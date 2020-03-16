95 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares climbed 143% to $4.88 after OpGen announced Curetis, a company it is acquiring, is now offering coronavirus test kits.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares climbed 34.6% to $41.62 after the German company said it intends to initiate clinical testing of a coronavirus vaccine. Clinical testing of BNT162 will beginin Europe, the U.S. and China in late April 2020, subject to regulatory clearance, according to BioNTech. As part of the development program, BioNTech announced a strategic alliance with China's Fosun Pharma to jointly develop its vaccine in China.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 32.5% to $7.58 after the company joined collaborative effort with administration and industry peers to 'keep stores well-stocked amidst COVID-19's impact.'

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) climbed 27.6% to $2.911.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) gained 24.5% to $15.27.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 23.2% to $2.1884 after declining 26% on Friday.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 17.3% to $4.48.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 17% to $2.3629 after falling over 6% on Friday.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) surged 15.8% to $2.42.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) climbed 14.8% to $2.87.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 14.4% to $10.65.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) surged 14.3% to $3.3030.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 13.4% to $13.24 after declining around 10% on Friday.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) rose 13.3% to $0.3533. ADVANZ PHARMA announced plans to acquire Correvio for approximately $76 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) climbed 13.1% to $4.92.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) surged 13% to $14.18.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) gained 12.4% to $4.355. Alamos Gold announced repurchase of 3% net smelter return royalty on Island Gold mine and corresponding reduction in 2020 cost guidance.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose 12.2% to $2.57.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares jumped 11.2% to $4.525.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 10.9% to $7.59.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) surged 10.7% to $13.43.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 10.3% to $23.50 amid today's start of the company's coronavirus vaccine clinical trial.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 7.7% to $7.39 after the company announced it has completed the synthesis of a number of nanoviricide drug candidates for testing.

Losers

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares dipped 65.3% to $0.9539 amid a significant decline in the price of oil due to investor concerns of a global recession driven by coronavirus.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PUMP) fell 51.7% to $1.8150 after the company reaffirmed preliminary Q4 results and rescheduled Q4 results to April 1, 2020. The company also disclosed that Phillip Gobe will succeed Dale Redman as CEO.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 58.2% to $5.50 as equities sell off amid continued global coronavirus concerns. The virus has caused global economic disruption and negatively impacted stocks across sectors.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) tumbled 48.5% to $5.10 on coronavirus fears as Nike, Under Armour and other retailers closed stores to help combat the spread of the virus. Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Designer Brands from $20 to $13.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 39.5% to $8.58. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on the stock from $18 to $10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dipped 38.7% to $2.3050 amid a significant decline in the price of oil due to investor concerns of a global recession driven by coronavirus.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares fell 37.8% to $9.62 amid the global coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand and led to numerous event cancellations across the world.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 36.5% to $8.43 after several US cities announced restaurant closures and investors speculate more geographies will follow suit.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) dipped 35.2% to $5.66.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) fell 34.2% to $14.62.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares declined 33.4% to $6.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) dropped 33.2% to $19.03.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) dipped 33% to $2.665.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares plunged 32% to $22.46 amid a decline in property transactions after the coronavirus outbreak heavily impacted the sector.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) dropped 32% to $2.2725.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII)fell 31.4% to $10.41. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on G-III Apparel from $42 to $20.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) dipped 29% to $3.08 in sympathy with the overall market on continued downward momentum caused by the coronavirus.

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 28.8% to $12.08.

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) dropped 28.2% to $1.55.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares declined 28% to $6.38.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) shares declined 27.7% to $12.72.

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) dropped 27.5% to $7.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) shares fell 27.1% to $9.31.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) declined 27% to $7.23.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) fell 27% to $4.4050 amid a decline in property transactions after the coronavirus outbreak heavily impacted the sector.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 27% to $4.31.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares declined 27% to $7.02. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on the stock from $54 to $30.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) dipped 26% to $28.67.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 25.7% to $4.3050.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) tumbled 25.6% to $20.97.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares declined 25.5% to $14.66.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) fell 25.4% to $3.0525.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 25.4% to $3.56 after dropping over 6% on Friday.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) dipped 25.1% to $9.31.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) dropped 25% to $10.07 after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.50 per share.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) dipped 24.7% to $17.69.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) fell 24.4% to $12.97 after several US cities announced restaurant closures and investors speculate more geographies will follow suit.

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) dipped 23.7% to $9.26.

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) declined 23.7% to $18.17.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) fell 23.3% to $16.35.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) fell 23% to $17.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) fell 23% to $18.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dipped 22.9% to $1.5809.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 22.5% to $2.35 after the company announced the court ruled it would pay roughly $650 million in its suit against HHS and CMS..

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) dropped 22.4% to $8.39. Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley lowered price targets on the stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 22.3% to $1.60.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) dipped 22.3% to $7.03.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) fell 22.5% to $42.71.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) fell 22.2% to $15.78.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares declined 22% to $3.74.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) dropped 21.8% to $11.96. Plymouth Industrial REIT declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share.

Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares fell 21.4% to $7.49 on coronavirus fears as Nike, Under Armour and other retailers close stores to help combat the spread of the virus.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) dipped 21.4% to $6.68.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 21.4% to $10.15.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 21.1% to $4.96.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares declined 21% to $18.47.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 21% to $4.27 after rising 8% on Friday.

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) dropped 20.3% to $5.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) fell 20.2% to $43.08.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) fell 19.5% to $21.68. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on DICK's from $38 to $27.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 18.3% to $2.82 after gaining around 26% on Friday.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 17.6% to $34.33. United Air is in talks with administration officials about a possible government support, Reuters reported.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 17.1% to $60.12. Wynn Resorts announced plans to temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 12.6% to $5.15 after declining around 6% on Friday.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) dropped 11.2% to $8.72 amid a decline in the price of oil and analysts at Morgan Stanley downgrading the stock to an Underweight rating.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) dipped 10.9% to $12.71 amid a decline in the price of oil and analysts at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies downgrading the stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 9.8% to $4.54.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 9.5% to $8.92 after declining over 16% on Friday.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 8.7% to $33.65 after gaining 8% on Friday.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 8.3% to $13.11. American Airlines announced plans to suspend nearly all long-haul international flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South America due to coronavirus.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 8.1% to $255.60 following a report suggesting the company was fined €1.1 billion by the French Competition Authority for anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) fell 6% to $36.97 amid continued global coronavirus concerns and an analyst at Raymond James downgrading the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.