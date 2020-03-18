Market Overview

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2020 7:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) rose 50.7% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after jumping over 143% on Tuesday.
  • Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares rose 44.7% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after climbing over 43% on Tuesday.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 44.2% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after climbing around 18% on Tuesday.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 36.7% to $91.00 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares jumped over 66% on Tuesday after the company confirmed it is working with Pfizer regarding co-development and distribution of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, BNT162, to prevent COVID-19 infection. JP Morgan downgraded BioNTech from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 24.9% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an agreement with Emergent Biosolutions for the development and manufacturing of oral coronavirus vaccine candidate.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 23.4% to $0.3998 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Tuesday.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) rose 16.2% to $6.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 13.3% to $2.64 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies shares dipped around 56% on Tuesday after the company said the FDA has identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion, with respect to its investigational peanut allergy skin patch Viaskin Peanut.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 13% to $12.06 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped over 17% on Tuesday following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 test.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 12.3% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY19 EPS of $(1.76), up from $(8.21) year over year.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 7.7% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 9.4% to $10.39 in pre-market trading. Novavax shares jumped over 37% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $16.

Losers

  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) fell 25.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Tuesday.
  • Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 20% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dipping around 16% on Tuesday.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) fell 20% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after rising around 9% on Tuesday.
  • The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 16.7% to $103.25 in pre-market trading as equities dropped amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company requested $60 billion in government aid to help liquidity as the virus continues to negatively impact the aerospace industry.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 12.7% to $100.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 11.2% to $16.57 in pre-market trading. New York City Executive Order banned ride-sharing and pooling in taxis, Ubers, Lyfts and other for-hire vehicles.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) fell 11.1% to $211.89 in pre-market trading.
  • GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) fell 10.7% to $4.51 in pre-market trading.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 7% to $55.85 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

