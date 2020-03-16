How Humans Are Uplifting Each Other From Around The World During Coronavirus

The coronavirus has affected human life across the globe.

While constant news about the virus can be disheartening, the human spirit is adapting in fantastic and wonderful ways.

This article, updated regularly, will hope to share the wonderful ways people around the world are coping with coronavirus. If you have an uplifting, quirky, funny or fantastic story please feel free to share it with us at newsdesk@benzinga.com or on our Twitter.

Some Coronavirus Good News

The health, safety and well-being of our team members, as well as the communities we call home, is the highest priority for Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies.

In direct response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we announced on Friday that the vast majority of our 18,000 team members that comprise the Rock Family of Companies in Detroit would begin working from home until April 7, though it may be lengthened depending on this unique and difficult situation.

This policy extends beyond Detroit — we have asked all our team members across the United States, nearly 30,000 in total, to do the same.

Factories were shuttered and streets were cleared across China's Hubei province as authorities ordered residents to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It seems the lockdown had an unintended benefit -- blue skies.

The average number of "good quality air days" increased 21.5% in February, compared to the same period last year, according to China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

And Hubei wasn't alone.

Nobel laureate and Stanford professor Michael Levitt unexpectedly became a reassuring figure in China at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now he assures Israelis: statistics show the virus is on a downturn

The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official.

In my last column I wrote that the novel coronavirus outbreak showed us the gaps in our social safety net and the systems that we urgently need to fix.

But what this crisis has also exposed in the past week is the way in which people, guided by their hearts, are stepping up to support each other in extraordinary ways.

Coronavirus On Social Media