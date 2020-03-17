Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton Shares Surge 16% Despite Massive Nasdaq Loss As Coronavirus Increases Demand For In-House Fitness
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2020 1:23am   Comments
Share:
Peloton Shares Surge 16% Despite Massive Nasdaq Loss As Coronavirus Increases Demand For In-House Fitness

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares surged during Monday's trade as investors responded to increased demand for its at-home fitness products in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

What Happened

Peloton on Monday extended its free trial for all new users from the existing 30 days to 90 days as federal and state governments in the United States ask citizens to avoid non-essential social gatherings.

The startup that went public September last year offers on-demand fitness content for users of its platform or exercise equipment.

The surge in Peloton's shares came at a time when the wider Nasdaq index dropped 12.32% the same day at 6,904.59 as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,661 in the country.

The fitness company isn't the only company that is seeing increased demand for its products or services during the outbreak as a majority of the businesses are seeing increased losses.

The teleconference platforms that enable remote work, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK), and Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams are seeing as much as fivefold surge in demand, as reported by Reuters earlier.

Price Action

Peleton's shares closed 12.83% higher at $22.25 on Monday and added another 3.37% in the after-hours session.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peloton.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + PTON)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Airlines Seek Government Assistance Due To Coronavirus Impact
All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus (Updated)
Bill Gates To Depart Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway Boards
'Netflix And Chill': Your Top 7 Work From Home Essentials During The Coronavirus Shutdown
No.3 In Cloud Sales Belongs To Google Or IBM?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus fitness Peloton InteractiveNews Retail Sales Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga