Can Transportation Companies Thrive With Everyone Working From Home?
On this episode of "Great Quarter, Guys" we discuss with Ryan Schreiber at CarrierDirect how prepared trucking companies are to have their entire staff work remotely. We will learn how good their communication systems and operational processes are very soon.
Plus, we interview Doug Schrier, VP of Product and Innovation at Transflo, about their new offerings for freight brokers.
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves transportation truckingNews Markets