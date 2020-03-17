Market Overview

Kevin Durant, Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For Coronavirus
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2020 10:10pm   Comments
Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the team said in a statement Tuesday.

What Happened

The National Basketball Association team added that one of the players is exhibiting symptoms associated with the COVID-19, while the other three are asymptomatic.

Basketball star Kevin Durant confirmed to the Athletic that he was among the players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.

Durant signed with the Nets in July last year and is yet to play a game for the team.

According to Nets, all players and members of the team's travel party have been asked to self-isolate. The team added that all people who could have been potentially in touch with the infected players are being notified, including recent opponents.

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the Nets said.

Why It Matters

The NBA suspended the rest of its season last week when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another Jazz player Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood later also tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased to 6,423 by press time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 108 people have been confirmed dead from the virus in the country, with nearly 200,000 people infected globally.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus NBANews Health Care Sports General Best of Benzinga

