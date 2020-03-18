130 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 71.5% to close at $6.55 after surging over 67% on Monday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 66.5% to close at $66.60 on Tuesday. Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed they have agreed to a letter of intent regarding co-development and distribution of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, BNT162, to prevent COVID-19 infection.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) rose 63.8% to close at $20.82.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) surged 60.2% to close at $7.29 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) gained 53% to close at $3.35.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) surged 52.8% to close at $12.30.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) gained 50% to close at $8.28.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares jumped 49.4% to close at $5.93.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 43.2% to close at $2.62 after climbing over 25% on Monday.
- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) gained 42.3% to close at $11.44.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) rose 38.8% to close at $9.95.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) surged 37.9% to close at $0.76 on Tuesday after surging 75% on Monday.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) rose 37.8% to close at $28.50.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) surged 37.6% to close at $8.12.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 37.5% to close at $9.50 after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $16.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) surged 37.2% to close at $2.88. Silvercorp reported a 8.67 million share buyback program.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) jumped 35.5% to close at $10.01 as markets rebounded from Market's crash. Additionally, investors speculate the coronavirus outbreak may lead to bulk spending on several staples.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) rose 35.2% to close at $16.41.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) climbed 34.9% to close at $40.94.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) gained 34.6% to close at $3.54.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) rose 34.5% to close at $3.20.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) surged 34.4% to close at $7.73. Veritiv reported a $25 million buyback plan.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 33.7% to close at $6.99 after reporting Q4 results.
- Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) surged 33.4% to close at $11.55.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) rose 33.1% to close at $9.12.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) jumped 31.9% to close at $8.85.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) gained 31.8% to close at $4.97.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) rose 31.5% to close at $5.34 after reporting full-year results.
- Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) jumped 31.3% to close at $16.54.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) rose 30.9% to close at $13.21.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares gained 30% to close at $0.5201 after the company signed an agreement with UTMB to test WP1122 on a 'range of viruses, including coronavirus.'
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 29.8% to close at $4.18.
- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) surged 29.4% to close at $55.43.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) rose 29.4% to close at $109.94.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 29.2% to close at $16.95.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 29% to close at $4.81.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) gained 28.8% to close at $6.79.
- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) rose 28.8% to close at $66.49.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) climbed 28.7% to close at $8.92.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) shares gained 28.7% to close at $7.49.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) jumped 28.5% to close at $13.67.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 28.5% to close at $22.20.
- Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI) surged 28.5% to close at $28.98.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares gained 28.4% to close at $8.95.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) climbed 28.1% to close at $6.70.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) rose 27.7% to close at $8.76.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) surged 27.2% to close at $12.01.
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) shares jumped 27.1% to close at $7.59.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 27% to close at $8.57. Fulgent Genetics announced the launch of 'Next Generation Sequencing test' to detect coronavirus.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) gained 26.7% to close at $11.83.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) rose 26.1% to close at $4.35.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) climbed 25.2% to close at $137.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) shares rose 21.8% to close at $5.69.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares rose 21.1% to close at $2.58.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares gained 20.1% to close at $57.77.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) rose 19.6% to close at $6.84.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares surged 19% to close at $4.76.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) surged 18.4% to close at $3.22. Viemed Healthcare announced its response to rising number coronavirus cases around the country..
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) rose 18.2% to close at $3.50.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares gained 17.5% to close at $10.68 after the company said a new policy the FDA released Monday regarding expediting the availability of COVID-19 diagnostics will allow the company to aggressively expand its presence in the U.S. Due to the change in the policy, the company's test kit will soon be available for use by and marketed to a wide array of U.S. laboratories without first requiring Emergency Use Authorization, according to Co-Diagnostics.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares surged 17.4% to close at $6.06.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) gained 15.7% to close at $18.93. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from Hold to Buy.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ: GORO) gained 14.7% to close at $3.05.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares climbed 14.6% to close at $6.29.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) rose 13.5% to close at $8.00. WhiteHorse Finance declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) climbed 12.4% to close at $49.31.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) climbed 12.2% to close at $5.05.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) climbed 11.5% to close at $491.69 after the company said its coronavirus antibody program could enter the clinics as early as early summer, with the potential to enter human clinical trials by Summer.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) rose 11.3% to close at $51.36.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 10.7% to close at $2.89 following strong Q4 sales.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) climbed 10.6% to close at $16.00.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares gained 10.5% to close at $5.47 after climbing more than 23% on Monday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 9.6% to close at $13.55 after tumbling 29% on Monday.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) gained 9.1% to close at $3.97.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) shares rose 9.1% to close at $26.72.
- Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) climbed 9% to close at $105.85.
- Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 6.4% to close at $28.18. Moderna shares jumped over 24% on Monday following start of the company's coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) gained 6.1% to close at $296.31 after the company announced it shipped the first batch of coronavirus tests and plans to produce 5 million tests a week by April.
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares tumbled 55.7% to close at $2.33 on Tuesday after the company said the FDA has identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion, with respect to its investigational peanut allergy skin patch Viaskin Peanut. The FDA has decided not to hold anAllergenic Products Advisory Committee meeting May 15 to discuss the BLA as per the original schedule.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dropped 45.4% to close at $2.91. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on Tutor Perini from $19 to $17.
- Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MICR) shares declined 43.7% to close at $1.42. Micron Solutions announced its intention to voluntarily delist and deregister its common stock.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) dipped 36.8% to close at $1.79.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) fell 34.9% to close at $5.42.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 32.9% to close at $3.28.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 31.7% to close at $0.28 after declining around 31% on Monday.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) fell 31.4% to close at $4.08. Designer Brands reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dipped 31.3% to close at $6.96. JP Morgan downgraded Cinemark from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $32 to $20.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) fell 30.6% to close at $7.32.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 29.1% to close at $20.30.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) slipped 29.1% to close at $2.00.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) dipped 29% to close at $4.71.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) fell 28.2% to close at $6.17.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) dropped 27.8% to close at $4.34 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) dropped 26.8% to close at $10.09. Eldorado Resorts reported temporary closing of Isle Of Capri and Lady Luck Black Hawk.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dipped 26.7% to close at $2.20. Penn Virginia reduced its 2020 capital budget by 30%.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) dropped 26.7% to close at $7.21.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares slipped 26.4% to close at $4.44.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 25.7% to close at $2.02.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) fell 24.5% to close at $6.28.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 23.2% to close at $4.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) fell 22.9% to close at $6.62.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) dipped 22.8% to close at $7.67.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) dropped 21.5% to close at $11.56.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) dropped 21.5% to close at $6.69.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 21% to close at $3.19. OpGen shares surged 101% after the company announced Curetis, a company it is acquiring, is now offering coronavirus test kits.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 20.7% to close at $2.22 following quarterly results.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) dipped 19.6% to close at $2.01.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares tumbled 19% to close at $2.27.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) fell 18.3% to close at $8.58.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) fell 17% to close at $19.88 after declining around 28% on Monday.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 16.7% to close at $6.24.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) fell 16.1% to close at $5.10.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 15.8% to close at $2.50 after dropping around 14% on Monday.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 15.4% to close at $2.25 after the company reported FY20 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) dipped 15.2% to close at $19.28.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) fell 14.8% to close at $41.93.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) dropped 14.5% to close at $30.87.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 14.1% to close at $8.20. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on JELD-WEN from $20 to $14.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) fell 13.3% to close at $15.00.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) dipped 13.1% to close at $10.13 after the company announced plans to temporarily close all Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret and PINK stores in the US and Canada, effective March 17 through March 29, 2020. The company also withdrew its Q1 guidance.
- Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) fell 12.9% to close at $7.78.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 12.5% to close at $0.3150 after reporting Q4 results.
- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) shares declined 12.4% to close at $3.38 amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has weakened economic outlook and caused some recession concerns. Stifel lowered the price target on the stock from $12 to $7.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares declined 11.6% to close at $2.74.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) dropped 11.4% to close at $2.03.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) dropped 11.3% to close at $6.11 amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has weakened economic outlook and caused some recession concerns.
- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) fell 9.4% to close at $14.45.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 9.3% to close at $6.53 after tumbling around 46% on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster's from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $44 to $7.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) dipped 9.2% to close at $4.13.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) declined 8.8% to close at $35.39.
