • Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.38% on the day.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.42 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.62%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were down 7.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.84.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE: AXTA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.13% for the day.
  • Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.14% for the day.
  • Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares set a new yearly low of $27.41 this morning. The stock was down 9.14% on the session.
  • Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.81% for the day.
  • Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) shares fell to $3.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.29%.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.48 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.99%.
  • New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) stock moved down 26.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.40 to open trading.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock hit a yearly low of $8.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.78% for the day.
  • Hess Midstream Operations (NYSE: HESM) stock hit $6.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.76% over the course of the day.
  • Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.77%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 15.21% for the day.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.62. Shares then traded down 21.83%.
  • CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares fell to $175.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.31%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.49 today morning. The stock traded down 14.4% over the session.
  • Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) shares were down 12.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.09.
  • Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.02% over the rest of the day.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) shares fell to $10.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.51%.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.96% for the day.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares moved down 8.05% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.94 to begin trading.
  • Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.65 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.6% on the day.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.41 today morning. The stock traded down 6.86% over the session.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock moved down 8.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.01 to open trading.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
  • RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $42.29, and later moved down 1.97% over the session.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares were down 11.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.76.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock moved down 6.32% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.79 to open trading.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares moved down 6.93% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.37 to begin trading.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares fell to $16.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.59%.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.12% on the session.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.9% for the day.
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares were down 3.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.58.
  • Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares moved down 8.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.81 to begin trading.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares hit a yearly low of $37.31 today morning. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 20.08% on the session.
  • Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) stock hit $100.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.26% over the course of the day.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) shares hit a yearly low of $17.55 today morning. The stock was down 15.7% on the session.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.44% on the session.
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) stock hit $35.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.44% over the course of the day.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.23 today morning. The stock traded down 9.38% over the session.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock hit $25.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.88% over the course of the day.
  • EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) stock hit a yearly low of $17.01 this morning. The stock was down 12.83% for the day.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock moved down 12.73% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.28 to open trading.
  • CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) shares moved down 7.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.03 to begin trading.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares fell to $18.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.14%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock hit $6.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.48% over the course of the day.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.05%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.52%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares moved down 4.55% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.39 to begin trading.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares hit a yearly low of $40.97 today morning. The stock was down 10.95% on the session.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares fell to $27.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.61%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.41, and later moved down 6.45% over the session.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) stock hit $58.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.57% over the course of the day.
  • PVH (NYSE: PVH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.11% on the session.
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $308.39. Shares then traded down 15.53%.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock moved down 7.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.23 to open trading.
  • Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares fell to $78.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.55%.
  • ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.98 today morning. The stock traded down 6.65% over the session.
  • Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.05% on the session.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares fell to $25.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.47%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.38 today morning. The stock traded down 5.51% over the session.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.05 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.43% over the rest of the day.
  • Braskem (NYSE: BAK) shares were down 10.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares set a new yearly low of $14.80 this morning. The stock was down 29.1% on the session.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were down 8.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $76.01.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.64 today morning. The stock traded down 4.64% over the session.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares set a new yearly low of $55.19 this morning. The stock was down 13.37% on the session.
  • Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
  • Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares moved down 8.21% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.00 to begin trading.
  • Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock hit a yearly low of $27.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) shares were down 3.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.38.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock hit a yearly low of $26.43 this morning. The stock was down 17.99% for the day.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares were down 8.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.00.
  • BRF (NYSE: BRFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.58 today morning. The stock traded down 11.65% over the session.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares hit a yearly low of $28.65 today morning. The stock was down 12.76% on the session.
  • Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.11 today morning. The stock traded down 5.66% over the session.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.64%.
  • Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.69 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 18.97% over the rest of the day.
  • ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares fell to $3.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.45%.
  • ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.00.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $28.92, and later moved down 12.6% over the session.
  • KT (NYSE: KT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.06% on the day.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) stock hit a yearly low of $66.13 this morning. The stock was down 7.75% for the day.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.9%.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) shares moved down 15.79% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.14 to begin trading.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.32. Shares then traded down 17.57%.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.19 today morning. The stock traded down 9.66% over the session.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) shares hit a yearly low of $13.92 today morning. The stock was down 9.43% on the session.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $18.52. Shares then traded down 6.17%.
  • Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.01 this morning. The stock was down 18.53% on the session.
  • Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.37. Shares then traded down 12.3%.
  • Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) stock hit $44.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.7% over the course of the day.
  • Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $52.98. Shares then traded down 8.26%.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.92 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.99%.
  • Primerica (NYSE: PRI) shares were down 7.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $79.58.
  • AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares were down 7.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.82.
  • Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.58%.
  • Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.90 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.47% on the day.
  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares moved down 7.71% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $107.21 to begin trading.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.52 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.69% on the session.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.69% on the day.
  • CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.4% on the session.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares were down 5.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.58.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 31.52% on the session.
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.91 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) shares hit a yearly low of $41.86 today morning. The stock was down 9.04% on the session.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.34% over the rest of the day.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares hit a yearly low of $15.35 today morning. The stock was down 9.6% on the session.
  • Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.77 this morning. The stock was down 13.72% for the day.
  • Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.85% for the day.
  • Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) stock moved down 8.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.78 to open trading.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.91 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.24% over the rest of the day.
  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares were down 28.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.64.
  • Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.30 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.5% over the rest of the day.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $18.45, and later moved down 4.03% over the session.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.49%.
  • First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.95 today morning. The stock traded down 10.05% over the session.
  • Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares hit a yearly low of $16.81 today morning. The stock was down 11.73% on the session.
  • Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) stock hit $34.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.24% over the course of the day.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.36. Shares then traded down 5.41%.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.46 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.22% over the rest of the day.
  • LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.53 today morning. The stock was down 22.42% on the session.
  • Crane (NYSE: CR) stock set a new 52-week low of $45.21 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.45%.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares were down 22.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.31.
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.65% for the day.
  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.47, and later moved down 23.66% over the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.33 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.66% over the rest of the day.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit a yearly low of $82.29 today morning. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.78 today morning. The stock traded down 6.13% over the session.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 31.05% for the day.
  • Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.67% on the session.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.11 today morning. The stock traded down 4.88% over the session.
  • Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares were down 7.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $35.63.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares fell to $15.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.38%.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares set a new yearly low of $34.31 this morning. The stock was down 9.16% on the session.
  • Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $51.14. Shares then traded down 5.64%.
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.11% over the rest of the day.
  • New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares set a new yearly low of $34.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) stock moved down 25.17% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.02 to open trading.
  • EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) shares set a new yearly low of $26.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.22% for the day.
  • WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.74% on the session.
  • Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock moved down 7.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $133.69 to open trading.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
  • UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were down 8.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $134.17.
  • AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.39 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.32% over the rest of the day.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.51 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 15.17% over the rest of the day.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.88%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.78 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.43% on the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares fell to $12.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.85%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) stock hit a yearly low of $60.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
  • National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.45%.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.83 today morning. The stock traded down 8.8% over the session.
  • ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.09 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.29% over the rest of the day.
  • Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.17 today morning. The stock traded down 9.67% over the session.
  • Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares were down 12.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.93.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares set a new yearly low of $59.30 this morning. The stock was down 12.21% on the session.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) shares fell to $7.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.97%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
  • MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) stock moved down 22.78% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.93%.
  • VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares hit a yearly low of $55.43 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares set a new yearly low of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 16.18% on the session.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares moved down 24.09% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.02 to begin trading.
  • Insperity (NYSE: NSP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $33.57. Shares then traded down 10.33%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.94% for the day.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) stock hit $58.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.86% over the course of the day.
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) shares moved down 11.32% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.12 to begin trading.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
  • Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.13 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.91% on the day.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock moved down 4.97% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.77 to open trading.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) stock hit $9.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.48% over the course of the day.
  • F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.03% over the rest of the day.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.58. Shares then traded down 2.59%.
  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $111.59. Shares then traded down 3.84%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.30 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.79% over the rest of the day.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.19%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock hit a yearly low of $10.88 this morning. The stock was down 10.89% for the day.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares set a new yearly low of $17.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock hit $11.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.73% over the course of the day.
  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $729.20, and later moved down 2.5% over the session.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
  • YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.13 today morning. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.
  • Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.00, and later moved up 6.19% over the session.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.38.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares moved down 11.65% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.01 to begin trading.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.17 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.03% over the rest of the day.
  • Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were down 6.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.86.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.26 today morning. The stock traded down 9.7% over the session.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares hit a yearly low of $8.50 today morning. The stock was down 18.83% on the session.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.94 today morning. The stock traded down 7.9% over the session.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.59 today morning. The stock traded down 4.83% over the session.
  • TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.88 today morning. The stock traded down 10.07% over the session.
  • Graham Hldgs (NYSE: GHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $314.75, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.47% on the day.
  • Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) stock moved down 3.26% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.92 to open trading.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.76% on the day.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) shares were down 16.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.57.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.87%.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.70. Shares then traded down 19.28%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock hit a yearly low of $20.59 this morning. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock set a new 52-week low of $70.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.09%.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a yearly low of $7.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.6% for the day.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.28 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.47%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.02, and later moved down 17.58% over the session.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.35%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.96 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares set a new yearly low of $18.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
  • American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.23. Shares then traded down 12.16%.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) stock hit $15.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.2% over the course of the day.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares set a new yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% on the session.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares moved down 19.27% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.21 to begin trading.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 15.44%.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock moved down 9.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.99 to open trading.
  • American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) stock moved down 5.56% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $70.00 to open trading.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.97 today morning. The stock traded down 4.52% over the session.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $24.78, and later moved down 4.68% over the session.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.27 this morning. The stock was down 8.4% on the session.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.85 this morning. The stock was down 14.86% for the day.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) stock moved down 1.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.85 to open trading.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.25 today morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares fell to $4.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.62%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.28, and later moved down 8.57% over the session.
  • Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.78 this morning. The stock was down 14.36% for the day.
  • Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) shares were down 7.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.98.
  • PolyOne (NYSE: POL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.81. Shares then traded down 12.11%.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
  • CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.88% for the day.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.66 this morning. The stock was down 20.13% for the day.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.84% on the day.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.2% on the day.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) shares hit a yearly low of $8.20 today morning. The stock was up 3.31% on the session.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.06. Shares then traded down 7.84%.
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares were down 5.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.51.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 25.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Adient (NYSE: ADNT) stock hit a yearly low of $7.05 this morning. The stock was down 11.0% for the day.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock hit $8.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.56% over the course of the day.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares fell to $13.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.89%.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 19.27% for the day.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.52, and later moved down 3.08% over the session.
  • Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) shares set a new yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
  • Norbord (NYSE: OSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.50 today morning. The stock traded down 8.87% over the session.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) stock hit a yearly low of $16.06 this morning. The stock was down 15.78% for the day.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares fell to $25.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.26%.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.49% for the day.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 14.41% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) shares moved down 7.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.91 to begin trading.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 19.06% for the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.86% over the rest of the day.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.17 today morning. The stock traded down 6.51% over the session.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.44% over the rest of the day.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares moved down 7.49% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.10 to begin trading.
  • Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.92 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) stock hit a yearly low of $11.32 this morning. The stock was down 13.0% for the day.
  • SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares were down 4.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.04.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.74% on the day.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares moved down 12.28% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.93 to begin trading.
  • Yelp (NYSE: YELP) shares hit a yearly low of $14.90 today morning. The stock was down 7.59% on the session.
  • Belden (NYSE: BDC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.04% for the day.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 14.12% on the session.
  • Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) stock hit $40.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.17% over the course of the day.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.95% on the day.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.93 today morning. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.
  • WW International (NASDAQ: WW) shares moved down 6.35% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.75 to begin trading.
  • Dana (NYSE: DAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.85, and later moved down 11.91% over the session.
  • TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares were down 9.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.91.
  • WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.41.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.84%.
  • NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.37 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.84%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) shares fell to $3.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.64%.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.31 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.44% on the day.
  • Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.96 today morning. The stock was down 15.06% on the session.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares were down 7.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.10.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares fell to $14.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.29%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE: NAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.62. Shares then traded down 3.32%.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $13.67. Shares then traded down 8.46%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.04%.
  • Workiva (NYSE: WK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $23.17, and later moved down 5.73% over the session.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.14% for the day.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
  • TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares were down 4.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.92.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $41.81. Shares then traded down 9.18%.
  • EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
  • Albany International (NYSE: AIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.46. Shares then traded down 22.0%.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 8.41% for the day.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares moved up 2.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to begin trading.
  • Cactus (NYSE: WHD) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.87 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.12%.
  • Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) shares hit a yearly low of $111.23 today morning. The stock was down 8.56% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares moved down 10.72% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.05 to begin trading.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.43% for the day.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.10. Shares then traded down 19.34%.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) stock moved down 10.06% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.15 to open trading.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares were down 7.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.63.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 16.01% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.03% on the day.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock hit a yearly low of $43.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.99% for the day.
  • CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) shares fell to $8.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.0%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.84 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.99%.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock hit $14.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.54% over the course of the day.
  • Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) stock hit a yearly low of $10.21 this morning. The stock was down 18.71% for the day.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.24% for the day.
  • Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.95 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.4% over the rest of the day.
  • Mednax (NYSE: MD) stock moved down 4.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.33 to open trading.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.13, and later moved down 8.74% over the session.
  • Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.47. Shares then traded down 16.74%.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 15.65%.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares were down 13.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.96.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.06 today morning. The stock traded down 11.57% over the session.
  • Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) shares moved down 14.66% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.08 to begin trading.
  • Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares fell to $29.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.44%.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.60 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 20.25%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $43.09, and later moved down 14.78% over the session.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares fell to $42.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.54%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) stock moved down 8.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.35 to open trading.
  • Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) shares fell to $4.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.9%.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $44.35, and later moved down 3.18% over the session.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.59%.
  • OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares set a new yearly low of $57.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) stock hit $13.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.09% over the course of the day.
  • Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares hit a yearly low of $23.53 today morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock was down 24.76% for the day.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.73%.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares set a new yearly low of $24.00 this morning. The stock was down 14.49% on the session.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares moved down 10.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.66 to begin trading.
  • Yext (NYSE: YEXT) stock hit $10.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.41% over the course of the day.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.83 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.07% on the day.
  • Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) shares were down 7.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.44.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.49% for the day.
  • Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.88% on the day.
  • Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $31.85. Shares then traded down 20.18%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) shares were down 8.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.61.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.77 today morning. The stock traded down 6.88% over the session.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares moved down 2.53% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.85 to begin trading.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) stock moved down 7.11% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.05 to open trading.
  • Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) stock moved down 36.76% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.19 to open trading.
  • Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) stock hit $10.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.87% over the course of the day.
  • Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) stock set a new 52-week low of $251.50 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.56%.
  • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares were down 2.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.94.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.58 today morning. The stock traded down 8.35% over the session.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.19%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.88 today morning. The stock traded down 15.25% over the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.22.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE: RQI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.52 this morning. The stock was down 10.36% on the session.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.92, and later moved down 15.38% over the session.
  • Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.5% over the rest of the day.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.26%.
  • Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) shares hit a yearly low of $64.48 today morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
  • Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.17 today morning. The stock traded down 3.56% over the session.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.76% for the day.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.55% on the day.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.70 today morning. The stock was down 9.12% on the session.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares set a new yearly low of $52.59 this morning. The stock was down 8.99% on the session.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
  • Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock hit $18.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.61% over the course of the day.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.37. Shares then traded down 17.68%.
  • USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.9% for the day.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares moved down 9.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.80 to begin trading.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.67 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares moved down 8.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.00 to begin trading.
  • Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.56, and later moved down 8.37% over the session.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) stock hit a yearly low of $15.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $15.58. Shares then traded down 3.99%.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) shares fell to $6.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.0%.
  • AAR (NYSE: AIR) stock hit a yearly low of $11.13 this morning. The stock was down 12.37% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.48, and later moved down 5.73% over the session.
  • Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $36.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.96% on the day.
  • Qudian (NYSE: QD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.42. Shares then traded down 7.94%.
  • Guess? (NYSE: GES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.16% for the day.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.08 today morning. The stock traded up 1.32% over the session.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares fell to $0.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.47%.
  • BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock moved down 3.6% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.63 to open trading.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) stock hit a yearly low of $10.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.
  • Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares hit a yearly low of $6.18 today morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.39 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session.
  • Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.6% over the rest of the day.
  • TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares set a new yearly low of $13.89 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.15% on the session.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.38 today morning. The stock traded down 7.0% over the session.
  • SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.89 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.69% over the rest of the day.
  • GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) stock moved up 0.39% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.28 to open trading.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.04 today morning. The stock traded down 7.65% over the session.
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.64. Shares then traded down 8.94%.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) shares hit a yearly low of $3.23 today morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) shares set a new yearly low of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 14.66% on the session.
  • Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.34 today morning. The stock traded down 8.12% over the session.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.88% on the session.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares were down 10.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.00.
  • CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) stock moved down 8.67% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.27 to open trading.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.39% on the session.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares fell to $11.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.65%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares moved down 8.14% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.33 to begin trading.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.39%.
  • GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.57 today morning. The stock was down 9.11% on the session.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.16, and later moved up 1.62% over the session.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) shares set a new yearly low of $44.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.66%.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.44% on the session.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $23.96, and later moved down 2.0% over the session.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $16.58, and later moved down 6.39% over the session.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock hit $4.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.45% over the course of the day.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.65, and later moved down 8.17% over the session.
  • PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) stock hit a yearly low of $30.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
  • Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares set a new 52-week low of $86.15 today morning. The stock traded down 6.61% over the session.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.70. Shares then traded down 0.16%.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares fell to $16.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.24%.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares fell to $5.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.3%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares were down 9.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.90.
  • NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 11.57% for the day.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.31%.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $68.42, and later moved up 1.71% over the session.
  • US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock hit $27.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.73% over the course of the day.
  • Archrock (NYSE: AROC) shares fell to $3.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.85%.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) stock moved down 6.29% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.72 to open trading.
  • 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.23 today morning. The stock traded down 8.55% over the session.
  • Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 17.3% over the rest of the day.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were down 6.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.63.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETV) shares fell to $9.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.19%.
  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.11 today morning. The stock traded down 5.3% over the session.
  • Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.82 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.56%.
  • Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 15.06% on the session.
  • OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) stock hit $12.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.08% over the course of the day.
  • New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.19% on the day.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares were down 13.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.60.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares moved up 2.84% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.53 to begin trading.
  • Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock hit $8.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.55% over the course of the day.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock hit $22.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.88% over the course of the day.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares moved down 5.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.06 to begin trading.
  • Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.20, and later moved down 5.13% over the session.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) shares set a new yearly low of $12.71 this morning. The stock was down 9.57% on the session.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) stock hit $38.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.77% over the course of the day.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) stock moved down 17.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to open trading.
  • Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.28%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.92% on the session.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.66 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.95% on the session.
  • AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) shares hit a yearly low of $23.63 today morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.96% on the day.
  • New Frontier Health (NYSE: NFH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares hit a yearly low of $11.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares hit a yearly low of $6.69 today morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit a yearly low of $19.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.7% for the day.
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 20.55%.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.36% on the day.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.55% on the session.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares moved down 4.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.23 to begin trading.
  • Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.74%.
  • Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.00. Shares then traded down 0.56%.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.05% on the session.
  • iStar (NYSE: STAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.69, and later moved down 14.85% over the session.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • Neenah (NYSE: NP) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.72 today morning. The stock traded down 8.46% over the session.
  • Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) stock hit $4.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.59% over the course of the day.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.56%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.29%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.21, and later moved down 8.74% over the session.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) shares moved down 16.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.50 to begin trading.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) shares hit a yearly low of $6.04 today morning. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.77% on the session.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) stock hit $16.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.91% over the course of the day.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares moved down 9.63% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.13 to begin trading.
  • Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.96. Shares then traded down 8.07%.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $36.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.15% on the day.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.75%.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) stock moved down 3.39% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.36 to open trading.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.30, and later moved down 4.24% over the session.
  • Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) shares were down 9.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.43.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.00, and later moved down 10.32% over the session.
  • Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares fell to $24.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.34%.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session.
  • Viad (NYSE: VVI) shares were down 8.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.68.
  • Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.70. Shares then traded down 4.75%.
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.00 today morning. The stock traded down 10.19% over the session.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.37, and later moved down 10.78% over the session.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) stock hit a yearly low of $34.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 12.91%.
  • Forestar (NYSE: FOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.49% on the day.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.23% over the rest of the day.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.39 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% for the day.
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.46, and later moved down 10.92% over the session.
  • Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.33 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.58% for the day.
  • MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93 today morning. The stock was down 10.52% on the session.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 11.45% for the day.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares fell to $3.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 20.97%.
  • Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $18.33. Shares then traded down 2.77%.
  • SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.83, and later moved down 9.84% over the session.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) stock moved down 8.61% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to open trading.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares moved down 6.55% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.20 to begin trading.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $25.09. Shares then traded down 8.92%.
  • Highland Floating Rate (NYSE: HFRO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.1% on the day.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.67. Shares then traded down 1.05%.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares fell to $5.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.0%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.78. Shares then traded down 5.63%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) shares were down 4.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.85.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 13.14% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) stock moved down 3.41% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.58 to open trading.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was down 31.82% on the session.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.50 today morning. The stock traded down 10.05% over the session.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.
  • Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) stock moved down 3.51% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.80 to open trading.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.48 this morning. The stock was down 9.18% for the day.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.96% for the day.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28 today morning. The stock traded down 17.19% over the session.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.29 today morning. The stock was down 21.55% on the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares were down 8.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.31.
  • Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.56. Shares then traded down 11.34%.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was down 12.16% on the session.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares set a new yearly low of $17.35 this morning. The stock was down 11.58% on the session.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares hit a yearly low of $8.97 today morning. The stock was down 7.86% on the session.
  • ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares were down 8.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.78.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) shares set a new yearly low of $13.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.1% for the day.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new yearly low of $13.75 this morning. The stock was down 11.41% on the session.
  • National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) shares fell to $142.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.64%.
  • Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares were down 7.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.31.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) stock hit $15.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.48% over the course of the day.
  • Foreign Trade Bank (NYSE: BLX) shares hit a yearly low of $12.02 today morning. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) stock moved down 11.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.39 to open trading.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.09% on the day.
  • Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.02% over the rest of the day.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.00 today morning. The stock traded down 17.28% over the session.
  • Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.36 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.
  • Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.45% on the session.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.14%.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares set a new yearly low of $10.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares moved down 10.3% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to begin trading.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.77% on the session.
  • Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.75 today morning. The stock traded down 7.84% over the session.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE: NHF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.12 this morning. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.46 today morning. The stock traded down 5.96% over the session.
  • Central Secs (AMEX: CET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares set a new yearly low of $7.70 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% on the session.
  • Celestica (NYSE: CLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.30. Shares then traded down 7.16%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.15% over the rest of the day.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares were down 5.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.60.
  • Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.36, and later moved down 5.19% over the session.
  • Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.54%.
  • Mechel (NYSE: MTL) shares fell to $1.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.67%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.85% over the rest of the day.
  • Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.3%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
  • ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.39. Shares then traded down 2.51%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BXG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.6% on the session.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.16%.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.77 today morning. The stock traded down 13.24% over the session.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.79 today morning. The stock was down 10.66% on the session.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.93% over the rest of the day.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.99% over the rest of the day.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) stock hit $11.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) stock moved down 10.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.97 to open trading.
  • Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares fell to $6.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.14%.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) shares fell to $2.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.25%.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) stock hit $2.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.83% over the course of the day.
  • Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) stock moved up 0.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.55 to open trading.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE: LDP) stock moved down 7.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.35 to open trading.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.2% for the day.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares fell to $12.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.51. Shares then traded down 7.05%.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) stock hit a yearly low of $13.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.55% for the day.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.63 today morning. The stock traded down 2.44% over the session.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) shares fell to $11.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.0%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.38% on the day.
  • Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) shares hit a yearly low of $8.60 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • Circor International (NYSE: CIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30 today morning. The stock traded down 4.14% over the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.90.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.38 today morning. The stock traded down 1.05% over the session.
  • Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares hit a yearly low of $19.43 today morning. The stock was down 7.48% on the session.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 30.49% over the rest of the day.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.91.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.79%.
  • Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) shares set a new yearly low of $11.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.81% for the day.
  • Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) stock hit a yearly low of $15.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.
  • Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 19.27%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) shares moved down 18.22% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares set a new yearly low of $10.83 this morning. The stock was down 8.74% on the session.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.38% over the rest of the day.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares moved down 6.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $53.49 to begin trading.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares were down 5.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.50.
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.88% for the day.
  • QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares moved down 6.63% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.60, and later moved down 8.37% over the session.
  • Puxin (NYSE: NEW) shares moved down 4.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.06 to begin trading.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.85% on the session.
  • Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock moved down 5.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares fell to $1.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.87%.
  • Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.30, and later moved down 9.87% over the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.95 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.95%.
  • WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.26%.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) stock hit $5.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.91% over the course of the day.
  • Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) shares hit a yearly low of $10.76 today morning. The stock was down 16.9% on the session.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock moved down 9.34% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to open trading.
  • Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) stock hit a yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was down 8.47% for the day.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.91% on the day.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares fell to $10.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.71%.
  • Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.81 today morning. The stock traded down 15.53% over the session.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 7.17% on the session.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares set a new yearly low of $12.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
  • Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit a yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% for the day.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.47% on the day.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) shares moved down 8.57% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.03 to begin trading.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) stock moved down 8.44% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.61 to open trading.
  • Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.68% for the day.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.38% over the rest of the day.
  • Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell to $2.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.46%.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $16.11, and later moved down 4.5% over the session.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE: NBB) shares hit a yearly low of $17.75 today morning. The stock was down 8.1% on the session.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares were down 5.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.01.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ: MGTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.14%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.26, and later moved down 11.09% over the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.78. Shares then traded down 7.08%.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) shares fell to $7.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.02%.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) stock hit $4.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.23% over the course of the day.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57 today morning. The stock was down 8.24% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.16 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares fell to $15.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.7%.
  • Genesco (NYSE: GCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.04 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.0%.
  • Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) stock moved down 1.78% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to open trading.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.65% on the day.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.11 this morning. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) shares fell to $11.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.08%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.68% on the day.
  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.07 today morning. The stock was down 18.82% on the session.
  • India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.84 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) shares fell to $17.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.7%.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares were down 14.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.51.
  • Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 (NYSE: JHB) shares hit a yearly low of $7.81 today morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.37% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 10.55% on the session.
  • Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.13%.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.18%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.27. Shares then traded down 3.97%.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) stock moved down 6.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.04 to open trading.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.72. Shares then traded down 4.89%.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.37 today morning. The stock traded down 9.25% over the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares moved down 7.63% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.31 to begin trading.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 15.69% for the day.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.07%.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 0.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.25.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.66 today morning. The stock traded down 7.75% over the session.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.57 today morning. The stock traded down 7.73% over the session.
  • IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares moved down 4.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.61 to begin trading.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.00, and later moved down 6.81% over the session.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.43, and later moved up 1.66% over the session.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.51, and later moved down 8.82% over the session.
  • Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.16%.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares were down 4.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.26.
  • Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.44%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.01 today morning. The stock was down 6.16% on the session.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $14.63. Shares then traded down 8.27%.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.77 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.58% on the day.
  • Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded down 19.24% over the session.
  • Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.63% over the rest of the day.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares fell to $10.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.03%.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares hit a yearly low of $14.35 today morning. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.
  • Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) stock hit a yearly low of $8.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.76% for the day.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.50 today morning. The stock was down 6.43% on the session.
  • Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) stock hit $19.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.42% over the course of the day.
  • Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.09. Shares then traded up 0.16%.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) shares fell to $5.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.29%.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares moved down 5.96% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.51 to begin trading.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) shares hit a yearly low of $11.81 today morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.55 this morning. The stock was down 17.89% on the session.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.14% on the day.
  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) shares fell to $10.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.56%.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.36% over the rest of the day.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) stock hit a yearly low of $18.08 this morning. The stock was down 6.01% for the day.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.91% over the rest of the day.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.32%.
  • Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $20.66. Shares then traded down 7.21%.
  • Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.80, and later moved down 9.36% over the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.05. Shares then traded down 9.69%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.20, and later moved down 7.4% over the session.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.09% over the rest of the day.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) stock hit $6.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.32% over the course of the day.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) shares hit a yearly low of $17.60 today morning. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.75% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.72, and later moved down 9.22% over the session.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.52% over the rest of the day.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.27%.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock hit $34.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.8% over the course of the day.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.36% on the day.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock moved down 3.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.66 to open trading.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) stock hit a yearly low of $5.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares fell to $7.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.89%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $15.21. Shares then traded down 5.71%.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) stock moved down 7.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading.
  • Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.41. Shares then traded down 5.09%.
  • Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares moved down 5.84% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.45 to begin trading.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares hit a yearly low of $6.89 today morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.96% over the rest of the day.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUJ) shares were down 3.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.26.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares set a new yearly low of $7.14 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.63% on the day.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares hit a yearly low of $4.33 today morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.66 today morning. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
  • VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) shares fell to $15.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.41%.
  • Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $90.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock moved down 9.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.62 to open trading.
  • Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.58 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.31% on the day.
  • Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.87 today morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.91%.
  • Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 22.76% for the day.
  • BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ: BSTC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares set a new yearly low of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Cato (NYSE: CATO) stock moved down 5.53% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.96 to open trading.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock hit $1.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.16% over the course of the day.
  • Grana y Montero (NYSE: GRAM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 17.49% for the day.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.64 today morning. The stock traded down 13.22% over the session.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.91. Shares then traded down 3.91%.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.28, and later moved down 11.11% over the session.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) shares fell to $3.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.47%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.53% over the rest of the day.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.86 today morning. The stock was up 4.44% on the session.
  • Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) stock moved down 13.27% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.35 to open trading.
  • CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 10.65% on the session.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE: GPM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.
  • First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.98% for the day.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.01%.
  • Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX: CRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.90, and later moved down 3.24% over the session.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) stock moved down 19.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.93 to open trading.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.62% on the day.
  • Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.45 today morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
  • Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.50. Shares then traded down 0.94%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE: MYJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.04 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.35% on the day.
  • Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) stock hit $3.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.29% over the course of the day.
  • Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares set a new yearly low of $10.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) stock moved down 0.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.80 to open trading.
  • Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.09% over the rest of the day.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE: JGH) shares fell to $10.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.26%.
  • Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $19.01. Shares then traded down 0.05%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) stock moved down 16.29% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.02 to open trading.
  • MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.32% on the day.
  • Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares were down 1.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.26.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) stock hit $15.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.37% over the course of the day.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares moved down 12.49% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.51 to begin trading.
  • PIMCO California (NYSE: PCQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.75, and later moved down 3.8% over the session.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.64% on the day.
  • Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 12.07% over the session.
  • At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) stock moved down 11.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.90 to open trading.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.37% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.91 this morning. The stock was down 7.76% on the session.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) shares fell to $10.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.71%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.31%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.82 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.91%.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE: JLS) shares fell to $18.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.
  • BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.57%.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.76% for the day.
  • PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) shares fell to $1.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.62%.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock moved down 2.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.18 to open trading.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.32, and later moved down 5.08% over the session.
  • First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) stock moved down 5.92% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.06 to open trading.
  • BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.03. Shares then traded down 8.14%.
  • Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.96, and later moved down 4.88% over the session.
  • Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.75. Shares then traded up 1.28%.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares were down 5.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.61.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) stock moved down 11.69% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.76 to open trading.
  • Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) stock moved down 8.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.00 to open trading.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit $0.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.7% over the course of the day.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) stock moved down 8.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.51 to open trading.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.14% for the day.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares moved down 0.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.02 to begin trading.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.44 to begin trading.
  • BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.45. Shares then traded down 6.29%.
  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares were down 13.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.85.
  • Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock hit a yearly low of $11.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.50 today morning. The stock traded down 4.12% over the session.
  • Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) shares fell to $4.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.29%.
  • DSP Gr (NASDAQ: DSPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.08, and later moved down 1.03% over the session.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) shares were down 10.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.00.
  • Consolidated-Tomoka Land (AMEX: CTO) stock hit a yearly low of $38.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares moved down 29.07% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to begin trading.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares were down 8.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.23.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.14%.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) stock hit $2.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.95% over the course of the day.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock moved down 9.63% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.67 to open trading.
  • Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE: DBL) shares hit a yearly low of $17.56 today morning. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MYC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.
  • Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.25% over the rest of the day.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.92% for the day.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2020 (NYSE: BKK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.67% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.12 today morning. The stock traded down 5.15% over the session.
  • Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) stock moved down 4.79% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.53 to open trading.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL) stock hit $10.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.99% over the course of the day.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.85, and later moved down 7.66% over the session.
  • Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.9%.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.78. Shares then traded down 6.1%.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NBH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.62 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.02% on the day.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares fell to $1.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.55%.
  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) stock moved down 14.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.10 to open trading.
  • Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.44 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day.
  • Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE: NUM) shares hit a yearly low of $11.97 today morning. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) shares moved down 16.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.27 to begin trading.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares were down 5.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.99% for the day.
  • Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.66 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.94% on the day.
  • North American (NYSE: NOA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) stock hit $10.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.6% for the day.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares fell to $4.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.27%.
  • Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.80. Shares then traded down 1.64%.
  • Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) shares hit a yearly low of $52.11 today morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.78 this morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.55. Shares then traded down 9.27%.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE: MHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.42% on the day.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) shares moved down 6.57% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.45 to begin trading.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.52% for the day.
  • Virtus Global Dividend (NYSE: ZTR) stock moved down 7.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.21 to open trading.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.36% over the rest of the day.
  • Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE: JCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.46. Shares then traded down 10.51%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.70, and later moved down 5.72% over the session.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) stock moved down 10.97% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.75 to open trading.
  • Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ: GLAD) stock hit $5.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.11% over the course of the day.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) stock hit $7.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.52% over the course of the day.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 27.97% on the session.
  • BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.91, and later moved down 6.36% over the session.
  • Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) stock hit $6.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.56% over the course of the day.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE: DMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.46%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.58% over the rest of the day.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE: SPXX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.72% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.00 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.09. Shares then traded down 2.84%.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE: IIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.39, and later moved down 7.94% over the session.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares moved down 8.74% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.64 to begin trading.
  • Pioneer Muni High Income (NYSE: MAV) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.13 today morning. The stock traded down 4.96% over the session.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 3.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.54.
  • Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 14.71% for the day.
  • Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NUW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.83, and later moved down 4.77% over the session.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE: IHIT) shares set a new yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.79% on the session.
  • DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) shares fell to $8.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.1%.
  • Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) shares moved down 9.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.20 to begin trading.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) shares moved down 5.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.34 to begin trading.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 14.55% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.33, and later moved down 7.35% over the session.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE: LND) shares moved down 2.36% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.70 to begin trading.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) shares were down 17.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.28.
  • Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) stock moved up 2.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.42 to open trading.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35 today morning. The stock traded down 6.45% over the session.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) shares fell to $6.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.23%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MHD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.88% on the day.
  • Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.90 today morning. The stock traded down 6.0% over the session.
  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.72% for the day.
  • General Finance (NASDAQ: GFN) shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 15.1% on the session.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock moved down 9.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to open trading.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares moved down 12.85% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.52 to begin trading.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE: EVG) shares were down 3.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.00.
  • First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.50 today morning. The stock traded down 3.2% over the session.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.60. Shares then traded down 2.36%.
  • AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $14.34. Shares then traded down 10.3%.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.21% on the day.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE: BSL) shares were down 7.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.56.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
  • 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.14% on the day.
  • Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.17% over the course of the day.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares moved down 6.25% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.78% on the day.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit $2.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.07% over the course of the day.
  • Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) stock moved down 1.18% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to open trading.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) stock moved down 10.83% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.05 to open trading.
  • BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
  • Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE: SCM) shares fell to $6.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.96%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) stock hit $2.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.91% over the course of the day.
  • Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) shares were down 3.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.22.
  • Ivy High Income (NYSE: IVH) shares set a new yearly low of $9.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.73% on the session.
  • Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE: TEAF) stock hit a yearly low of $8.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.
  • Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
  • Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.64%.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.27% on the day.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) shares were down 5.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.21.
  • Insight Select Income (NYSE: INSI) stock hit $17.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.99% over the course of the day.
  • Eaton Vance High Income (NYSE: EHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.62% on the day.
  • PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.9% for the day.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares set a new yearly low of $7.93 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
  • First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.52 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.5%.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.97 today morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
  • Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) stock moved down 9.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.87 to open trading.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.17%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.59. Shares then traded down 11.2%.
  • Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.85% over the session.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 26.77% on the session.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.
  • Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.43 today morning. The stock traded down 2.81% over the session.
  • Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ: BOCH) shares moved down 8.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.27 to begin trading.
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.12, and later moved down 24.56% over the session.
  • Arlington Asset (NYSE: AI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.05% for the day.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.48 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.1% on the day.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares were down 4.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.72.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: DMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.38 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares were down 6.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.66.
  • Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.78% on the session.
  • SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) shares fell to $13.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.67%.
  • Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.97% on the day.
  • CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock hit $7.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.
  • On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) shares were down 11.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86.
  • Era Group (NYSE: ERA) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.80 today morning. The stock traded down 10.17% over the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) shares were down 11.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.22.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) shares were down 8.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.28.
  • Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.44% on the session.
  • Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.8% over the rest of the day.
  • New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.41. Shares then traded down 5.52%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Inv (NYSE: MYF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.96% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 18.78% over the rest of the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MPA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.12, and later moved down 2.84% over the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) stock hit $6.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.05% over the course of the day.
  • Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares set a new yearly low of $9.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.38% on the day.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.19 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.36%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.79% on the session.
  • PICO Holdings (NASDAQ: PICO) shares moved down 2.58% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.84 to begin trading.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
  • Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.09% on the day.
  • Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.95. Shares then traded down 1.85%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) stock moved down 0.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.69 to open trading.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE: OPP) shares were down 3.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.76.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.06% over the rest of the day.
  • THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) shares fell to $2.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.49%.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.68 to begin trading.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred (NYSE: JPT) stock moved down 3.57% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.02 to open trading.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock hit $5.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.43% over the course of the day.
  • Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) shares were down 6.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.20.
  • Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) stock hit a yearly low of $3.00 this morning. The stock was down 10.29% for the day.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 3.74% over the rest of the day.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Federated Premier (NYSE: FMN) stock moved down 5.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.78 to open trading.
  • Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.47. Shares then traded down 14.22%.
  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) shares fell to $2.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.85%.
  • Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) shares moved down 5.19% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.13 to begin trading.
  • GlobalSCAPE (AMEX: GSB) stock moved down 3.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.45 to open trading.
  • InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.54. Shares then traded down 5.36%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUS) stock hit a yearly low of $10.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.57% for the day.
  • Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
  • MVC Capital, (NYSE: MVC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.00. Shares then traded down 6.61%.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE: WEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.41% on the day.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) shares were down 6.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.10.
  • Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.75. Shares then traded down 2.74%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) shares were down 10.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.32.
  • Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE: NAZ) shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.09, and later moved down 12.4% over the session.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE: JTA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.08 this morning. The stock was down 11.21% on the session.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.62, and later moved down 7.45% over the session.
  • First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) shares fell to $41.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.99%.
  • Avenue Income Credit (NYSE: ACP) shares set a new yearly low of $7.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.75%.
  • Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) shares fell to $20.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.39%.
  • MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
  • Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.72% on the day.
  • GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) stock moved down 6.64% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.21 to open trading.
  • Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares were down 4.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.60.
  • Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.25, and later moved down 8.33% over the session.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% on the session.
  • StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares moved down 3.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.56 to begin trading.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal Inc (NYSE: BBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.39. Shares then traded down 3.25%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) stock moved down 6.69% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.97 to open trading.
  • Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.87, and later moved down 5.3% over the session.
  • Western Asset Investment (NYSE: PAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.00. Shares then traded down 4.27%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNI) shares moved down 7.23% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.37 to begin trading.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE: KSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) shares moved down 9.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.31 to begin trading.
  • Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
  • Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.08% over the rest of the day.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE: CMU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Western Asset (NYSE: SBI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.76 today morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) stock hit $20.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.19% over the course of the day.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.04 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.54% on the day.
  • Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE: NIM) stock hit a yearly low of $9.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares moved down 7.06% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.55 to begin trading.
  • Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) shares hit a yearly low of $11.05 today morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock hit $1.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.14% over the course of the day.
  • Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.59% on the day.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX: CDOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.41 today morning. The stock traded down 17.72% over the session.
  • Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.80 today morning. The stock traded down 0.33% over the session.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) shares were down 12.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.50.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day.
  • Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE: JEMD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
  • Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock hit a yearly low of $10.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% for the day.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) stock moved down 3.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.73 to open trading.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.76 today morning. The stock traded down 2.3% over the session.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35 today morning. The stock traded down 11.66% over the session.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75 today morning. The stock traded down 14.2% over the session.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) shares fell to $3.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.49%.
  • Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) shares hit a yearly low of $7.25 today morning. The stock was down 13.79% on the session.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) stock moved down 13.53% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.56 to open trading.
  • StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.76. Shares then traded down 9.7%.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) stock hit a yearly low of $8.57 this morning. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) shares set a new yearly low of $9.75 this morning. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MFT) shares were down 4.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.27.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) shares set a new yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 8.7% on the session.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.7%.
  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) stock moved down 3.26% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to open trading.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares were down 13.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.07.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock moved down 3.67% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
  • PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE: PGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.55. Shares then traded down 13.36%.
  • Brainsway (NASDAQ: BWAY) shares were down 10.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.37.
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.65 today morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares were down 9.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.49.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36 today morning. The stock traded down 8.97% over the session.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.42%.
  • New Home Co (NYSE: NWHM) shares fell to $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.65%.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares moved down 5.43% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.02 to begin trading.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) shares hit a yearly low of $5.40 today morning. The stock was down 9.48% on the session.
  • Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) shares hit a yearly low of $1.51 today morning. The stock was down 26.29% on the session.
  • Western Asset Corporate (NYSE: TLI) stock hit $6.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.24% over the course of the day.
  • Medley Management (NYSE: MDLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.4%.
  • Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.14% over the rest of the day.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.1% on the day.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX: CEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.56, and later moved down 43.32% over the session.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.26. Shares then traded down 4.72%.
  • XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) stock hit $4.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.48% over the course of the day.
  • CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 18.3% on the session.
  • Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56 today morning. The stock traded down 24.06% over the session.
  • Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE: IHTA) shares fell to $8.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.3%.
  • Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 26.47% on the session.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
  • Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) stock moved down 3.38% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.25 to open trading.
  • BlackRock New York (NYSE: BSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.04%.
  • Community First Bancshare (NASDAQ: CFBI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.
  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.
  • Southwest Georgia Finl (AMEX: SGB) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.0%.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) shares fell to $3.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.84%.
  • Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.
  • Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ: WRLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.81% over the rest of the day.
  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) shares were down 6.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.07.
  • Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ: CPSS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.26 today morning. The stock was down 21.74% on the session.
  • Macquarie/First Trust (NYSE: MFD) shares moved down 7.71% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to begin trading.
  • The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) shares moved down 0.44% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.50 to begin trading.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58 today morning. The stock traded down 17.06% over the session.
  • Nuveen High Inc 2023 (NYSE: JHAA) shares were down 10.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.05.
  • Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.43% over the rest of the day.
  • 8i Enterprises (NASDAQ: JFK) shares hit a yearly low of $9.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
  • Blackrock New York Muni (NYSE: BFY) stock hit a yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
  • First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares hit a yearly low of $2.19 today morning. The stock was down 13.95% on the session.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares set a new yearly low of $7.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.
  • Luby's (NYSE: LUB) stock moved down 7.87% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.82 to open trading.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.90, and later moved down 14.12% over the session.
  • S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.
  • Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 21.75% over the session.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 19.81% over the rest of the day.
  • Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.01, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.
  • 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ: TURN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 11.51% on the session.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.27. Shares then traded down 2.37%.
  • Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • Stabilis Energy (OTC: SLNG) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.00.
  • Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.0% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MZA) stock moved down 7.63% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.16 to open trading.
  • Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 81.97% on the session.
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.23, and later moved down 14.31% over the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX: NBO) stock moved down 4.64% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.67 to open trading.
  • YayYo (OTC: YAYO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 45.48%.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) shares moved down 6.64% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.05 to begin trading.
  • A H Belo (NYSE: AHC) shares moved down 10.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.51 to begin trading.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE: NM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.64 today morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.25. Shares then traded down 12.39%.
  • 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) shares were down 0.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.25.
  • Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE: MXE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.25% on the day.
  • Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ: CPHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.02% over the rest of the day.
  • Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.67%.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.19% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.09% on the session.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares set a new yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Nuveen CA Municipal Value (NYSE: NCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.98. Shares then traded down 2.32%.
  • resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.91, and later moved down 1.94% over the session.
  • OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.05 today morning. The stock traded down 20.3% over the session.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.35, and later moved down 13.04% over the session.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
  • Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.64% for the day.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
  • Air Industries Gr (AMEX: AIRI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.
  • Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.16 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.
  • MFS Special Value (NYSE: MFV) stock hit $4.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.63% over the course of the day.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
  • SandRidge Permian (NYSE: PER) shares moved up 0.06% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading.
  • Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% for the day.
  • Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) stock hit $13.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.85% over the course of the day.
  • Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ: TRMT) shares fell to $2.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.45%.
  • Friedman Industries (AMEX: FRD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.01% for the day.
  • Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.74. Shares then traded down 6.15%.
  • BBQ Holdings (NASDAQ: BBQ) shares fell to $2.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.9%.
  • Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.50 today morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares fell to $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.03%.
  • Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.04. Shares then traded down 0.98%.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares fell to $1.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.58%.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) shares moved down 7.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.33 to begin trading.
  • Libbey (AMEX: LBY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was down 8.36% on the session.
  • Flexible Solutions (AMEX: FSI) shares were up 2.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.44.
  • Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.64% on the day.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) stock moved down 5.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading.
  • Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25 today morning. The stock traded down 37.06% over the session.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock hit $3.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.85% over the course of the day.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ: MKGI) stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.37% over the course of the day.
  • Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX: GRF) shares fell to $5.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.0%.
  • Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 11.1% on the session.
  • SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.83% over the rest of the day.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) shares fell to $1.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.59%.
  • BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65 today morning. The stock traded down 8.9% over the session.
  • Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) shares moved down 14.76% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading.
  • Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.16% over the session.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 29.68% on the day.
  • P & F Industries (NASDAQ: PFIN) stock hit $5.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.33%.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.38, and later moved down 17.86% over the session.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 17.43% over the rest of the day.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.11, and later moved down 8.46% over the session.
  • Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.
  • VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares fell to $0.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.02%.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
  • Cushing Energy Inc Fund (NYSE: SRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36 today morning. The stock traded down 9.85% over the session.
  • Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) stock hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.14% over the course of the day.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 14.5% for the day.
  • Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) stock hit $0.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.57% over the course of the day.
  • Shineco (NASDAQ: TYHT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Diversicare Healthcare (OTC: DVCR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.13% for the day.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares moved down 3.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) shares moved down 9.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.86 to begin trading.
  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares were down 10.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.99.
  • CPI Card (OTC: PMTS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.4% on the day.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) stock moved down 11.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.41 to open trading.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.72% over the rest of the day.
  • TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.36% over the rest of the day.
  • Ikonics (NASDAQ: IKNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.83% on the session.
  • ADOMANI (OTC: ADOM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 29.9% over the rest of the day.
  • LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 86.12% over the session.
  • Houston American Energy (AMEX: HUSA) stock moved down 8.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
  • Technical Communications (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares moved up 3.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.76 to begin trading.
  • New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.11%.
  • Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock hit $1.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 10.78% over the session.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.03% over the rest of the day.
  • SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 53.02% over the rest of the day.
  • Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 63.64% on the session.
  • Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 75.79% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

