Coronavirus Freight Market Update: Peak Virus And The Impact On Trucking And Economics

On today's update, our market experts guide you through the coronavirus' impact on trucking, demand, consumer spending, and more. In addition, we'll catch you up on today's top stories.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts every Tuesday and Thursday at 12PM ET on FreightWaves Linkedin, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Apple Podcast

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay