4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Network-1 Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIP) shares are trading higher after the company received a new patent from the U.S. Patent Office.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY19 EPS of $(1.76), up from $(8.21) year over year.

Losers

  • MongoDB (NYSE: MDB) shares are trading lower after the company gave Q4 earnings results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

