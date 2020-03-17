94 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) jumped 64.1% to $0.9042 after surging 75% on Monday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 60.6% to $64.24. Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed they have agreed to a letter of intent regarding co-development and distribution of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, BNT162, to prevent COVID-19 infection.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 58.6% to $6.06 after surging over 67% on Monday.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares climbed 57.5% to $0.6301 after the company signed an agreement with UTMB to test WP1122 on a 'range of viruses, including coronavirus.'
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) gained 49.8% to $3.28.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) rose 48.4% to $5.12.
- Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) surged 34% to $11.60.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) gained 28.7% to $3.3850.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) rose 27.7% to $9.01. WhiteHorse Finance declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares gained 27.6% to $11.60 after the company said a new policy the FDA released Monday regarding expediting the availability of COVID-19 diagnostics will allow the company to aggressively expand its presence in the U.S. Due to the change in the policy, the company's test kit will soon be available for use by and marketed to a wide array of U.S. laboratories without first requiring Emergency Use Authorization, according to Co-Diagnostics.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 26.8% to $2.32 after climbing over 25% on Monday.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) surged 26.5% to $3.44. Viemed Healthcare announced its response to rising number coronavirus cases around the country..
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) surged 26.4% to $2.6550. Silvercorp reported a 8.67 million share buyback program.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 25.5% to $4.04.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) climbed 25.1% to $5.63.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) rose 25% to $2.98.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) climbed 24% to $8.59.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) gained 23.3% to $4.65.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares surged 22.7% to $6.33.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares rose 22.5% to $2.61.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) surged 22.1% to $7.02. Veritiv reported a $25 million buyback plan.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) rose 21.2% to $6.93.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) shares gained 20.3% to $7.00.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 20% to $8.10. Fulgent Genetics announced the launch of 'Next Generation Sequencing test' to detect coronavirus.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) rose 20% to $8.26.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) gained 19.4% to $19.53. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from Hold to Buy.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) climbed 19.2% to $17.25.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) rose 19% to $3.52.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares climbed 19% to $6.53.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares surged 18.5% to $4.74.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) shares rose 18% to $5.53.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 17.8% to $8.14 after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $16.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares gained 17.7% to $51.67.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) climbed 17.7% to $51.67.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) gained 17.5% to $4.28.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) shares rose 17.4% to $28.77.
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) shares jumped 17% to $6.98.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) surged 16.9% to $6.12.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ: GORO) gained 16% to $3.09.
- Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) climbed 15.9% to $112.59.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 15.5% to $15.15.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) jumped 15.1% to $8.51 as markets rebounded from Market's crash. Additionally, investors speculate the coronavirus outbreak may lead to bulk spending on several staples.
- Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 15% to $30.45. Moderna shares jumped over 24% on Monday following start of the company's coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) climbed 12.7% to $123.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) rose 12.2% to $51.79.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) climbed 10.2% to $485.97 after the company said its coronavirus antibody program could enter the clinics as early as early summer, with the potential to enter human clinical trials by Summer.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares gained 9.7% to $5.43 after climbing more than 23% on Monday.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) gained 8% to $301.73 after the company announced it shipped the first batch of coronavirus tests and plans to produce 5 million tests a week by April.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 7.4% to $4.34. OpGen shares surged 101% after the company announced Curetis, a company it is acquiring, is now offering coronavirus test kits.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 7.3% to $2.80 following strong Q4 sales.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) rose 6.3% to $50.03 after declining over 10% on Monday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.1% to $13.11 after tumbling 29% on Monday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares dipped 57.1% to $2.259 after the company said the FDA has identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion, with respect to its investigational peanut allergy skin patch Viaskin Peanut. The FDA has decided not to hold anAllergenic Products Advisory Committee meeting May 15 to discuss the BLA as per the original schedule.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) dropped 44.2% to $3.39.
- Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MICR) shares declined 40.5% to $1.50. Micron Solutions announced its intention to voluntarily delist and deregister its common stock.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) fell 38.8% to $11.94.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dropped 37.5% to $3.3285. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on Tutor Perini from $19 to $17.
- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) shares declined 34% to $2.55 amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has weakened economic outlook and caused some recession concerns. Stifel lowered the price target on the stock from $12 to $7.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 33.2% to $3.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 31% to $5.17.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) dipped 30.3% to $8.13 after the company announced plans to temporarily close all Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret and PINK stores in the US and Canada, effective March 17 through March 29, 2020. The company also withdrew its Q1 guidance.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) dropped 28.4% to $4.3050 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares declined 26.5% to $2.28.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) dipped 25.5% to $16.94.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) fell 25.5% to $7.82.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) dropped 24.4% to $5.21 amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has weakened economic outlook and caused some recession concerns.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) fell 24% to $37.39.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) fell 23.6% to $6.36.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) dipped 23.3% to $2.17.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) dropped 22% to $1.7861.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 20.5% to $2.36 after dropping around 14% on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 20.4% to $0.3262 after declining around 31% on Monday.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) dropped 20.7% to $11.68.
- Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) fell 19.6% to $7.18.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) dropped 19.4% to $29.09.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) dipped 19.2% to $2.02.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) dropped 19% to $6.90.
- EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) slipped 19.6% to $9.17.
- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) fell 18.3% to $13.03.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 18.3% to $7.80. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on JELD-WEN from $20 to $14.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) dipped 18.2% to $3.72.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) fell 18% to $7.04.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dipped 17.4% to $8.37. JP Morgan downgraded Cinemark from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $32 to $20.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) declined 17.1% to $32.16.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) dropped 15.9% to $11.55. Eldorado Resorts reported temporary closing of Isle Of Capri and Lady Luck Black Hawk.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares tumbled 16.4% to $2.34.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 16.4% to $0.3011 after reporting Q4 results.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 15.5% to $2.2469 after the company reported FY20 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) declined 13.3% to $1.82.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) fell 13.1% to $20.79 after declining around 28% on Monday.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) fell 9.5% to $5.38. Designer Brands reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares fell 9.1% to $3.18 after dipping more than 36% on Monday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 8.3% to $6.60 after tumbling around 46% on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster's from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $44 to $7.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 7.2% to $2.83 after falling over 24% on Monday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas