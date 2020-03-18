Greta Thunberg Among Europe's 30 Under 30 Forbes List

The list of “30 under 30 Europe” honoring young people in 10 categories was released on Tuesday by Forbes. The 30 chosen young people highlight “the young, visionary leaders reinventing business and society.” The individuals come from 32 countries in Europe and were selected from a shortlist of 300. Here are the highlights of the list and some of the young individuals who made it to the 30 Under 30 Europe.

The Drivers of Big Money

The 28 and 29-year-olds Stas Matviyenko and Anna Polishchuk are the cofounders of Allset. The startup, now in 12 cities in the U.S., enables diners to pre-order and pre-pay meals thereby saving time.

iTiller Systems founder Dimitri Farber, age 30, is second on the list. Tiller offers point-of-sale solutions for restaurants and merchants and also helps with payroll and online transactions, as well as tracking sales.

Finance Wizz Kids

Simão Cruz, the co-founder of Portugal Fintech, is the youngest individual in the Finance category. Portugal Fintech is a nonprofit that helps create the “best conditions” for the development of fintech startups.

Eva Arh of Principal Capital was top of the list. She is a venture capitalist at capital 30067 and had previously worked at INiTS, Austria’s biggest high-tech incubator.

The Young Culture Vultures

Women dominate this category’s top slots. Topping the list is Priya Ahluwalia, 27 years old, the designer and founder of Ahluwalia, a menswear brand.

Leomie Anderson, 27-years old, is the founder of Lapp, the athletic brand. She is also a model and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Anna Devis Benet and Daniel Rueda Cuerda, both 29-year-olds, are photographers from Spain and include Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY), Huawei, and Pantone among their client list.

Media and Marketing Youth Gurus

The product manager at Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) search engine Google, the 29-year-old Jacquelle Amankonah Horton, tops the media and marketing category. She became Google’s first African American Product Manager in Europe at the age of 26 and leads a team of more than 150 people.

Steven Bartlett, Founder, and CEO of Social Chain, who built his integrated social media company from his bedroom at age 22, is No. 3 on the list. Social Chain went public in 2019 and is valued at over 200 million euros.

Youth Scientists and Healthcare Experts

Women of Indian origin snagged the top two spots in the science and healthcare category. The 26-year-old Sona Chandra, cofounder of Oshi Health, a digital medicine platform for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, tops the list. Oshi Health’s app has been downloaded more than 59,000 times.

Krittika D’Silva, 25-years old, is a researcher at NASA FDL and a Gates scholar. She is building AI models to support medical care for astronauts in space at the NASA Frontier Development Lab.

The Youngest Celebrities, Sportspersons and Social Influencers

Also on the list is the 17-year-old Swedish environmentalist, Greta Thunberg. Other famous young people include the actor Naomi Ackie, who is 28 years old.

Skateboarder Sky Brown, who is just 11 years old, is all set to become a British Olympian. She has sponsorship from Nike and a 500,000 strong following on Instagram. Roman Griffin Davis, at the age of 13, makes the list for his acting skills.

