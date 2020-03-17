34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares rose 83% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company signed an agreement with UTMB to test WP1122 on a 'range of viruses, including coronavirus.'
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 59.7% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after surging 75% on Monday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 47.5% to $59.00 in pre-market trading. Pfizer and BioNTech agreed to co-develop potential COVID-19 vaccine.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 40.6% to $5.44 in pre-market trading after surged over 67% on Monday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 35.3% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company said the new FDA policy aimed at expediting availability of coronavirus diagnostics will allow the company to expand its presence in the US market.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 27.8% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after climbing over 25% on Monday.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) rose 19.3% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) rose 18.5% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 17.1% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after climbing over 37% on Monday.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares rose 17% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 36% on Monday.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) rose 16.1% to $0.7763 in pre-market trading after the company issued an operational update. The company lowered its capital expenditures and suspended the dividend.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 15% to $3.00 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 sales.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 14% to $10.20 in pre-market trading after the company won approval for $23 billion bankruptcy financing package.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 13.8% to $3.47 in pre-market trading after falling over 24% on Monday.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 13.6% to $112.70 in pre-market trading after dipping over 19% on Monday.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose 12.8% to $27.01 in pre-market trading after declining around 28% on Monday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 12.5% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 46% on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster's from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $44 to $7.
- Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 12.5% to $29.80 in pre-market trading. Moderna shares jumped over 24% on Monday following start of the company's coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares rose 12.3% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after declining around 19% on Monday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 11.7% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after tumbling 29% on Monday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 11.1% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. OpGen shares surged 101% after the company announced Curetis, a company it is acquiring, is now offering coronavirus test kits.
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 44% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies said the FDA has informed the company that during ongoing Biologics License Application for viaskin peanut, it has 'identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion.'
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 20.9% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 19.5% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after declining around 31% on Monday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 18.9% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after dropping around 14% on Monday.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 16.7% to $0.30 in the pre-market trading session after reporting Q4 results.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) fell 16.3% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 13.6% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after rising around 7% on Monday.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 13.4% to $4.48 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Monday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares fell 12.3% to $4.34 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 23% on Monday.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares fell 11.2% to $15.50 in pre-market trading after rising over 23% on Monday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 9.5% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 7.9% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) fell 7.6% to $43.50 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Monday.
