Trudeau Restricts Canadian Borders As Coronavirus Spreads

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced restrictions at the country's borders Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Canada's Borders

Canadian borders will be closed to everyone who is not a citizen, permanent resident, an immediate family member of a citizen, foreign diplomats and air crews, the prime minister said.

For the time being, all U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Canada for business or leisure reasons.

Canadians and non-Canadians showing symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer be able to enter Canada. Canadians who are living abroad or traveling are urged to "come home" as soon as possible, Trudeau said.

All travelers are being asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

Canada has had 324 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death, according to Health Canada.

No Countrywide Shutdown In Canada

Canada's response to tighten border crossings is short of the more drastic actions taken by other countries that are more hard-hit, such as Italy. The European nation is far from the only one to do so.

Israel, despite showing fewer cases than Canada, has barred entry to anyone who doesn't have the ability to self-isolate in a home for two weeks. The Middle Eastern country also shut down all restaurants, cafes and other places of gathering.

