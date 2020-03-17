110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares jumped 101% to close at $4.04 on Monday after OpGen announced Curetis, a company it is acquiring, is now offering coronavirus test kits.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) climbed 67.5% to close at $3.82.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) surged 41.7% to close at $17.77.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 31.2% to close at $12.21.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares climbed 29.3% to close at $40.00 after the German company said it intends to initiate clinical testing of a coronavirus vaccine. Clinical testing of BNT162 will beginin Europe, the U.S. and China in late April 2020, subject to regulatory clearance, according to BioNTech. As part of the development program, BioNTech announced a strategic alliance with China's Fosun Pharma to jointly develop its vaccine in China.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 29.2% to close at $7.39 after the company joined collaborative effort with administration and industry peers to 'keep stores well-stocked amidst COVID-19's impact.'
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $5.16.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 24.4% to close at $26.49 amid today's start of the company's coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) climbed 24% to close at $3.10.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 23.4% to close at $4.95.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) surged 23.2% to close at $17.46.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose 22.3% to close at $2.80.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) gained 21.6% to close at $4.71. Alamos Gold announced repurchase of 3% net smelter return royalty on Island Gold mine and corresponding reduction in 2020 cost guidance.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 21.4% to close at $5.16. Beyond Air submitted Investigational Device Exemption to the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) rose 20.4% to close at $4.67.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 20% to close at $13.99 after declining around 10% on Friday.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) surged 19.6% to close at $2.50.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 19.2% to close at $8.15.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 16.2% to close at $4.44.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) gained 14.6% to close at $4.15.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 11.3% to close at $15.92. American Airlines announced plans to suspend nearly all long-haul international flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South America due to coronavirus.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) rose 10.6% to close at $0.3451. ADVANZ PHARMA announced plans to acquire Correvio for approximately $76 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 8.9% to close at $2.20 after falling over 6% on Friday.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) surged 8.7% to close at $3.14.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 6.1% to close at $7.28 after the company announced it has completed the synthesis of a number of nanoviricide drug candidates for testing.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) gained 6% to close at $13.00.
Losers
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares tumbled 65.3% to close at $0.95 amid a significant decline in the price of oil due to investor concerns of a global recession driven by coronavirus.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) fell 60.5% to close at $2.92.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) dropped 56.7% to close at $2.38
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) fell 55.1% to close at $1.80.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares declined 49.6% to close at $4.54.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) fell 48% to close at $11.55.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dipped 46.5% to close at $1.22.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) declined 46.3% to close at $2.10.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 45.7% to close at $7.20 after several US cities announced restaurant closures and investors speculate more geographies will follow suit.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares fell 44.8% to close at $8.54 amid the global coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand and led to numerous event cancellations across the world.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) dropped 43.4% to close at $6.83.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) fell 43.2% to close at $9.93.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) dropped 42.6% to close at $14.72.
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares plunged 41.1% to close at $19.55 amid a decline in property transactions after the coronavirus outbreak heavily impacted the sector.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 40.8% to close at $1.80 after the company announced the court ruled it would pay roughly $650 million in its suit against HHS and CMS..
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares declined 40.7% to close at $5.25.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) fell 40.1% to close at $9.50.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) tumbled 39.9% to close at $5.95 on coronavirus fears as Nike, Under Armour and other retailers closed stores to help combat the spread of the virus. Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Designer Brands from $20 to $13.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) dropped 39.6% to close at $3.22.
- Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) fell 39.4% to close at $10.86.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) fell 39.3% to close at $6.19.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) fell 39.1% to close at $2.01.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dipped 39% to close at $1.25.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) fell 38.8% to close at $10.50 after several US cities announced restaurant closures and investors speculate more geographies will follow suit.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) fell 37.1% to close at $7.05.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) fell 36.5% to close at $12.88.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares declined 36.3% to close at $3.05.
- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) shares fell 35.2% to close at $8.27.
- Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) dipped 35.1% to close at $25.09.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 34.5% to close at $1.35.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) dipped 34.2% to close at $2.62.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PUMP) fell 33.5% to close at $2.50 after the company reaffirmed preliminary Q4 results and rescheduled Q4 results to April 1, 2020. The company also disclosed that Phillip Gobe will succeed Dale Redman as CEO.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) dipped 33.1% to close at $8.32.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 31% to close at $4.07.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) dropped 32.6% to close at $2.25.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII)fell 30.5% to close at $10.55. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on G-III Apparel from $42 to $20.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) fell 30.3% to close at $2.85.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares declined 30.2% to close at $6.72. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on the stock from $54 to $30.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) dipped 30.2% to close at $6.32.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) declined 29.3% to close at $7.00.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) dropped 29.2% to close at $1.53.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) tumbled 29.1% to close at $19.97.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) dropped 29% to close at $4.96.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) fell 28.6% to close at $39.36.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) dipped 28.4% to close at $6.08.
- VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) shares declined 28.6% to close at $12.56.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 28.3% to close at $12.17.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) dropped 28.3% to close at $7.82.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) dropped 28.1% to close at $9.66 after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.50 per share.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) dipped 28.1% to close at $16.91.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) fell 28.1% to close at $38.80.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 27.6% to close at $4.55.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) dipped 27.5% to close at $3.16 in sympathy with the overall market on continued downward momentum caused by the coronavirus.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) dropped 26.6% to close at $20.92.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) fell 26% to close at $17.85.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 26% to close at $9.55.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 25.5% to close at $10.56. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on the stock from $18 to $10.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) declined 25.4% to close at $17.77.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares declined 25.3% to close at $14.70.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) dipped 25% to close at $9.10.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 24.9% to close at $3.77.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) fell 24.2% to close at $17.38.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares declined 23.9% to close at $17.80.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) dropped 22.9% to close at $8.34. Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley lowered price targets on the stock.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) fell 22.3% to close at $4.66 amid a decline in property transactions after the coronavirus outbreak heavily impacted the sector.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 22.1% to close at $2.22 after declining 26% on Friday.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 21.9% to close at $4.22 after rising 8% on Friday.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares fell 21.4% to close at $7.48 on coronavirus fears as Nike, Under Armour and other retailers close stores to help combat the spread of the virus.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) fell 21.3% to close at $21.19. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on DICK's from $38 to $27.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) fell 21.2% to close at $16.80.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 19.9% to close at $4.64.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) dipped 19.6% to close at $7.02.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dipped 17.6% to close at $3.10 amid a significant decline in the price of oil due to investor concerns of a global recession driven by coronavirus.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) dropped 16.8% to close at $12.75. Plymouth Industrial REIT declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 16% to close at $11.05 as equities sell off amid continued global coronavirus concerns. The virus has caused global economic disruption and negatively impacted stocks across sectors.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) dipped 15.7% to close at $12.02 amid a decline in the price of oil and analysts at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies downgrading the stock.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 14.8% to close at $35.47. United Air is in talks with administration officials about a possible government support, Reuters reported.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 14.4% to close at $4.11 after dropping over 6% on Friday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 13.9% to close at $2.97 after gaining around 26% on Friday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 12.9% to close at $242.21 following a report suggesting the company was fined €1.1 billion by the French Competition Authority for anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) dropped 8.7% to close at $8.97 amid a decline in the price of oil and analysts at Morgan Stanley downgrading the stock to an Underweight rating.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) fell 8.4% to close at $36.04 amid continued global coronavirus concerns and an analyst at Raymond James downgrading the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 8% to close at $33.89 after gaining 8% on Friday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 7.8% to close at $9.09 after declining over 16% on Friday.
