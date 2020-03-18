Market Overview

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Joining The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 3:44am   Comments
Tom Brady Is Reportedly Joining The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Having left the New England Patriots, star quarterback Tom Brady is expected to join The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Happened

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is all set to become a Buccaneer, according to sources cited by ESPN. There is no official signing date or announcement yet. 

The 42-year old quarterback was a 6th round draft choice for the Tampa Bay Patriots in 2000 while still at the University of Michigan.

Brady thanked his fans and Patriots supporters in a tweet, saying, “LOVE YOU PATS NATION.”

Why It Matters

Brady left the Patriots having failed to reach a contract extension after the 2019 season. He has said he wants to play until the age of 45.

He is leaving the Patriots after one of the best runs ever for a quarterback winning 6 of the 9 Super Bowl games he played in. Brady has also been a League Most Valuable Player (MVP) three times.

The veteran quarterback was offered $30 million a year by The Los Angeles Chargers this week, but due to family considerations, Brady is not expected to join the team.

Photo Credit: Keith Allison via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

