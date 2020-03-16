Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 2568 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC).
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 108.33% after dropping to a new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Monday.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock hit $1,626.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.93% over the course of the day.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.24% on the session.
- Invesco Bond (NYSE: VBF) stock hit a yearly low of $16.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.32% for the day.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares moved down 9.3% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.75 to begin trading.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.20 today morning. The stock traded down 6.9% over the session.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.59% over the rest of the day.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $42.89, and later moved down 6.78% over the session.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) stock moved down 11.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.75 to open trading.
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $47.90. Shares then traded down 9.28%.
- ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ: MRLN) shares hit a yearly low of $10.72 today morning. The stock was down 18.52% on the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.29 today morning. The stock traded down 11.64% over the session.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.49% on the session.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.54% on the session.
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares hit a yearly low of $29.18 today morning. The stock was down 11.73% on the session.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) stock moved down 8.39% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.17 to open trading.
- Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock moved down 17.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $135.87 to open trading.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares fell to $5.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.47%.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.55% on the day.
- CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $36.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.52%.
- Cactus (NYSE: WHD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.45. Shares then traded down 7.71%.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares fell to $70.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.81%.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares hit a yearly low of $67.31 today morning. The stock was down 16.57% on the session.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.09 this morning. The stock was down 14.18% on the session.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.15%.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.92% over the rest of the day.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) stock hit $27.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.26% over the course of the day.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.12. Shares then traded down 7.21%.
- Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) shares set a new yearly low of $11.07 this morning. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
- Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.26 this morning. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares fell to $20.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.24%.
- Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX: PZG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.48 today morning. The stock traded down 4.9% over the session.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.57 today morning. The stock traded down 13.69% over the session.
- Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.15% on the day.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) stock hit $7.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.85% over the course of the day.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.16% for the day.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.00 today morning. The stock traded down 6.3% over the session.
- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares set a new yearly low of $36.16 this morning. The stock was down 11.54% on the session.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $117.26 today morning. The stock traded down 3.73% over the session.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $143.52, and later moved down 6.42% over the session.
- Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares hit a yearly low of $1.73 today morning. The stock was down 10.05% on the session.
- Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) stock hit $9.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.35% over the course of the day.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $38.26, and later moved down 12.73% over the session.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.94, and later moved down 15.05% over the session.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares were down 12.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.29.
- Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock hit a yearly low of $21.84 this morning. The stock was down 15.22% for the day.
- BP (NYSE: BP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.60, and later moved down 12.68% over the session.
- Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.83 on Monday. The stock was down 11.55% for the day.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.04% on the day.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.39% on the session.
- Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was down 9.0% for the day.
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) stock hit $22.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.93% over the course of the day.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.95. Shares then traded down 13.12%.
- Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.25% on the session.
- British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.63% over the rest of the day.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares moved down 11.4% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.23 to begin trading.
- American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock hit $80.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.02% over the course of the day.
- Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 14.49% over the rest of the day.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 19.14%.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.44% over the rest of the day.
- Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.31% on the session.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $354.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.52%.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) shares hit a yearly low of $4.57 today morning. The stock was down 11.24% on the session.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.49 today morning. The stock traded down 2.77% over the session.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $520.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.99% on the day.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.63 on Monday morning, later moving down 14.09% over the rest of the day.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares were down 5.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1,269.98.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) stock hit $50.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.21% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUS) shares were down 7.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.94.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) stock hit $124.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.21% over the course of the day.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.52% on the day.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was down 11.37% on the session.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $106.11. Shares then traded down 9.76%.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday. The stock was down 13.16% for the day.
- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) stock hit $216.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.64% over the course of the day.
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $208.66 today morning. The stock traded down 4.4% over the session.
- Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48 today morning. The stock traded down 10.87% over the session.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares moved down 3.77% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.90 to begin trading.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $45.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.15% on the day.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock hit $11.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.35% over the course of the day.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares moved down 5.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.62 to begin trading.
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) stock hit $3.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.52% over the course of the day.
- Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stock set a new 52-week low of $64.61 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.34%.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.88, and later moved down 6.07% over the session.
- Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) shares fell to $24.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.68%.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) stock moved down 13.48% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.17 to open trading.
- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.32%.
- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $34.96, and later moved down 10.2% over the session.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Monday. The stock was down 8.3% for the day.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) stock moved down 8.98% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.79 to open trading.
- RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 8.03% on the session.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.01, and later moved down 2.42% over the session.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares hit a yearly low of $93.77 today morning. The stock was down 9.67% on the session.
- Voya Finl (NYSE: VOYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.03%.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares fell to $4.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.04%.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Monday morning, later moving down 13.84% over the rest of the day.
- Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.77, and later moved down 7.25% over the session.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.43% on the day.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) stock hit a yearly low of $107.81 this morning. The stock was down 14.08% for the day.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) shares fell to $3.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.8%.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $167.43. Shares then traded down 10.29%.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) stock hit a yearly low of $154.51 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.
- Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.03, and later moved down 14.48% over the session.
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $4.25 this morning. The stock was down 7.21% on the session.
- Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.64% on the session.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 6.62%.
- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.78 on Monday. The stock was down 10.73% for the day.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock moved down 6.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.29 to open trading.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.54 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.7% over the rest of the day.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $19.36, and later moved down 13.44% over the session.
- County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 17.87% over the rest of the day.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares were down 4.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $85.69.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Monday. The stock was down 6.91% for the day.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares moved down 15.41% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.26 to begin trading.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares hit a yearly low of $0.19 today morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
- ING Groep (NYSE: ING) shares were down 16.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.86.
- Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares moved down 6.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $192.02 to begin trading.
- Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) stock hit a yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 11.17% for the day.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) stock hit $69.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.76% over the course of the day.
- Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock moved down 52.4% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.44 to open trading.
- Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) shares set a new yearly low of $15.98 this morning. The stock was down 15.71% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: EXD) shares hit a yearly low of $7.03 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Monday. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were down 6.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $89.68.
- Cushing Energy Inc Fund (NYSE: SRF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.90 today morning. The stock was down 11.94% on the session.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.67% on the day.
- ChoiceOne Financial (NASDAQ: COFS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.44% over the rest of the day.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday. The stock was down 9.31% for the day.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.61% on the session.
- BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares fell to $35.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.47%.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $19.99, and later moved down 7.82% over the session.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares were down 28.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.08.
- Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) shares moved down 11.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading.
- MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.
- RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $48.47, and later moved down 9.23% over the session.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares moved down 20.15% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.03 to begin trading.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock hit a yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 13.64% for the day.
- 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) shares were down 9.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.40.
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.98% over the rest of the day.
- Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 21.82% on the session.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares fell to $23.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.36%.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.12 today morning. The stock traded down 7.47% over the session.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Monday. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.
- Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX: ECF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 7.44% on the session.
- PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) shares hit a yearly low of $120.62 today morning. The stock was down 12.32% on the session.
- American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) shares were down 12.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.38.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.51 on Monday morning, later moving down 18.35% over the rest of the day.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock moved down 10.5% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.50 to open trading.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares were down 5.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.00.
- Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.96 on Monday. The stock was down 8.5% for the day.
- Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE: TEAF) shares hit a yearly low of $8.41 today morning. The stock was down 17.64% on the session.
- Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Monday. The stock was down 11.68% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.91% over the session.
- Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares fell to $20.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.49%.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Monday. The stock was down 14.89% for the day.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock hit $78.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.05% over the course of the day.
- Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) shares moved down 11.78% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.20 to begin trading.
- Macquarie/First Trust (NYSE: MFD) shares hit a yearly low of $6.77 today morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
- Delaware Investments (AMEX: VFL) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.96%.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.23% on the day.
- Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXQ) stock hit a yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.
- BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.89% on the session.
- Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.75. Shares then traded down 10.14%.
- Aflac (NYSE: AFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.79 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.54% over the rest of the day.
- MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) shares fell to $10.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.83%.
- Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock hit $4.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.19% over the course of the day.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.26% on the day.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock hit $9.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.13% over the course of the day.
- Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) shares moved down 12.39% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.50 to begin trading.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $150.06, and later moved down 13.37% over the session.
- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.36 this morning. The stock was down 6.86% for the day.
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Monday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares fell to $9.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.94%.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.31% over the rest of the day.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.53%.
- Dana (NYSE: DAN) shares were down 26.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.38.
- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares hit a yearly low of $131.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.95% on the session.
- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) stock hit $23.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.86% over the course of the day.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares fell to $172.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.15%.
- Canon (NYSE: CAJ) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.20 today morning. The stock traded down 5.28% over the session.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.90 this morning. The stock was down 13.32% on the session.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.57, and later moved down 7.83% over the session.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) stock set a new 52-week low of $69.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.49%.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.39, and later moved up 2.1% over the session.
- Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares set a new yearly low of $9.34 this morning. The stock was down 11.98% on the session.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.51. Shares then traded down 16.81%.
- SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) stock hit $57.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.8% over the course of the day.
- TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) shares moved down 14.35% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.00 to begin trading.
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE: ORN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% for the day.
- Alcon (NYSE: ALC) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.50 today morning. The stock traded down 11.36% over the session.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $46.66. Shares then traded down 11.36%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares hit a yearly low of $126.71 today morning. The stock was down 9.08% on the session.
- Ennis (NYSE: EBF) stock hit a yearly low of $15.33 this morning. The stock was down 7.92% for the day.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares moved down 8.86% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.96 to begin trading.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $64.10 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.89% on the day.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) shares were down 11.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.91.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) shares moved down 5.6% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.27 to begin trading.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) stock moved down 14.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.13 to open trading.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $38.35, and later moved down 2.4% over the session.
- CRH Medical (AMEX: CRHM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.15% over the rest of the day.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $29.76, and later moved down 12.51% over the session.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) stock moved down 16.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.58 to open trading.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) shares moved down 10.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.11 to begin trading.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 12.68% over the rest of the day.
- First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $18.95. Shares then traded down 12.6%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares moved down 11.27% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.78 to begin trading.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit $10.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.24% over the course of the day.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares fell to $3.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.33%.
- PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares set a new yearly low of $23.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.74% on the session.
- Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $85.53 on Monday. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.
- Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) stock moved down 6.65% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.08 to open trading.
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $888.46, and later moved down 11.44% over the session.
- Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00 today morning. The stock traded down 16.14% over the session.
- Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% on the session.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) stock moved down 7.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.28 to open trading.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares set a new yearly low of $122.95 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $61.13, and later moved down 4.66% over the session.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock hit a yearly low of $19.35 this morning. The stock was down 14.48% for the day.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.96% over the rest of the day.
- Ball (NYSE: BLL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $53.91, and later moved down 11.69% over the session.
- Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62 today morning. The stock traded down 12.23% over the session.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.98 today morning. The stock traded down 17.77% over the session.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.53 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.19%.
- Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.85 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.92%.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares were down 10.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.77.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares were down 12.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.17.
- PQ Group Holdings (NYSE: PQG) stock moved down 1.02% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.66 to open trading.
- TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.14 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.31% on the day.
- Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) shares hit a yearly low of $5.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Culp (NYSE: CULP) stock moved down 6.78% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.75 to open trading.
- Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares hit a yearly low of $26.10 today morning. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
- SWK Holdings (NASDAQ: SWKH) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.51%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares were down 1.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $73.54.
- Cubic (NYSE: CUB) stock hit $36.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.85% over the course of the day.
- Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.64%.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.52% on the session.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares fell to $95.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.3%.
- National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.78% on the day.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly low of $31.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares fell to $11.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.23%.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.34% over the rest of the day.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) stock hit a yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was down 10.27% for the day.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICB) shares set a new yearly low of $10.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares moved down 23.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
- Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX: CDOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.79% on the session.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares moved down 24.63% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.86 to begin trading.
- Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $105.18 on Monday. The stock was down 8.82% for the day.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares hit a yearly low of $54.13 today morning. The stock was down 15.2% on the session.
- People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) stock hit $10.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.47% over the course of the day.
- TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.91 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.53% on the day.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares set a new yearly low of $64.52 this morning. The stock was down 11.05% on the session.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.21 today morning. The stock was down 14.1% on the session.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares hit a yearly low of $49.01 today morning. The stock was down 13.69% on the session.
- Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $92.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.45% on the session.
- Ameren (NYSE: AEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $68.90, and later moved down 7.2% over the session.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell to $0.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.35%.
- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.84% over the rest of the day.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) shares were down 15.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.06.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock hit a yearly low of $67.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 38.73%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares hit a yearly low of $34.69 today morning. The stock was down 12.56% on the session.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Monday. The stock was down 21.15% for the day.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.11 on Monday morning, later moving down 14.16% over the rest of the day.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock set a new 52-week low of $125.22 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.44%.
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares fell to $45.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.55%.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock hit a yearly low of $23.12 this morning. The stock was down 10.07% for the day.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.67% on the session.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares moved down 13.32% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.29 to begin trading.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) shares were down 1.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.55.
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) shares fell to $21.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.88%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $75.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.93% over the rest of the day.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.67% on the day.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares were down 15.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.85.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $160.51. Shares then traded down 6.75%.
- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock hit a yearly low of $138.63 this morning. The stock was down 14.6% for the day.
- Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.05 this morning. The stock was down 15.92% on the session.
- Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.53 this morning. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.
- Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.37, and later moved down 3.16% over the session.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock moved down 15.32% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $88.14 to open trading.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $60.60 on Monday. The stock was down 19.53% for the day.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock hit $17.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.24% over the course of the day.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $92.73 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.81% on the day.
- Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.66% over the rest of the day.
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) shares moved up 6.03% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock hit $164.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.43% over the course of the day.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $149.21 on Monday. The stock was down 9.5% for the day.
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.29 this morning. The stock was down 17.91% for the day.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) shares moved down 5.71% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.84 to begin trading.
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.12 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.59% on the day.
- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) stock hit $6.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.04% over the course of the day.
- Western Asset Premier (NYSE: WEA) shares hit a yearly low of $10.77 today morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) shares fell to $10.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.81%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock hit $14.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.86% over the course of the day.
- JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.79 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.77%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.52 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.49% over the rest of the day.
- Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares hit a yearly low of $69.63 today morning. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.
- Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.78, and later moved down 7.45% over the session.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.60 today morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) shares fell to $14.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.78%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.97% on the session.
- Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) stock moved down 13.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.44 to open trading.
- Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.10 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.8% on the day.
- Knowles (NYSE: KN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.51. Shares then traded down 1.86%.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.71 on Monday. The stock was down 9.08% for the day.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NYSE: LTC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.81 on Monday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.08% over the session.
- LTC Properties (NASDAQ: LSXMB) shares hit a yearly low of $28.93 today morning. The stock was down 11.2% on the session.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares set a new yearly low of $8.08 this morning. The stock was down 8.16% on the session.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.93 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.74%.
- Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.
- Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares hit a yearly low of $59.68 today morning. The stock was down 11.49% on the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares moved down 10.22% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.35 to begin trading.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.60. Shares then traded down 24.93%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.79 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.38% over the rest of the day.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock hit $44.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.54% over the course of the day.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares fell to $5.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.92%.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.
- RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares moved down 4.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.08 to begin trading.
- UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares were down 19.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.80.
- First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.91. Shares then traded down 9.85%.
- Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) shares were down 13.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $63.70.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock hit a yearly low of $30.85 this morning. The stock was down 11.17% for the day.
- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) shares set a new 52-week low of $94.61 today morning. The stock traded down 6.45% over the session.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares fell to $1.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.6%.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares fell to $22.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.9%.
- Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) stock hit a yearly low of $2.95 this morning. The stock was down 18.71% for the day.
- Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $100.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.91%.
- Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) shares were down 18.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.25.
- Maximus (NYSE: MMS) shares set a new yearly low of $46.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.
- Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $33.00. Shares then traded down 9.84%.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.71% on the session.
- Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.18 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.52% over the rest of the day.
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Monday. The stock was down 6.4% for the day.
- Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.66 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.08% over the rest of the day.
- Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60 today morning. The stock traded down 8.14% over the session.
- Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.37% on the session.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.45% on the day.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.69% on the day.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.51 today morning. The stock traded down 7.5% over the session.
- DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares fell to $18.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.06%.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares fell to $3.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.18%.
- Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) shares were down 11.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.81.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.03 on Monday. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.64 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.58% over the rest of the day.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares hit a yearly low of $9.18 today morning. The stock was down 12.7% on the session.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) stock moved down 3.23% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.08 to open trading.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) shares fell to $15.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.81%.
- Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares moved down 15.31% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.01 to begin trading.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $55.76, and later moved down 12.97% over the session.
- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.27% over the rest of the day.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) stock hit a yearly low of $17.76 this morning. The stock was down 10.87% for the day.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.20 on Monday. The stock was down 18.62% for the day.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock hit a yearly low of $42.34 this morning. The stock was down 10.58% for the day.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.76%.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares moved down 12.92% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.69 to begin trading.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares fell to $84.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.6%.
- Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.73 today morning. The stock traded down 12.06% over the session.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $72.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.23%.
- Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares moved down 7.03% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.72 to begin trading.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.23, and later moved down 22.19% over the session.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares hit a yearly low of $66.36 today morning. The stock was down 8.17% on the session.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) shares moved down 9.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.60 to begin trading.
- India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.29% on the session.
- Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE: NUO) stock moved down 1.27% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.36 to open trading.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.29 today morning. The stock was down 11.13% on the session.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.91%.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.35% on the day.
- Express (NYSE: EXPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.63% on the session.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.70, and later moved down 2.15% over the session.
- Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) shares hit a yearly low of $18.34 today morning. The stock was down 16.66% on the session.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) stock hit $34.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.53% over the course of the day.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.24 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 22.71%.
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) stock hit $4.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.55% over the course of the day.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.43% over the rest of the day.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell to $0.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.61%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.27 today morning. The stock traded down 16.72% over the session.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) shares hit a yearly low of $11.14 today morning. The stock was down 6.23% on the session.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares were down 7.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.03.
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 9.63% on the session.
- Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) stock hit $23.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.14% over the course of the day.
- John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.00, and later moved down 11.4% over the session.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares were down 8.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.01.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) stock hit a yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was down 25.62% for the day.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.59, and later moved down 16.06% over the session.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares hit a yearly low of $4.54 today morning. The stock was down 7.39% on the session.
- Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.28 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.3% on the day.
- Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ: SVBI) shares fell to $6.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.66%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares set a new yearly low of $31.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.00. Shares then traded down 18.16%.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.63 this morning. The stock was down 13.06% on the session.
- Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.81. Shares then traded down 7.02%.
- China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares were down 6.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.07.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.58 on Monday. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
- AES (NYSE: AES) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.52. Shares then traded down 7.73%.
- Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.77% on the day.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Monday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell to $2.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.37%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares set a new yearly low of $12.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares were down 17.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.42.
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Monday morning, later moving down 22.81% over the rest of the day.
- Genpact (NYSE: G) shares fell to $28.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.22%.
- Unilever (NYSE: UL) shares fell to $44.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.47%.
- Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was up 3.82% for the day.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.92 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.3%.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares hit a yearly low of $19.66 today morning. The stock was down 16.18% on the session.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares were down 10.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.22.
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.92 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.59% on the session.
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ: NICK) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 27.92%.
- Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) stock moved down 10.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.42 to open trading.
- Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) shares moved down 14.33% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.43 to begin trading.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares were down 12.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.16.
- Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) shares fell to $1.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.98%.
- Clough Global Equity (AMEX: GLQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.18%.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.51. Shares then traded down 14.85%.
- Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE: IHIT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
- PolyOne (NYSE: POL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.99 on Monday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
- Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares set a new yearly low of $14.63 this morning. The stock was down 11.09% on the session.
- Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Monday. The stock was down 4.7% for the day.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares fell to $68.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.11%.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) shares were down 13.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.28.
- TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.43% over the rest of the day.
- American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $66.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.45% on the session.
- Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.92% over the rest of the day.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.57. Shares then traded up 1.5%.
- Bausch Health Cos (NYSE: BHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.68 on Monday morning, later moving down 13.71% over the rest of the day.
- DiamondPeak Holdings (NASDAQ: DPHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.70. Shares then traded up 0.2%.
- Zions Bancorp (NYSE: ZBH) stock hit a yearly low of $79.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.86% for the day.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NASDAQ: ZION) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.27 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.26%.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.05 this morning. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.
- North American (NYSE: NOA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.92 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.02% on the day.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $93.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 4.18%.
- 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares fell to $4.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.07%.
- Apache (NYSE: APA) shares were down 19.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.93.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) stock hit $8.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.62% over the course of the day.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.67, and later moved down 12.08% over the session.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit a yearly low of $9.61 today morning. The stock was down 8.98% on the session.
- Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.62 today morning. The stock traded down 11.31% over the session.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares were down 4.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.51.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares set a new yearly low of $24.25 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares moved down 9.56% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $100.89 to begin trading.
- Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) shares were down 16.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.63.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $107.44 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.97% over the rest of the day.
- LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) shares were down 81.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares hit a yearly low of $238.98 today morning. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares moved down 8.08% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.55 to begin trading.
- SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) stock moved down 8.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.05 to open trading.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Monday. The stock was down 7.77% for the day.
- Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE: OIA) stock moved down 6.16% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.00 to open trading.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) stock moved down 5.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.31 to open trading.
- Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) shares set a new yearly low of $8.09 this morning. The stock was down 8.62% on the session.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) stock hit a yearly low of $79.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.1% for the day.
- Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $21.99. Shares then traded down 9.18%.
- IF Bancorp (NASDAQ: IROQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.31% on the day.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit $161.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.76% over the course of the day.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.88%.
- Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) shares were down 14.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.60.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.12% on the day.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.92% on the day.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Monday. The stock was down 14.51% for the day.
- United Airlines Holdings (NYSE: UAA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.08% on the day.
- Under Armour (NASDAQ: UAL) shares moved down 19.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.38 to begin trading.
- Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ: WRLS) shares moved down 27.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.13 to begin trading.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.37, and later moved down 8.77% over the session.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.76 on Monday morning, later moving down 23.11% over the rest of the day.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares fell to $4.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.14%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares moved down 5.65% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.45 to begin trading.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock hit $132.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.52% over the course of the day.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.67%.
- Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) shares hit a yearly low of $19.78 today morning. The stock was down 8.95% on the session.
- Guggenheim Credit (NYSE: GGM) shares moved down 8.55% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.42 to begin trading.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares moved down 6.46% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $98.04 to begin trading.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.75 on Monday. The stock was down 6.93% for the day.
- WW International (NASDAQ: WW) shares hit a yearly low of $15.54 today morning. The stock was down 14.88% on the session.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) shares were down 6.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.50.
- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) shares fell to $62.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.73%.
- Aegon (NYSE: AEG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.81, and later moved down 16.81% over the session.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.00 today morning. The stock traded down 8.39% over the session.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.30 this morning. The stock was down 11.07% on the session.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.71% on the day.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares were down 7.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.35.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 19.74%.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) shares fell to $4.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.48%.
- CAE (NYSE: CAE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $17.23. Shares then traded down 13.63%.
- Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $340.22 on Monday. The stock was down 11.22% for the day.
- Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.56% on the day.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 22.98% on the session.
- Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Monday. The stock was down 10.12% for the day.
- Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares were down 6.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.26.
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares moved down 4.99% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.56 to begin trading.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $27.32, and later moved down 16.59% over the session.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares hit a yearly low of $59.82 today morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares set a new yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 18.62% on the session.
- Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE: JLS) shares hit a yearly low of $19.50 today morning. The stock was down 9.21% on the session.
- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.77% over the rest of the day.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.37 today morning. The stock traded down 10.14% over the session.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.16 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.51% over the rest of the day.
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.49% on the session.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) stock moved down 9.35% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $131.00 to open trading.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.83 on Monday. The stock was down 8.85% for the day.
- Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares were down 13.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.99.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.61%.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Monday. The stock was down 7.81% for the day.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) stock moved down 7.9% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.38 to open trading.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.84%.
- First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.76, and later moved down 7.88% over the session.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.73% on the day.
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) stock hit a yearly low of $21.78 this morning. The stock was down 8.9% for the day.
- Eaton Vance High Income (NYSE: EHT) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.77%.
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares fell to $24.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.56%.
- The New Ireland Fund (NYSE: IRL) shares hit a yearly low of $5.34 today morning. The stock was down 15.99% on the session.
- Neenah (NYSE: NP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.15% over the rest of the day.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.52% over the rest of the day.
- Spire (NYSE: SR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.6% on the session.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.61% over the rest of the day.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) stock hit a yearly low of $13.47 this morning. The stock was down 7.33% for the day.
- Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares were down 11.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.03.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.81 on Monday. The stock was down 8.62% for the day.
- Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) stock hit a yearly low of $8.33 this morning. The stock was down 19.38% for the day.
- Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares fell to $9.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.99%.
- Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock hit $13.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.69% over the course of the day.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE: FAM) stock hit a yearly low of $8.25 this morning. The stock was down 10.34% for the day.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares hit a yearly low of $24.82 today morning. The stock was down 22.52% on the session.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares set a new yearly low of $19.11 this morning. The stock was down 11.43% on the session.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock moved down 9.52% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $75.74 on Monday. The stock was down 7.76% for the day.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) stock hit $9.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.64% over the course of the day.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares hit a yearly low of $3.30 today morning. The stock was down 25.7% on the session.
- Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE: MLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.67% on the day.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday. The stock was up 3.26% for the day.
- Spring Bank (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.04% over the rest of the day.
- PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ: PNRG) shares set a new yearly low of $55.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.54% for the day.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) stock hit $6.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.6% over the course of the day.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Monday morning, later moving down 12.77% over the rest of the day.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.71% over the rest of the day.
- Fortive (NYSE: FTV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.30 on Monday. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
- ORIX (NYSE: IX) shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.15.
- BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.04% on the session.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 11.06% on the session.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.25, and later moved down 9.0% over the session.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.77% on the session.
- Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 15.73%.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Monday. The stock was down 11.63% for the day.
- World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.00 today morning. The stock traded down 15.51% over the session.
- Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares fell to $3.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.57%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.17 on Monday. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares were down 7.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.54.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.31 today morning. The stock was down 12.48% on the session.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) stock moved down 8.7% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.74 to open trading.
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) stock moved down 4.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.99 to open trading.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.33, and later moved down 10.91% over the session.
- Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 19.29% over the rest of the day.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
- Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares fell to $11.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.72%.
- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.92 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.72% on the session.
- Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.01%.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $313.59. Shares then traded down 7.26%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.28 on Monday. The stock was down 21.31% for the day.
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $58.05 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.08% on the day.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $103.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.86% on the session.
- KT (NYSE: KT) stock hit a yearly low of $7.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.65% for the day.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares fell to $0.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 35.38%.
- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Monday. The stock was down 20.11% for the day.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.71 today morning. The stock traded down 18.58% over the session.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares were down 14.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.68.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.1%.
- PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) shares hit a yearly low of $6.52 today morning. The stock was down 13.35% on the session.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $146.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.25% on the session.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Monday. The stock was down 33.38% for the day.
- American Campus (NYSE: ACC) shares set a new yearly low of $33.12 this morning. The stock was down 11.57% on the session.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares moved down 15.5% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.12 to begin trading.
- MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) stock hit $1.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock moved down 12.02% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.49 to open trading.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.51 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.56%.
- VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.97% on the day.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday. The stock was down 7.97% for the day.
- Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $47.47, and later moved down 12.57% over the session.
- Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $30.22. Shares then traded down 17.07%.
- WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock hit $108.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.18% over the course of the day.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% for the day.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $267.81 on Monday. The stock was down 14.03% for the day.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.30 on Monday. The stock was down 9.35% for the day.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.79, and later moved down 25.41% over the session.
- Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) shares were down 8.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.67.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.68% over the rest of the day.
- Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) stock moved down 2.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.43 to open trading.
- Waters (NYSE: WAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $163.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.77%.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) stock hit a yearly low of $37.50 this morning. The stock was down 9.14% for the day.
- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell to $9.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.22%.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock hit a yearly low of $46.03 this morning. The stock was down 14.72% for the day.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares hit a yearly low of $26.33 today morning. The stock was down 11.05% on the session.
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.18% over the rest of the day.
- John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $63.15 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.9%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) stock moved down 0.76% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.26 to open trading.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) stock hit $5.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.96% over the course of the day.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) stock moved down 16.15% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.16 to open trading.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares moved down 21.77% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to begin trading.
- Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) shares were down 2.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $78.01.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares moved up 2.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.75 to begin trading.
- Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) shares set a new yearly low of $78.12 this morning. The stock was down 12.21% on the session.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) stock hit $57.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.35% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.69. Shares then traded down 8.73%.
- Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.93 this morning. The stock was down 31.08% on the session.
- New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.61%.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.14% on the session.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares were down 7.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.61.
- Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.81 today morning. The stock traded down 10.99% over the session.
- Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 20.52%.
- W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) shares moved down 6.43% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.65 to begin trading.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.87%.
- Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $202.81 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.48%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares fell to $37.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.05%.
- Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares fell to $10.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.38%.
- GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares fell to $14.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.48%.
- Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.3%.
- Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) stock hit $4.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.82% over the course of the day.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares moved down 12.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.70 to begin trading.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock moved down 10.04% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.34 to open trading.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.90. Shares then traded down 13.28%.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded down 7.03%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares fell to $7.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.51%.
- Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) stock hit a yearly low of $10.13 this morning. The stock was down 20.86% for the day.
- Pioneer Muni High Income (NYSE: MAV) stock hit a yearly low of $9.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.79% for the day.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares fell to $14.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.68%.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.64% on the day.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.50, and later moved down 13.74% over the session.
- Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.00, and later moved down 12.04% over the session.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares were down 11.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.41.
- Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.
- Ossen Innovation Co (NASDAQ: OSN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
- BRF (NYSE: BRFS) stock moved down 14.45% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.83 to open trading.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $27.17. Shares then traded down 17.13%.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.65 today morning. The stock traded down 6.15% over the session.
- Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares were down 12.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.06.
- ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.55%.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) stock moved down 20.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to open trading.
- Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) shares fell to $7.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.33%.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
- Total (NYSE: TOT) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 15.41% on the session.
- Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.69% on the day.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.05% on the session.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) shares moved down 0.86% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.00 to begin trading.
- Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.09% on the session.
- Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) stock hit $122.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.74% over the course of the day.
- Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.94 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.63% on the day.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) stock hit $36.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.55% over the course of the day.
- Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.52, and later moved down 4.49% over the session.
- nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock moved down 12.39% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.02 to open trading.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares set a new yearly low of $3.43 this morning. The stock was down 11.44% on the session.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 7.32% over the session.
- Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.1% on the day.
- Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.65. Shares then traded down 23.95%.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.32 today morning. The stock traded down 7.63% over the session.
- Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) shares set a new yearly low of $21.30 this morning. The stock was down 8.91% on the session.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) shares were down 9.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $92.43.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.30 on Monday. The stock was down 6.31% for the day.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock moved down 6.37% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.03 to open trading.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock hit a yearly low of $16.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.
- Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) shares moved down 8.93% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.72 to begin trading.
- MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) stock moved down 8.42% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.49 to open trading.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock hit $3.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.87% over the course of the day.
- Great Panther Mining (AMEX: GPL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.28%.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.28, and later moved down 9.16% over the session.
- Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $55.99 on Monday. The stock was down 12.74% for the day.
- Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares moved down 11.45% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.59 to begin trading.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares hit a yearly low of $22.56 today morning. The stock was down 8.88% on the session.
- CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $19.57, and later moved down 11.54% over the session.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares fell to $11.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.14%.
- Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) stock hit $12.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.01% over the course of the day.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.22%.
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) stock hit a yearly low of $23.74 this morning. The stock was down 5.78% for the day.
- Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.76 on Monday. The stock was down 9.61% for the day.
- Stabilis Energy (OTC: SLNG) shares fell to $2.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $31.63, and later moved down 3.67% over the session.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares were down 2.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.33.
- ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.77 today morning. The stock traded down 8.92% over the session.
- Lifevantage (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Monday. The stock was down 8.62% for the day.
- Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.91 today morning. The stock traded down 27.09% over the session.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $244.99 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.56% over the rest of the day.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) stock hit a yearly low of $37.75 this morning. The stock was down 7.11% for the day.
- Oak Valley (NASDAQ: OVLY) shares fell to $11.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.18%.
- Nuveen Diversified (NYSE: JDD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Monday. The stock was down 9.71% for the day.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares were down 11.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.01.
- Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.91 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.12% over the rest of the day.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock hit a yearly low of $10.22 this morning. The stock was down 14.61% for the day.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.42 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.65% on the day.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock moved down 5.35% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.25 to open trading.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.8% on the session.
- B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.16, and later moved up 1.64% over the session.
- Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) shares set a new yearly low of $10.82 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
- Conyers Park II (NASDAQ: CPAA) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.92 today morning. The stock traded down 21.58% over the session.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares were down 3.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $94.00.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $37.65. Shares then traded down 14.65%.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Monday morning, later moving down 22.42% over the rest of the day.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Monday. The stock was down 22.15% for the day.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares set a new yearly low of $2.09 this morning. The stock was up 40.55% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NUW) shares fell to $13.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.56%.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.59. Shares then traded down 17.65%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Monday. The stock was down 14.89% for the day.
- California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.75 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.55% over the rest of the day.
- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) shares fell to $14.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.5%.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares were down 9.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.99.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.53%.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares fell to $46.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.39%.
- Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) shares were down 7.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.67.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares moved down 6.21% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.26 to begin trading.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ: TLC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.48. Shares then traded down 17.33%.
- John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) shares moved down 7.65% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.42 to begin trading.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.11% on the session.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $108.87 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.67% on the day.
- Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Monday. The stock was down 4.34% for the day.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $63.38 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.35% on the day.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares fell to $22.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.61%.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.01 on Monday. The stock was down 12.02% for the day.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock moved down 7.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to open trading.
- UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares hit a yearly low of $39.27 today morning. The stock was down 9.38% on the session.
- HV Bancorp (NASDAQ: HVBC) stock moved down 11.42% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.55 to open trading.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock moved down 9.8% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.86 to open trading.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares moved down 6.23% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $130.20 to begin trading.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stock hit a yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was down 19.31% for the day.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $246.31, and later moved down 8.09% over the session.
- Newgioco Group (NASDAQ: NWGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.15, and later moved up 108.33% over the session.
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock hit a yearly low of $49.30 this morning. The stock was down 11.0% for the day.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares moved down 11.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.27 to begin trading.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock moved down 15.59% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.37 to open trading.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares hit a yearly low of $5.50 today morning. The stock was down 16.64% on the session.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) stock moved down 10.34% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.52 to open trading.
- Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) shares moved down 11.32% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.11 to begin trading.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.55 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.59% over the rest of the day.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.77. Shares then traded down 6.59%.
- Grana y Montero (NYSE: GRAM) shares were down 18.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.70.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.48 today morning. The stock traded down 9.28% over the session.
- National Holdings (NASDAQ: NHLD) stock moved down 12.77% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.12 to open trading.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUE) stock hit $10.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.15% over the course of the day.
- Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ: PNNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.64% over the rest of the day.
- ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares moved down 16.65% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.39 to begin trading.
- Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.64, and later moved down 1.03% over the session.
- Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) shares hit a yearly low of $5.40 today morning. The stock was down 14.34% on the session.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.48% on the session.
- NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock moved down 12.72% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.84 to open trading.
- Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) shares fell to $57.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.95%.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.99 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.9% on the day.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $17.06, and later moved down 6.9% over the session.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $80.71 today morning. The stock traded down 15.11% over the session.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock hit a yearly low of $32.48 this morning. The stock was down 9.05% for the day.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.40. Shares then traded down 1.67%.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) shares set a new yearly low of $18.89 this morning. The stock was down 6.4% on the session.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares set a new yearly low of $47.19 this morning. The stock was down 7.65% on the session.
- Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.83. Shares then traded down 12.5%.
- CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) stock hit a yearly low of $6.86 this morning. The stock was down 12.72% for the day.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares were up 2.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.10.
- Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares hit a yearly low of $10.04 today morning. The stock was down 7.47% on the session.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.19. Shares then traded down 18.63%.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.96% over the rest of the day.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.76% over the rest of the day.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock moved down 13.92% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.50 to open trading.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares fell to $13.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.17%.
- Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 15.24%.
- WestRock (NYSE: WRK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $21.50, and later moved down 9.57% over the session.
- VEREIT (NYSE: VER) stock moved down 16.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.78 to open trading.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $61.26. Shares then traded down 14.2%.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) shares moved down 7.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.14 to begin trading.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50 today morning. The stock traded down 6.59% over the session.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) stock hit a yearly low of $29.43 this morning. The stock was down 8.38% for the day.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.31% on the day.
- Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
- Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Monday. The stock was down 8.78% for the day.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares moved up 2.4% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.29 to begin trading.
- Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) shares hit a yearly low of $9.87 today morning. The stock was down 18.76% on the session.
- Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $24.76, and later moved down 7.57% over the session.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $65.84 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.51% on the day.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) stock hit a yearly low of $11.23 this morning. The stock was down 23.64% for the day.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. The stock was down 7.63% for the day.
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) shares hit a yearly low of $5.34 today morning. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.84 on Monday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.76 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.15%.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.44%.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.49% on the day.
- Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.14 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.31%.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.62% over the rest of the day.
- Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.02, and later moved down 3.2% over the session.
- Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares hit a yearly low of $5.18 today morning. The stock was up 4.33% on the session.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares moved down 17.77% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.85 to begin trading.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) shares moved down 12.11% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.13 to begin trading.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock hit $30.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.29% over the course of the day.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares were down 12.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.00.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 23.68%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE: PCK) stock hit $7.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.97% over the course of the day.
- The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock hit $0.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.07% over the course of the day.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.80. Shares then traded down 17.02%.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares fell to $11.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.29%.
- Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.50 on Monday. The stock was down 7.82% for the day.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.02 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.64% on the day.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.42% on the session.
- MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE: MIN) shares fell to $3.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.34%.
- KBR (NYSE: KBR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.87. Shares then traded down 9.75%.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92 today morning. The stock traded down 15.13% over the session.
- 58.com (NYSE: WUBA) shares set a new yearly low of $43.63 this morning. The stock was down 7.51% on the session.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.
- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares hit a yearly low of $11.02 today morning. The stock was down 15.97% on the session.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock moved down 19.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.79 to open trading.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares set a new yearly low of $176.37 this morning. The stock was down 11.91% on the session.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares moved down 17.58% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $238.04 to begin trading.
- Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ: PEBK) shares set a new yearly low of $16.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock moved down 11.8% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $146.71 to open trading.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) shares fell to $1.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.35%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) shares were down 6.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.40.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.74% on the day.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares were down 4.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.65.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.87% over the rest of the day.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares were down 5.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.47.
- CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) stock hit a yearly low of $158.42 this morning. The stock was down 10.86% for the day.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.53% over the rest of the day.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares moved down 13.31% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.26 to begin trading.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) stock moved down 6.4% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.50 to open trading.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) stock hit a yearly low of $36.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.
- Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ: NAII) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.3%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) stock hit a yearly low of $18.22 this morning. The stock was down 11.47% for the day.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75 today morning. The stock traded down 5.96% over the session.
- MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares set a new yearly low of $26.04 this morning. The stock was down 12.64% on the session.
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Monday. The stock was down 19.04% for the day.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 29.67% on the day.
- Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.21 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $41.21 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.82% on the day.
- CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.96, and later moved down 10.86% over the session.
- MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.55%.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $75.54 on Monday. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.
- Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares fell to $118.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.77%.
- Standard Diversified (AMEX: SDI) shares hit a yearly low of $8.26 today morning. The stock was down 9.32% on the session.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.79, and later moved down 10.9% over the session.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.11 today morning. The stock traded down 15.26% over the session.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.92% on the day.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) shares fell to $10.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.59%.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) stock hit $21.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.22% over the course of the day.
- Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.87, and later moved down 8.41% over the session.
- BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.03 today morning. The stock traded down 9.95% over the session.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
- Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.61 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.23%.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.58 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.77%.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.00 on Monday. The stock was down 11.45% for the day.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares set a new yearly low of $13.09 this morning. The stock was down 6.54% on the session.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) stock moved down 5.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $194.32 to open trading.
- Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.07 today morning. The stock traded down 3.64% over the session.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock moved down 5.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.82 to open trading.
- American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.33 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.29%.
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.54% on the day.
- Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.65. Shares then traded down 7.53%.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares hit a yearly low of $24.80 today morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
- First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) stock hit a yearly low of $15.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.
- First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Monday. The stock was down 9.32% for the day.
- First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares set a new yearly low of $30.70 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% on the session.
- Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares were down 9.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.83.
- Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.26 today morning. The stock traded down 15.05% over the session.
- American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares moved down 1.46% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $73.86 to begin trading.
- Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.81 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 18.03%.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.0% over the rest of the day.
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Monday. The stock was down 10.66% for the day.
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares fell to $110.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.33%.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.15, and later moved down 12.74% over the session.
- Sierra Metals (AMEX: SMTS) shares were down 29.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.55.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.27 today morning. The stock traded down 11.83% over the session.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit $31.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.83% over the course of the day.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.19% on the day.
- Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) shares hit a yearly low of $11.00 today morning. The stock was down 13.47% on the session.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $59.11 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.99% over the rest of the day.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares fell to $6.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.84%.
- ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.71% on the day.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares moved down 1.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.94 to begin trading.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares were down 9.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.02.
- Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a yearly low of $24.69 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.67 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.67% on the day.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.24% on the session.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.
- Box (NYSE: BOX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.80 today morning. The stock traded down 12.1% over the session.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) stock moved down 12.96% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.66 to open trading.
- JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) shares fell to $91.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.02%.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock hit a yearly low of $144.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.35% for the day.
- Servotronics (AMEX: SVT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.55 today morning. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
- Fonar (NASDAQ: FONR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.51, and later moved down 8.87% over the session.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) stock moved down 14.71% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.60 to open trading.
- Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.34 today morning. The stock was up 11.81% on the session.
- Celyad (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Monday. The stock was down 13.26% for the day.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) stock hit a yearly low of $25.76 this morning. The stock was down 13.01% for the day.
- SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.60. Shares then traded down 9.75%.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $21.14. Shares then traded down 4.8%.
- Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) shares moved down 5.41% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.33 to begin trading.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.26%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock hit $17.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.68% over the course of the day.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $74.00. Shares then traded down 8.77%.
- Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 16.92% on the session.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) stock hit $59.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.88% over the course of the day.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.18 today morning. The stock traded down 13.34% over the session.
- Chemours (NYSE: CC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.01. Shares then traded down 9.39%.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 37.0% on the session.
- Lydall (NYSE: LDL) stock hit $7.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.33% over the course of the day.
- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares moved down 7.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.48 to begin trading.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.77% over the rest of the day.
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.88 today morning. The stock traded down 25.6% over the session.
- Adient (NYSE: ADNT) shares were down 18.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.01.
- Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) shares moved down 7.89% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.50 to begin trading.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock hit $1.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.59% over the course of the day.
- Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ: HMTV) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.50 today morning. The stock traded down 7.72% over the session.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.07. Shares then traded down 9.1%.
- Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares fell to $5.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.23%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) shares moved down 8.42% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.24 to begin trading.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.31% on the day.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares hit a yearly low of $25.34 today morning. The stock was down 13.53% on the session.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.9%.
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares moved down 2.51% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.05 to begin trading.
- Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares moved down 12.37% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.43 to begin trading.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.88 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.22% over the rest of the day.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% for the day.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares set a new yearly low of $15.10 this morning. The stock was down 11.94% on the session.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) stock moved down 8.94% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.00 to open trading.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.03, and later moved down 20.03% over the session.
- Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.73% on the session.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $89.38 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.89% on the day.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.7% over the rest of the day.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares hit a yearly low of $62.25 today morning. The stock was down 12.26% on the session.
- RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.26, and later moved down 19.13% over the session.
- Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.
- S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.79 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.93% on the day.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.12% on the day.
- Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) shares were down 1.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.99.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares hit a yearly low of $30.03 today morning. The stock was down 6.1% on the session.
- Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.1%.
- Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ: FBSS) shares were up 8.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.20.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.68% on the day.
- Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.16 today morning. The stock traded down 16.81% over the session.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares fell to $40.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.85%.
- Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) shares were down 6.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $39.27.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.34, and later moved down 2.62% over the session.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock moved down 13.06% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $75.91 to open trading.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.28% on the day.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.84 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.05%.
- Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $33.01, and later moved down 8.31% over the session.
- VF (NYSE: VFC) shares were down 5.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $51.31.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.92 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.19%.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.54% on the day.
- Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday. The stock was down 14.31% for the day.
- SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 66.38% over the session.
- Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) stock hit a yearly low of $30.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
- Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares set a new yearly low of $19.03 this morning. The stock was down 11.28% on the session.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares set a new yearly low of $63.81 this morning. The stock was down 16.7% on the session.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares hit a yearly low of $89.32 today morning. The stock was down 15.54% on the session.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.46% over the rest of the day.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares hit a yearly low of $12.11 today morning. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares fell to $36.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.66%.
- Nuveen Municipal 2021 (NYSE: NHA) stock moved down 1.5% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.43 to open trading.
- ABM Indus (NYSE: ABM) stock hit a yearly low of $24.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.7% for the day.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.68 today morning. The stock was down 16.56% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) shares hit a yearly low of $1.94 today morning. The stock was down 8.43% on the session.
- Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE: IHD) shares hit a yearly low of $4.69 today morning. The stock was down 9.25% on the session.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares set a new yearly low of $8.37 this morning. The stock was down 12.29% on the session.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) shares hit a yearly low of $26.60 today morning. The stock was down 3.84% on the session.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was down 20.55% on the session.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.35% on the day.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) stock hit $17.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.66% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares fell to $12.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.58%.
- Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) stock moved down 9.35% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.63 to open trading.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.89% on the session.
- Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ: OTTW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.9% over the rest of the day.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.09 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.29% over the rest of the day.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares were down 10.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.60.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.24% on the session.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.6% on the day.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.58% on the session.
- International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.21 today morning. The stock traded down 8.04% over the session.
- National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.15 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.52%.
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.96% for the day.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $36.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.31% on the day.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.78. Shares then traded down 29.4%.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares set a new yearly low of $41.61 this morning. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.
- Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares moved down 8.35% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.29 to begin trading.
- Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE: NYV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Monday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.95% on the day.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 18.09%.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.08% on the day.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.35. Shares then traded down 13.39%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE: DMB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.19. Shares then traded down 6.41%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock hit a yearly low of $16.16 this morning. The stock was down 10.39% for the day.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares set a new yearly low of $127.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.
- Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $76.53. Shares then traded down 9.47%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) stock set a new 52-week low of $133.85 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.51%.
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) stock moved down 11.62% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.27 to open trading.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) stock moved down 10.14% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
- Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ: EMCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.62% on the day.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 19.63%.
- First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.67% on the session.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.46% on the day.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.86% over the session.
- Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.40. Shares then traded up 4.71%.
- Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares moved down 9.07% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.04 to begin trading.
- Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $116.14 today morning. The stock traded down 9.26% over the session.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.25% on the session.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares moved up 2.15% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares hit a yearly low of $10.54 today morning. The stock was down 16.08% on the session.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.35 today morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) stock moved down 13.14% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.47 to open trading.
- Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.18%.
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) shares were down 3.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.53.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $51.37, and later moved down 18.57% over the session.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares were down 8.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.00.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) stock hit $32.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.47% over the course of the day.
- Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.69. Shares then traded down 18.4%.
- FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.00 today morning. The stock traded down 7.15% over the session.
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.63% for the day.
- AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) shares fell to $18.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.96%.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.19 this morning. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) stock hit $12.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.16% over the course of the day.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.61% on the day.
- Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.45, and later moved down 16.92% over the session.
- Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.53% over the session.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.73% on the session.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.49. Shares then traded down 1.77%.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) stock hit $2.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.27% over the course of the day.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock hit a yearly low of $19.01 this morning. The stock was down 14.41% for the day.
- Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) shares moved down 9.7% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.25 to begin trading.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.40 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.98% on the day.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.2% over the rest of the day.
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) stock moved down 14.73% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to open trading.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares set a new yearly low of $16.04 this morning. The stock was down 14.4% on the session.
- Unitil (NYSE: UTL) shares set a new 52-week low of $46.84 today morning. The stock traded down 10.42% over the session.
- Jason Industries (OTC: JASN) stock moved down 52.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock hit a yearly low of $54.04 this morning. The stock was down 14.19% for the day.
- Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.76% on the day.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 16.63% on the session.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.04% on the day.
- Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.89% over the rest of the day.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $46.17 on Monday. The stock was down 19.39% for the day.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.25. Shares then traded down 4.43%.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) stock hit $74.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.88% over the course of the day.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) stock set a new 52-week low of $120.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.52%.
- PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Monday. The stock was down 7.3% for the day.
- Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.77% on the day.
- Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Monday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares fell to $42.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.36%.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Monday morning, later moving down 17.27% over the rest of the day.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares set a new yearly low of $5.36 this morning. The stock was down 13.73% on the session.
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.11 on Monday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.
- Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ: CRSA) shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.50.
- Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) shares set a new yearly low of $24.27 this morning. The stock was down 12.79% on the session.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ: RMCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Monday. The stock was down 11.76% for the day.
- Livent (NYSE: LTHM) stock hit a yearly low of $5.46 this morning. The stock was down 9.98% for the day.
- NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares hit a yearly low of $58.75 today morning. The stock was down 10.75% on the session.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares set a new yearly low of $7.40 this morning. The stock was down 10.77% on the session.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.98% on the day.
- Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.45% on the session.
- Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Monday. The stock was down 4.83% for the day.
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) shares fell to $14.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.58%.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.79% on the day.
- General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.59%.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.39 on Monday morning, later moving down 15.93% over the rest of the day.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.96 today morning. The stock traded down 6.57% over the session.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.78% over the rest of the day.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) shares set a new yearly low of $23.75 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
- Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) stock hit $24.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.51% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) shares fell to $12.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.56%.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.44, and later moved down 6.26% over the session.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.24. Shares then traded down 8.52%.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) shares moved down 6.9% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.44 to begin trading.
- Loews (NYSE: L) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.22 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.74%.
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.49% on the day.
- Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.40 today morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.17, and later moved down 5.67% over the session.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.90, and later moved down 14.2% over the session.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.46% over the rest of the day.
- Celestica (NYSE: CLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.
- Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares moved down 13.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.47 on Monday. The stock was down 12.88% for the day.
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.58%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly low of $27.46 today morning. The stock was down 9.82% on the session.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.70 today morning. The stock traded down 21.65% over the session.
- Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) shares moved down 10.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.28 to begin trading.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) stock moved down 6.7% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.30 to open trading.
- Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) stock hit $22.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.86% over the course of the day.
- Regis (NYSE: RGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.08% on the day.
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) stock hit a yearly low of $96.74 this morning. The stock was down 13.79% for the day.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.56% on the session.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares moved down 11.55% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.16 to begin trading.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares fell to $30.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.12%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $178.54 on Monday. The stock was down 7.98% for the day.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 11.17% on the session.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares fell to $17.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.95%.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $110.64, and later moved down 15.68% over the session.
- Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.00 on Monday. The stock was down 8.91% for the day.
- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.92. Shares then traded down 4.5%.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares hit a yearly low of $18.70 today morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.
- Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares moved down 5.7% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $205.78 to begin trading.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.55, and later moved down 5.61% over the session.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock hit $63.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.71% over the course of the day.
- Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.52 today morning. The stock traded down 11.48% over the session.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.48 today morning. The stock traded down 0.32% over the session.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.11% on the day.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares fell to $7.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.77%.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.66%.
- Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) shares set a new yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% on the session.
- Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) stock moved down 8.78% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.10 to open trading.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell to $1.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.26%.
- Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) shares set a new yearly low of $28.90 this morning. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares moved down 15.31% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.57 to begin trading.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares were down 14.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.70.
- BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 11.06% over the session.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.26 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.52% on the day.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday. The stock was down 14.59% for the day.
- AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.53% over the rest of the day.
- Eaton Vance NY Muni (AMEX: EVY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.44. Shares then traded down 0.75%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.0% on the day.
- HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.85, and later moved down 6.6% over the session.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares moved down 11.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.29 to begin trading.
- TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.97 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.12% over the rest of the day.
- CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.16% on the session.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock hit a yearly low of $30.50 this morning. The stock was down 7.63% for the day.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.11%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares hit a yearly low of $13.67 today morning. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.
- Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.44 on Monday. The stock was down 15.06% for the day.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.19, and later moved down 6.37% over the session.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock hit $5.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.31% over the course of the day.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $45.01 on Monday. The stock was down 13.6% for the day.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 23.05% on the session.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.66, and later moved down 14.87% over the session.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) stock hit $18.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.05% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE: SPXX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.70 on Monday. The stock was down 6.91% for the day.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares fell to $0.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.48%.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.
- Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.09% on the day.
- Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $68.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.16% on the day.
- Macy's (NYSE: M) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.44% on the session.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.25% on the day.
- Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) stock moved down 8.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.13 to open trading.
- Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $90.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.68% on the session.
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
- Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) shares fell to $34.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.42%.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) stock moved down 4.2% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.57 to open trading.
- Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.0% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock moved down 6.67% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.80 to open trading.
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%.
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $128.02 today morning. The stock traded down 7.33% over the session.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.98. Shares then traded down 9.63%.
- PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares set a new yearly low of $31.06 this morning. The stock was down 7.48% on the session.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.81 this morning. The stock was down 9.86% on the session.
- Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) stock hit a yearly low of $7.77 this morning. The stock was down 8.96% for the day.
- Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) shares hit a yearly low of $11.35 today morning. The stock was down 13.3% on the session.
- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.
- Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.11% over the rest of the day.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.04% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.38% over the rest of the day.
- CynergisTek (AMEX: CTEK) shares moved down 31.23% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares were down 10.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.52.
- Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares fell to $8.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.03%.
- AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $50.55, and later moved down 6.75% over the session.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, later moving up 10.0% over the rest of the day.
- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares were down 6.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.93.
- Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
- Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.11. Shares then traded down 2.95%.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares moved down 9.26% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.75 to begin trading.
- Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares set a new yearly low of $88.61 this morning. The stock was down 7.54% on the session.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.61, and later moved down 10.74% over the session.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.00 this morning. The stock was down 16.63% for the day.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares were down 9.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.51.
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) stock hit a yearly low of $9.50 this morning. The stock was down 22.24% for the day.
- Orange (NYSE: ORAN) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93 today morning. The stock was down 6.55% on the session.
- NexPoint Strategic (NYSE: NHF) shares were down 11.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.71.
- Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) stock hit a yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.49%.
- SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.00 today morning. The stock traded down 8.68% over the session.
- Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) stock moved down 14.87% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.62 to open trading.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.14 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.75%.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) stock hit $2.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.77% over the course of the day.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.6% on the session.
- PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares were down 21.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.73.
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $23.03, and later moved down 11.78% over the session.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.35, and later moved down 1.89% over the session.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.11, and later moved down 8.44% over the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares were down 7.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.43.
- Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares set a new yearly low of $13.20 this morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.69 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.76% on the day.
- Covia Holdings (NYSE: CVIA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78 today morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
- Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.75. Shares then traded down 4.53%.
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares fell to $16.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.3%.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares fell to $8.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.1%.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.68%.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares set a new yearly low of $45.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.
- SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Monday morning, later moving down 13.75% over the rest of the day.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares set a new yearly low of $32.50 this morning. The stock was down 10.61% on the session.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) stock moved down 8.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.36 to open trading.
- Visa (NYSE: V) stock hit a new 52-week low of $149.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.56% on the session.
- EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock hit $27.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.5% over the course of the day.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) stock moved down 3.25% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.55 to open trading.
- Delaware Investments (AMEX: VCF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.74 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.67 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.15%.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.98, and later moved down 8.89% over the session.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $170.57, and later moved down 7.26% over the session.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.58 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.31% on the session.
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares hit a yearly low of $11.79 today morning. The stock was down 10.87% on the session.
- USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.66. Shares then traded down 8.94%.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) stock hit $18.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.44% over the course of the day.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $27.22. Shares then traded down 14.48%.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.08, and later moved down 5.86% over the session.
- TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.55%.
- FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) shares set a new yearly low of $9.27 this morning. The stock was down 27.92% on the session.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.01%.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) shares moved down 5.39% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.44 to begin trading.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.80 on Monday. The stock was down 10.57% for the day.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares were down 10.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.41.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares hit a yearly low of $8.16 today morning. The stock was down 6.54% on the session.
- Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) shares were down 12.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.85.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock hit a yearly low of $27.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- Diageo (NYSE: DEO) stock hit a yearly low of $112.92 this morning. The stock was down 9.65% for the day.
- INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $29.00. Shares then traded down 4.32%.
- Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $63.37. Shares then traded down 8.32%.
- New Gold (AMEX: NGD) shares fell to $0.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 9.35%.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.54 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.78% over the rest of the day.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) shares hit a yearly low of $10.05 today morning. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.
- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares set a new yearly low of $47.56 this morning. The stock was down 9.89% on the session.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Monday. The stock was down 10.83% for the day.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) shares fell to $3.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.78%.
- Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Monday. The stock was down 15.3% for the day.
- Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) shares fell to $597.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares moved down 4.8% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.53 to begin trading.
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) stock moved down 8.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.01 to open trading.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.50, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit $2.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.03% over the course of the day.
- EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) shares fell to $15.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.67%.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) shares moved down 9.1% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.00 to begin trading.
- American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.01 today morning. The stock traded down 11.39% over the session.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.54 this morning. The stock was down 7.48% on the session.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.28% over the rest of the day.
- CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares hit a yearly low of $20.45 today morning. The stock was down 9.3% on the session.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares fell to $12.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.01%.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $20.40. Shares then traded down 8.91%.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.57 today morning. The stock traded down 13.97% over the session.
- Buckle (NYSE: BKE) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.41 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.0%.
- Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.44% on the session.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) shares set a new yearly low of $14.27 this morning. The stock was down 19.01% on the session.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares hit a yearly low of $20.96 today morning. The stock was down 15.81% on the session.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.65 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.57%.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Monday. The stock was down 8.59% for the day.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.97% on the session.
- NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.98% for the day.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.41 today morning. The stock traded down 9.44% over the session.
- Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) stock hit $3.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.62% over the course of the day.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) shares set a new yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares fell to $29.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.9%.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $84.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.23% on the day.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock hit a yearly low of $20.30 this morning. The stock was down 6.06% for the day.
- Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.76. Shares then traded down 11.36%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock hit $18.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.41% over the course of the day.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.85 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.46%.
- Clough Global Div & Inc (AMEX: GLV) stock hit a yearly low of $7.69 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% for the day.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.30, and later moved down 12.22% over the session.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) shares hit a yearly low of $12.27 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.43. Shares then traded down 7.48%.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares fell to $3.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.86%.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.71% on the day.
- Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell to $0.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.03%.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $146.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.82% on the session.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) stock hit $13.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.76% over the course of the day.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.11% on the session.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE: RQI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.2% over the rest of the day.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.24% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) shares hit a yearly low of $190.55 today morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
- Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock moved down 8.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.49 to open trading.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) shares moved down 9.31% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares hit a yearly low of $43.63 today morning. The stock was down 9.91% on the session.
- Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) stock moved down 16.34% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.37 to open trading.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.17 today morning. The stock was down 14.81% on the session.
- SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.01 on Monday. The stock was down 7.08% for the day.
- Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE: DBL) shares moved down 2.51% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.78 to begin trading.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares fell to $0.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.83%.
- Western Asset Investment (NYSE: PAI) shares moved down 1.54% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.54 to begin trading.
- Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) shares were down 8.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.98.
- Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.12 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
- Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.23 today morning. The stock was down 5.61% on the session.
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.27 today morning. The stock traded down 8.71% over the session.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.87 on Monday. The stock was down 18.41% for the day.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) shares hit a yearly low of $2.77 today morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
- Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) shares moved down 3.72% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.07 to begin trading.
- Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.30. Shares then traded down 15.44%.
- Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock moved down 7.26% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.96 to open trading.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares set a new yearly low of $25.80 this morning. The stock was down 10.7% on the session.
- Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.52 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.05% on the day.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) stock hit $41.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.96% over the course of the day.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.66% on the session.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.03, and later moved down 12.35% over the session.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.16 today morning. The stock traded down 15.76% over the session.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.77, and later moved down 19.73% over the session.
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) shares hit a yearly low of $8.14 today morning. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
- Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $23.90. Shares then traded down 5.35%.
- Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.86% on the session.
- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) stock hit $17.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.18% over the course of the day.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.96 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.46% on the day.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.05 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.77% over the rest of the day.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.98 today morning. The stock traded down 5.6% over the session.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) stock moved down 12.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $70.29 to open trading.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.79% over the rest of the day.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.27, and later moved down 9.72% over the session.
- Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX: GRF) stock moved down 3.22% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.01 to open trading.
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.31% over the rest of the day.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Monday. The stock was down 17.91% for the day.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares were up 5.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.34.
- Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares moved down 11.9% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.38 to begin trading.
- Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) shares were down 9.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $75.63.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock hit $3.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.48% over the course of the day.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE: ETX) shares fell to $19.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.13%.
- Clough Global Opps (AMEX: GLO) shares moved down 8.09% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.40 to begin trading.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.46% over the rest of the day.
- Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) shares moved down 5.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.19 to begin trading.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) shares fell to $12.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.98%.
- Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) stock hit a yearly low of $23.09 this morning. The stock was down 10.23% for the day.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.36. Shares then traded down 5.88%.
- Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $15.92, and later moved down 1.6% over the session.
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) stock hit $51.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.78% over the course of the day.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $39.55, and later moved down 10.28% over the session.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.11. Shares then traded down 10.15%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares fell to $5.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.67%.
- First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.63% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE: MYJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.32 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.75% over the rest of the day.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) stock hit $17.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.91% over the course of the day.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.52 on Monday. The stock was down 13.5% for the day.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares set a new 52-week low of $230.44 today morning. The stock traded down 9.7% over the session.
- Shineco (NASDAQ: TYHT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 11.31% for the day.
- Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.91, and later moved down 13.11% over the session.
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) stock moved down 2.49% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $66.31 to open trading.
- Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.23 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.1%.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.42 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.98%.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares hit a yearly low of $12.90 today morning. The stock was down 4.16% on the session.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.01. Shares then traded up 6.01%.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.25, and later moved down 13.44% over the session.
- BNY Mellon Alcentra (NYSE: DCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.95 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.4% on the day.
- Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE: PGZ) stock hit a yearly low of $14.90 this morning. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.
- Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.77 today morning. The stock traded down 19.19% over the session.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.81 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.92%.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) stock hit $12.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.04% over the course of the day.
- Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares moved down 18.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.34 to begin trading.
- Platinum Group Metals (AMEX: PLG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 7.42% on the session.
- Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares moved down 12.45% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.46 to begin trading.
- International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.98%.
- Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.06 on Monday. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.98 today morning. The stock was down 8.23% on the session.
- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) shares set a new yearly low of $22.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.25% on the session.
- Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC) shares hit a yearly low of $12.00 today morning. The stock was down 5.39% on the session.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.75. Shares then traded down 5.17%.
- Materion (NYSE: MTRN) stock hit a yearly low of $30.52 this morning. The stock was down 9.82% for the day.
- Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.98% on the session.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.58% on the day.
- Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) stock hit $8.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.54% over the course of the day.
- Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
- Foreign Trade Bank (NYSE: BLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.11 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.74%.
- Solitario Zinc (AMEX: XPL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.
- United Bancorp (NYSE: UBS) stock moved down 13.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.64 to open trading.
- UBS Group (NASDAQ: UBCP) stock hit $7.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 23.83% over the course of the day.
- Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $28.01. Shares then traded down 5.94%.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.1%.
- Team (NYSE: TISI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.59 this morning. The stock was down 5.78% for the day.
- Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Monday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
- Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock hit $11.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.12% over the course of the day.
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) shares fell to $10.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 16.99%.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.85% on the day.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock hit $5.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.84% over the course of the day.
- VMware (NYSE: VMW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) stock set a new 52-week low of $107.37 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.39%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) stock moved down 11.63% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.12 to open trading.
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) shares fell to $383.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%.
- Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares were down 9.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.21.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.01. Shares then traded down 11.21%.
- Star Group (NYSE: SGU) shares set a new yearly low of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 10.05% on the session.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) shares set a new yearly low of $7.31 this morning. The stock was down 21.11% on the session.
- Tanzanian Gold (AMEX: TRX) stock moved down 4.2% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to open trading.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares set a new yearly low of $51.43 this morning. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares hit a yearly low of $9.25 today morning. The stock was down 11.26% on the session.
- Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.01 today morning. The stock traded down 6.05% over the session.
- Central European Media (NASDAQ: CETV) shares moved down 20.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.04 to begin trading.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.05% over the rest of the day.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 14.6% on the day.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.41 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.62%.
- Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock hit $6.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.03% over the course of the day.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.6% over the rest of the day.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.18% on the day.
- Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.84%.
- Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.35 today morning. The stock traded down 11.8% over the session.
- Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares fell to $20.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.66%.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.42% over the rest of the day.
- Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) stock hit a yearly low of $51.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.77 on Monday. The stock was down 8.47% for the day.
- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $29.38, and later moved down 8.87% over the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock moved down 8.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.55 to open trading.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) shares fell to $9.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.9%.
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) stock hit $32.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.19% over the course of the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.52% on the day.
- Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
- EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) stock hit $15.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.2% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93 today morning. The stock traded down 5.26% over the session.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock moved down 3.46% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.01 to open trading.
- Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) stock hit $66.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.34% over the course of the day.
- Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) shares set a new yearly low of $18.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
- ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.98 today morning. The stock traded down 5.46% over the session.
- XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.61% on the day.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock moved down 6.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.89 to open trading.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $61.60 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.23% over the rest of the day.
- Northern Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIC) stock moved down 4.71% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.30 to open trading.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.72%.
- Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares fell to $1.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.17%.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.68%.
- Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: PFBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Monday. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares fell to $15.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.16%.
- PIMCO California (NYSE: PCQ) shares were down 5.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.07.
- Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares moved down 4.27% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.69 to begin trading.
- Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares moved down 20.71% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.00 to begin trading.
- Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) stock hit a yearly low of $15.19 this morning. The stock was down 6.84% for the day.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.67% on the day.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) stock hit a yearly low of $10.74 this morning. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTBB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.5% on the day.
- Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.92 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.61 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.06% over the rest of the day.
- Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.05 today morning. The stock traded down 7.84% over the session.
- Circor International (NYSE: CIR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.46 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.99% on the day.
- Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ: CLMT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 14.44% for the day.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares moved down 14.27% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.46 to begin trading.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares were down 16.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.77.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.71 today morning. The stock traded down 7.15% over the session.
- Libbey (AMEX: LBY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 13.99% for the day.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares fell to $155.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.2%.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.61%.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.09, and later moved down 8.34% over the session.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $93.28. Shares then traded down 14.32%.
- CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.03 on Monday. The stock was down 11.17% for the day.
- Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) stock hit $11.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.06% over the course of the day.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 11.71% on the session.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Monday. The stock was down 15.22% for the day.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.23% over the rest of the day.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.63% on the day.
- Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30 today morning. The stock traded down 46.81% over the session.
- Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.69%.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares were down 9.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.33.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) shares moved down 7.84% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.95 to begin trading.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares were down 12.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.08.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.42. Shares then traded down 11.88%.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares were down 4.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.31.
- 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.60. Shares then traded down 5.21%.
- CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $31.65. Shares then traded down 5.77%.
- Unifi (NYSE: UFI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.96% on the day.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.61 this morning. The stock was down 16.07% on the session.
- Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) stock hit $11.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.0% over the course of the day.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.02 on Monday. The stock was down 20.31% for the day.
- Universal (NYSE: UVV) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.05 today morning. The stock traded down 4.16% over the session.
- Polaris (NYSE: PII) shares hit a yearly low of $57.44 today morning. The stock was down 9.73% on the session.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) stock hit $12.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.52% over the course of the day.
- Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.95% over the rest of the day.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.64 this morning. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $68.90 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.62%.
- HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.0%.
- Univest Finl (NASDAQ: UVSP) shares were down 9.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.21.
- Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 8.49% on the session.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) stock hit $12.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.88% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.52 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.1% over the rest of the day.
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $83.81, and later moved down 6.57% over the session.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares hit a yearly low of $23.67 today morning. The stock was down 7.53% on the session.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday. The stock was down 13.54% for the day.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.32 today morning. The stock traded down 3.75% over the session.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares were down 1.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.95.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $94.35, and later moved down 16.43% over the session.
- Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.01. Shares then traded down 8.61%.
- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares were down 9.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.54.
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.51, and later moved down 10.1% over the session.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares moved down 5.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to begin trading.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.13% on the day.
- Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.79% on the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.53%.
- Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.10, and later moved down 25.8% over the session.
- Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares fell to $10.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.74%.
- Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Monday. The stock was down 5.22% for the day.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.17% on the session.
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) shares moved down 13.75% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.99 to begin trading.
- Central Secs (AMEX: CET) stock hit a yearly low of $23.97 this morning. The stock was down 6.88% for the day.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.48. Shares then traded down 6.69%.
- CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) shares fell to $0.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.6%.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.02% on the session.
- Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) shares were down 4.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.01.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $331.91 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.36% on the day.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell to $8.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.63%.
- Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) stock hit $3.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.69% over the course of the day.
- National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.57 today morning. The stock traded down 9.3% over the session.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) stock hit $11.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.96% over the course of the day.
- Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) shares were down 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.60.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.41% over the rest of the day.
- Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00 today morning. The stock was down 8.74% on the session.
- Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares were down 10.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.79.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.28 today morning. The stock traded down 7.33% over the session.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares moved down 3.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.52 to begin trading.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Monday. The stock was down 8.24% for the day.
- Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) shares fell to $25.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.77%.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.11% over the rest of the day.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.25, and later moved down 7.59% over the session.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) shares were down 12.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.74.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.58% over the rest of the day.
- Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.65, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) stock hit a yearly low of $14.55 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 7.73%.
- NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2,471.92 today morning. The stock traded down 14.39% over the session.
- Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.48% on the session.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit a yearly low of $17.04 today morning. The stock was down 12.07% on the session.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.62 on Monday. The stock was down 10.14% for the day.
- Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE: NIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.73%.
- Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.33% on the session.
- Unilever (NYSE: UN) stock moved down 9.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.83 to open trading.
- Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) stock hit $4.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.62% over the course of the day.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares hit a yearly low of $13.83 today morning. The stock was down 7.85% on the session.
- USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) shares hit a yearly low of $3.35 today morning. The stock was down 13.19% on the session.
- CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.74 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.71%.
- HNI (NYSE: HNI) shares set a new yearly low of $21.62 this morning. The stock was down 10.16% on the session.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares fell to $5.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.02%.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.56 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.28%.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.98 on Monday. The stock was down 22.66% for the day.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.15 on Monday. The stock was down 17.56% for the day.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) stock hit a yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 11.01% for the day.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $63.83. Shares then traded down 7.67%.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock moved down 6.79% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.00 to open trading.
- Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
- Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.85 on Monday. The stock was down 11.52% for the day.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.28 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.13% on the day.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 16.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.28.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) stock moved down 14.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.64 to open trading.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Monday. The stock was down 6.99% for the day.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE: GCV) shares fell to $3.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.04%.
- Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) shares were down 10.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.05.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares were down 7.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $76.09.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares moved down 14.28% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.64 to begin trading.
- Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) stock moved down 13.34% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.14 to open trading.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.82, and later moved down 8.57% over the session.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
- NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares moved down 17.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.00 to begin trading.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.1% for the day.
- Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares were down 12.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.01.
- NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Monday. The stock was down 7.44% for the day.
- Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.00. Shares then traded down 7.63%.
- Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.02 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.89% on the day.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock hit a yearly low of $13.82 this morning. The stock was down 12.15% for the day.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares hit a yearly low of $4.26 today morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
- PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE: PGP) shares moved down 10.82% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.90 to begin trading.
- Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares set a new yearly low of $25.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.39% on the session.
- SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock hit $11.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.1% over the course of the day.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.84 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.36% over the rest of the day.
- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 2.44%.
- Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.09 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.52% over the rest of the day.
- First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSEA) stock moved down 10.62% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.15 to open trading.
- Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares hit a yearly low of $15.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.95% on the session.
- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $79.93. Shares then traded down 8.41%.
- Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell to $3.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.31%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares moved down 10.07% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.20 to begin trading.
- Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.67. Shares then traded up 9.26%.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) stock moved down 14.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.96 to open trading.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares set a new yearly low of $91.03 this morning. The stock was down 9.11% on the session.
- GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) shares moved down 1.58% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.51 to begin trading.
- Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) shares hit a yearly low of $23.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) stock hit $89.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.45% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE: JGH) shares moved down 10.55% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.50 to begin trading.
- Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 80.32% over the session.
- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares hit a yearly low of $5.30 today morning. The stock was down 10.95% on the session.
- NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.41 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.47% on the day.
- First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.78, and later moved down 9.8% over the session.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a yearly low of $6.12 today morning. The stock was down 21.73% on the session.
- Templeton Global Income (NYSE: GIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.92%.
- A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.81 today morning. The stock traded down 5.99% over the session.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares were down 22.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.52.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) shares moved down 2.21% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.77 to begin trading.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) shares set a new yearly low of $10.66 this morning. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.
- GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.61% over the rest of the day.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares moved down 33.65% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.54 to begin trading.
- First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.66%.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) shares hit a yearly low of $19.51 today morning. The stock was down 11.99% on the session.
- Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) stock moved down 11.86% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.52 to open trading.
- Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.86. Shares then traded down 4.47%.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.98 on Monday. The stock was down 13.85% for the day.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares hit a yearly low of $0.54 today morning. The stock was down 9.51% on the session.
- 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ: TURN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.45%.
- Citizens (NYSE: CIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.87, and later moved down 0.91% over the session.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares fell to $94.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.62%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares moved down 5.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.65 to begin trading.
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) stock hit a yearly low of $2.32 this morning. The stock was down 10.91% for the day.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.52. Shares then traded down 5.94%.
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) stock moved down 9.7% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.02 to open trading.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.89% on the day.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.93 this morning. The stock was down 13.73% for the day.
- Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ: MFNC) shares moved down 14.28% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.39 to begin trading.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock hit a yearly low of $107.50 this morning. The stock was down 12.53% for the day.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares hit a yearly low of $31.14 today morning. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.16 today morning. The stock traded down 8.34% over the session.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares fell to $17.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.04%.
- Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) shares moved down 6.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.81 to begin trading.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) stock hit $28.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.28% over the course of the day.
- New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.71 today morning. The stock traded down 11.4% over the session.
- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was down 6.44% on the session.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares moved down 12.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.01 to begin trading.
- Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) stock hit a yearly low of $7.76 this morning. The stock was down 24.32% for the day.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.64% on the day.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Monday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
- Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Monday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
- Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock moved down 13.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.70 to open trading.
- Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) stock moved down 9.19% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.25 to open trading.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
- Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCB) shares hit a yearly low of $9.16 today morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock hit $10.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.23% over the course of the day.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock moved down 1.52% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.54 to open trading.
- Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 16.63% over the rest of the day.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares fell to $28.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.52%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock hit $31.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.34% over the course of the day.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) stock hit $11.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.26% over the course of the day.
- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock hit $5.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.18% over the course of the day.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) stock hit $81.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.66% over the course of the day.
- 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.02, and later moved down 16.33% over the session.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) shares moved down 8.9% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.91 to begin trading.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock moved down 6.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.84 to open trading.
- WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.11% on the session.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.11 today morning. The stock traded down 6.39% over the session.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock hit a yearly low of $19.87 this morning. The stock was down 12.98% for the day.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.06 on Monday. The stock was down 6.48% for the day.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 17.62% over the rest of the day.
- Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Monday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day.
- Avianca Hldgs (NYSE: AVH) shares moved down 14.97% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.42 to begin trading.
- John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) shares hit a yearly low of $16.44 today morning. The stock was down 8.28% on the session.
- MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.76 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.68%.
- Mexco Energy (AMEX: MXC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.52. Shares then traded down 1.24%.
- Franklin Financial Servs (NASDAQ: FRAF) shares fell to $21.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.79%.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.51, and later moved down 22.75% over the session.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Monday. The stock was down 58.17% for the day.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ: MGTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.92. Shares then traded down 14.69%.
- Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares were down 7.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.93.
- Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.57% on the session.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.16, and later moved down 17.93% over the session.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares moved down 13.7% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading.
- American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) shares moved down 6.16% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.88 to begin trading.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) shares fell to $15.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.43%.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.00. Shares then traded down 11.29%.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) stock hit a yearly low of $16.92 this morning. The stock was down 12.85% for the day.
- Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) shares moved down 20.58% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.53 to begin trading.
- Apex Technology (NASDAQ: APXT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.55 today morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.95%.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares fell to $41.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.8%.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.41% over the rest of the day.
- Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.24, and later moved up 3.77% over the session.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock moved down 3.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.25 to open trading.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $43.91. Shares then traded down 6.92%.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.96%.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.77% on the session.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) stock hit $7.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.26% over the course of the day.
- Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) stock hit $18.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.33% over the course of the day.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.84 this morning. The stock was down 9.36% on the session.
- Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares moved down 13.41% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.21 to begin trading.
- Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) stock moved down 9.83% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $94.64 to open trading.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares moved down 16.81% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.48 to begin trading.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 37.33%.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares set a new yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 20.54% on the session.
- Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.40. Shares then traded down 0.63%.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $112.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.69% on the day.
- Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.23%.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.14 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.47% over the rest of the day.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.25. Shares then traded down 12.32%.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.75. Shares then traded down 3.96%.
- BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) shares moved down 14.19% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.84 to begin trading.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.76 today morning. The stock traded down 6.73% over the session.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.1% on the day.
- CAI International (NYSE: CAI) stock hit $12.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.77% over the course of the day.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares were down 13.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.97.
- Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: FISK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 23.99% over the rest of the day.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $192.54. Shares then traded down 8.3%.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.00 today morning. The stock was down 11.35% on the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.11% over the rest of the day.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday. The stock was down 6.08% for the day.
- LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $37.29. Shares then traded down 10.25%.
- Nuveen California Quality (NYSE: NAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Monday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) shares were down 22.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.33.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.18% on the session.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.11 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.65% over the rest of the day.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) stock hit $18.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.45% over the course of the day.
- Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) shares moved down 9.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.63 to begin trading.
- Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.97 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.08% over the rest of the day.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock set a new 52-week low of $123.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.27%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) shares set a new yearly low of $7.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) shares fell to $1.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.42%.
- IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) stock moved down 3.9% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.84 to open trading.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) shares moved down 13.45% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.96 to begin trading.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $56.16, and later moved down 7.59% over the session.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.71 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.77%.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.34. Shares then traded down 10.83%.
- On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.22. Shares then traded down 11.31%.
- Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares moved down 3.4% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.02 to begin trading.
- Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.91%.
- Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.26, and later moved down 8.29% over the session.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Monday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
- Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $30.00, and later moved down 6.43% over the session.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.
- Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.47 today morning. The stock traded down 1.44% over the session.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded down 11.19% over the session.
- United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Monday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $48.69. Shares then traded down 11.42%.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.31 on Monday. The stock was down 7.27% for the day.
- Cato (NYSE: CATO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.1% on the day.
- Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.05%.
- Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) shares were down 5.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.23.
- LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) stock hit a yearly low of $211.65 this morning. The stock was down 9.03% for the day.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.43% on the session.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares were down 4.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.58.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.6%.
- Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $79.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) stock moved down 7.82% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.43 to open trading.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03 today morning. The stock traded down 5.41% over the session.
- Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares set a new yearly low of $8.44 this morning. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
- Consumer Portfolio Servs (NASDAQ: CPSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35 today morning. The stock traded down 3.62% over the session.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares fell to $5.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.05%.
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) shares were down 2.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.60.
- Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares fell to $33.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.02%.
- E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.69 today morning. The stock traded down 9.61% over the session.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 12.95% over the rest of the day.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock hit $13.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.91% over the course of the day.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.44% on the session.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) stock moved down 19.25% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.39 to open trading.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock moved down 4.54% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.13 to open trading.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.45% on the session.
- ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) stock hit $0.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.68% over the course of the day.
- Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
- Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday. The stock was down 9.9% for the day.
- First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE: FEO) shares were down 8.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.13.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) shares set a new yearly low of $6.78 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $22.47, and later moved down 16.66% over the session.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares fell to $25.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.76%.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares fell to $5.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.93%.
- Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Monday. The stock was down 17.97% for the day.
- Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.59% over the rest of the day.
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $788.50, and later moved down 3.24% over the session.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares moved down 10.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.11 to begin trading.
- Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares moved down 5.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.33 to begin trading.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares set a new yearly low of $62.11 this morning. The stock was down 6.38% on the session.
- TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) shares were down 9.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.28.
- Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 5.84% over the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Monday. The stock was down 5.4% for the day.
- Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) shares hit a yearly low of $153.78 today morning. The stock was down 6.44% on the session.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.0% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen High Inc 2023 (NYSE: JHAA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.89 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.42% over the rest of the day.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 23.41% on the session.
- MVC Capital, (NYSE: MVC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.91% on the session.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.98 this morning. The stock was down 17.97% for the day.
- Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was down 17.63% for the day.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $30.01. Shares then traded down 8.44%.
- First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) stock hit a yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% for the day.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) stock moved down 5.73% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday morning, later moving down 15.76% over the rest of the day.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares were down 10.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $54.10.
- Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.27%.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $251.69 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.64% on the day.
- Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40 today morning. The stock traded down 7.07% over the session.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares moved down 10.7% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $90.12 to begin trading.
- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares were down 8.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.00.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares moved down 9.03% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.56 to begin trading.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
- Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $25.65, and later moved down 9.33% over the session.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) stock hit a yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 12.71% for the day.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.01% over the rest of the day.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.54%.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $124.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.15% on the day.
- Sprott Physical Silver (ARCA: PSLV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.03% on the day.
- Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) stock moved down 9.78% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.37 to open trading.
- Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% on the session.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares were down 9.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.77.
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) stock hit $12.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.75% over the course of the day.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock hit a yearly low of $40.18 this morning. The stock was down 9.64% for the day.
- JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $28.99, and later moved down 7.86% over the session.
- Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) stock hit a yearly low of $4.58 this morning. The stock was down 15.63% for the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.34. Shares then traded down 5.79%.
- Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.3%.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $82.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.26% on the day.
- Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $30.06. Shares then traded down 7.24%.
- Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.70. Shares then traded down 7.56%.
- Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 11.89% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) stock hit $12.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.04% over the course of the day.
- PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.88%.
- Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 78.69%.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.56 today morning. The stock was down 28.15% on the session.
- Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Monday. The stock was down 10.43% for the day.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.70, and later moved down 20.21% over the session.
- Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Monday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.96%.
- BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.70. Shares then traded down 5.78%.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) stock moved down 10.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.05 to open trading.
- Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.50, and later moved down 3.51% over the session.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.26 today morning. The stock traded down 6.59% over the session.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares hit a yearly low of $6.25 today morning. The stock was down 12.21% on the session.
- Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.59 today morning. The stock traded down 16.07% over the session.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $61.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.94% on the day.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.50, and later moved down 4.89% over the session.
- TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.19 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.79% on the day.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares moved down 4.3% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.45 to begin trading.
- GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Monday. The stock was down 8.91% for the day.
- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.25, and later moved down 8.41% over the session.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) stock hit a yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.2% for the day.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) shares moved down 21.58% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.39 to begin trading.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MHD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.85. Shares then traded down 2.48%.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) shares moved down 12.5% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.56 to begin trading.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) shares moved down 14.12% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.85 to begin trading.
- Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.35% on the day.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.35% on the session.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $90.90 on Monday. The stock was down 8.83% for the day.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.42% for the day.
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.71 on Monday. The stock was down 3.56% for the day.
- Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.28% over the rest of the day.
- GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE: GNT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.95 today morning. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.80 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
- Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.05% on the day.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) stock hit $11.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.89% over the course of the day.
- Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) stock moved down 19.97% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.
- Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) shares fell to $7.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.91%.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10 today morning. The stock traded down 29.94% over the session.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) shares were down 4.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.15.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.7% on the session.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares set a new yearly low of $59.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.3% on the session.
- Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.66 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.04% over the rest of the day.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 13.06% over the rest of the day.
- CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) stock moved down 16.52% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.81 to open trading.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.48%.
- Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.33 today morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares hit a yearly low of $31.09 today morning. The stock was down 8.46% on the session.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.23, and later moved down 7.59% over the session.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares fell to $3.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.86%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell to $32.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.16%.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.75% on the day.
- Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCA) stock moved down 2.04% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.00 to open trading.
- SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock hit a yearly low of $26.76 this morning. The stock was down 11.71% for the day.
- Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) shares were down 1.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.33.
- Consolidated-Tomoka Land (AMEX: CTO) shares set a new yearly low of $40.10 this morning. The stock was down 10.67% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal 2020 (NYSE: BKK) stock hit $14.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.94% over the course of the day.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares were down 7.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.03.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares hit a yearly low of $10.19 today morning. The stock was down 9.06% on the session.
- Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.23 on Monday. The stock was down 7.99% for the day.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.34%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.16 today morning. The stock traded down 2.37% over the session.
- Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock hit a yearly low of $5.62 this morning. The stock was down 24.93% for the day.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $97.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.2% on the session.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $51.38 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.71% on the day.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $119.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.45% on the session.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.43 today morning. The stock traded down 13.29% over the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) stock hit $9.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.77% over the course of the day.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) stock moved down 6.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.82 to open trading.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new yearly low of $16.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.29% on the session.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares fell to $10.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.
- BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.98% on the day.
- Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.76 this morning. The stock was down 13.67% on the session.
- VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) shares were down 18.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.95.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock hit a yearly low of $99.79 this morning. The stock was down 6.99% for the day.
- Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) stock moved down 8.98% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.38 to open trading.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday. The stock was down 13.06% for the day.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.11% on the day.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.98% on the day.
- Tennant (NYSE: TNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.67 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.5%.
- First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) shares moved down 9.19% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.53 to begin trading.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.58% over the rest of the day.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) shares hit a yearly low of $14.74 today morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares moved down 6.15% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.92 to begin trading.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.34%.
- Nokia (NYSE: NOK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.38. Shares then traded down 10.15%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.47 this morning. The stock was down 11.12% for the day.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) stock moved down 2.93% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.47 to open trading.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) shares set a new yearly low of $3.31 this morning. The stock was down 21.95% on the session.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock hit $10.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.08% over the course of the day.
- THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: TSLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.34% over the rest of the day.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares hit a yearly low of $1.13 today morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) stock hit $4.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.9% over the course of the day.
- nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.98 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.78% on the day.
- Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $68.41 on Monday. The stock was down 10.42% for the day.
- Guess? (NYSE: GES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.87% on the day.
- BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.28, and later moved down 13.7% over the session.
- PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) shares fell to $85.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.7%.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) stock moved down 13.93% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.72 to open trading.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) stock hit a yearly low of $13.49 this morning. The stock was down 10.55% for the day.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares fell to $13.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.52%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares fell to $83.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.68%.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) stock hit $4.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.73% over the course of the day.
- BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.18 today morning. The stock traded down 7.73% over the session.
- Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.59. Shares then traded down 7.55%.
- Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $109.97. Shares then traded down 8.28%.
- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $31.06. Shares then traded down 10.65%.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.13, and later moved down 6.2% over the session.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.51% on the day.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.05% on the day.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.57% on the session.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares fell to $3.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.46%.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.80 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.08% on the day.
- TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) shares moved down 15.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.26 to begin trading.
- BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.
- Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) stock hit a yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 13.46% for the day.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.03 today morning. The stock traded down 9.77% over the session.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares moved down 20.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.42 to begin trading.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.46 this morning. The stock was down 10.68% for the day.
- Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares were down 20.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.68.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) stock moved down 17.21% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.28 to open trading.
- US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.30 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 24.35% on the day.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $24.89, and later moved down 6.97% over the session.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.8% on the session.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares hit a yearly low of $2.66 today morning. The stock was down 19.83% on the session.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.24, and later moved down 7.68% over the session.
- Insteel Indus (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares moved up 0.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.78 to begin trading.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) stock moved down 6.81% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to open trading.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares fell to $1.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.17%.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares hit a yearly low of $67.13 today morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
- Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $17.68, and later moved down 6.18% over the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares moved down 8.1% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.88 to begin trading.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.06% on the session.
- Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares fell to $2.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.9%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.10, and later moved down 11.83% over the session.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares hit a yearly low of $109.57 today morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
- Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares moved down 8.68% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.99 to begin trading.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday. The stock was down 11.31% for the day.
- NVE (NASDAQ: NVEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $46.10. Shares then traded down 13.59%.
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE: IIF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.07 today morning. The stock was down 6.73% on the session.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ: DUO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.66 today morning. The stock traded down 32.37% over the session.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday. The stock was down 23.38% for the day.
- First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) shares set a new yearly low of $22.86 this morning. The stock was down 7.46% on the session.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares moved down 13.7% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $109.10 to begin trading.
- Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock hit a yearly low of $29.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares were up 0.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.11.
- Gartner (NYSE: IT) shares set a new yearly low of $90.95 this morning. The stock was down 7.6% on the session.
- Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.22 on Monday. The stock was down 7.01% for the day.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.73. Shares then traded down 17.77%.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) shares fell to $5.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.7%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.86%.
- Eaton Vance Short (NYSE: EVG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.20, and later moved down 12.65% over the session.
- Seaboard (AMEX: SEB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2,637.51, and later moved down 4.7% over the session.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares set a new yearly low of $451.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.57% on the session.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.50. Shares then traded down 9.39%.
- NiSource (NYSE: NI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.92% on the day.
- CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.29 on Monday. The stock was down 5.54% for the day.
- Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MHF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.24 this morning. The stock was down 7.67% on the session.
- Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) stock hit a yearly low of $36.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Monday. The stock was down 16.54% for the day.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.32 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.62% over the rest of the day.
- CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE: CEE) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.61 today morning. The stock traded down 6.63% over the session.
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) shares were down 12.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.08.
- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) stock hit $4.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.17% over the course of the day.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.75 today morning. The stock traded down 9.68% over the session.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $88.39, and later moved down 6.11% over the session.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.37%.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.67%.
- Carter's (NYSE: CRI) shares hit a yearly low of $64.20 today morning. The stock was down 12.78% on the session.
- WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.62 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.2% on the day.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Monday. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock moved down 13.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.50 to open trading.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $84.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.98%.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares moved down 14.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.53 to begin trading.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.88% on the session.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.72, and later moved down 13.63% over the session.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares fell to $85.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.43%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) shares fell to $14.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.14%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Monday. The stock was down 5.59% for the day.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. The stock was down 32.19% for the day.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.01. Shares then traded down 13.27%.
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares fell to $33.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.61%.
- Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) stock moved down 5.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.08 to open trading.
- BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) shares fell to $9.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.27%.
- General Finance (NASDAQ: GFN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.64 today morning. The stock traded down 16.88% over the session.
- Atento (NYSE: ATTO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 15.57% over the rest of the day.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18 today morning. The stock traded down 7.66% over the session.
- Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) stock moved down 8.5% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $95.00 to open trading.
- Prudential (NYSE: PUK) stock hit $17.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.05% over the course of the day.
- Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) shares hit a yearly low of $11.71 today morning. The stock was down 25.69% on the session.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.72 on Monday. The stock was down 13.05% for the day.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.37% on the session.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Monday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.17 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.0% on the day.
- Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares moved down 8.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.06 to begin trading.
- Eagle Growth and Income (NYSE: EGIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.58 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.6% on the day.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell to $0.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.88%.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.75, and later moved down 17.44% over the session.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.33 today morning. The stock traded down 10.62% over the session.
- Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares hit a yearly low of $19.29 today morning. The stock was down 8.61% on the session.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) stock hit a yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 9.97% for the day.
- Systemax (NYSE: SYX) shares set a new yearly low of $14.40 this morning. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.
- Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.38 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.97% on the day.
- Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares fell to $23.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.93%.
- Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.92 today morning. The stock traded down 9.05% over the session.
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) stock hit $218.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.13% over the course of the day.
- FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) shares moved down 9.13% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.69 to begin trading.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $42.10 on Monday. The stock was down 9.21% for the day.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) stock moved down 5.48% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.07 to open trading.
- Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.27 today morning. The stock traded down 8.62% over the session.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Monday. The stock was down 29.28% for the day.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $42.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.16% on the day.
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) shares set a new 52-week low of $66.49 today morning. The stock traded down 5.38% over the session.
- Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.00, and later moved down 9.91% over the session.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) stock hit $28.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.89% over the course of the day.
- DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE: KSM) stock hit a yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
- Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.38% on the session.
- Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $71.55. Shares then traded down 10.45%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.14 today morning. The stock was down 6.17% on the session.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.68 today morning. The stock was down 10.49% on the session.
- Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Monday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares were down 6.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.17.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares fell to $14.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.8%.
- Arlington Asset (NYSE: AI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.10 today morning. The stock traded up 6.61% over the session.
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares were down 16.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.51.
- Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.05 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.54% on the day.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) shares were down 6.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.63.
- Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was down 9.07% on the session.
- Kadant (NYSE: KAI) stock moved down 9.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $65.59 to open trading.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) shares set a new yearly low of $125.30 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares hit a yearly low of $17.00 today morning. The stock was down 10.51% on the session.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ: MREO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.88 today morning. The stock was down 8.18% on the session.
- Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $32.05. Shares then traded down 17.36%.
- OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.55 today morning. The stock traded up 9.42% over the session.
- U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.82 today morning. The stock traded down 6.3% over the session.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock hit $6.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.83% over the course of the day.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares moved down 7.27% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.52 to begin trading.
- Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock moved down 8.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.45 to open trading.
- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) stock hit $42.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.07% over the course of the day.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares were up 7.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.00.
- BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.91% over the rest of the day.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.74%.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) stock hit a yearly low of $5.51 this morning. The stock was down 14.11% for the day.
- Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) shares hit a yearly low of $11.05 today morning. The stock was down 10.56% on the session.
- Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
- Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Monday. The stock was down 5.77% for the day.
- GlobalSCAPE (AMEX: GSB) shares were down 17.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.88.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.59 on Monday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit a yearly low of $86.26 today morning. The stock was down 11.69% on the session.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) stock moved down 5.95% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.95 to open trading.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $22.73, and later moved down 10.65% over the session.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was down 14.92% on the session.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.58% on the session.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock hit $7.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.3% over the course of the day.
- Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.55 today morning. The stock traded down 1.83% over the session.
- Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.01, and later moved down 6.28% over the session.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.72% over the rest of the day.
- Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $109.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.48% on the day.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.96% on the session.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares fell to $33.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.87%.
- MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ: MFSF) stock hit a yearly low of $24.37 this morning. The stock was down 8.79% for the day.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.43 on Monday. The stock was down 13.25% for the day.
- Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares fell to $34.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.38%.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) shares hit a yearly low of $14.50 today morning. The stock was down 12.39% on the session.
- Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.46%.
- ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares were down 7.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.87.
- B Communications (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80 today morning. The stock traded down 3.14% over the session.
- Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.75. Shares then traded down 8.75%.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.01% over the rest of the day.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock hit $10.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.07% over the course of the day.
- HF Foods Group (NASDAQ: HFFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 27.43% on the session.
- First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) shares fell to $15.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.16%.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares hit a yearly low of $44.74 today morning. The stock was down 8.11% on the session.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock hit a yearly low of $9.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.13%.
- Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares fell to $3.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.98%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.48 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.98%.
- Alexco Resource (AMEX: AXU) shares were down 1.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares were down 13.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.76.
- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) stock moved down 9.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.01 to open trading.
- Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.79 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.91%.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.25% on the session.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.93% on the session.
- AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares set a new yearly low of $32.12 this morning. The stock was down 13.27% on the session.
- J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $119.41 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.78% over the rest of the day.
- Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ: FUND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.84% on the session.
- ICC Holdings (NASDAQ: ICCH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock moved down 15.16% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.61 to open trading.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.07, and later moved down 9.12% over the session.
- North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.19 today morning. The stock traded down 17.65% over the session.
- Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE: JTA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.60 today morning. The stock was down 10.74% on the session.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) stock hit $11.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.33% over the course of the day.
- Friedman Industries (AMEX: FRD) shares hit a yearly low of $4.66 today morning. The stock was down 4.04% on the session.
- Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE: MHI) shares were down 5.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.32.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.24 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.55% on the day.
- Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.60 on Monday morning, later moving down 17.84% over the rest of the day.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) stock moved down 24.55% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.00 to open trading.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $71.64. Shares then traded down 7.9%.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.15 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.51% on the day.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock hit $4.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.52% over the course of the day.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock hit $14.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.66% over the course of the day.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares set a new 52-week low of $93.21 today morning. The stock traded down 9.22% over the session.
- McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) stock moved up 4.74% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.53 to open trading.
- Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.45 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.96%.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 17.39% on the session.
- Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.13% on the session.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.28% for the day.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) stock moved down 10.36% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.20 to open trading.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 17.16%.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) stock set a new 52-week low of $312.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.2%.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) stock moved down 14.32% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.93 to open trading.
- Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ: OXFD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.43% over the rest of the day.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares fell to $10.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.09%.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% for the day.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Monday. The stock was down 12.62% for the day.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.93 on Monday. The stock was down 7.23% for the day.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares moved down 11.75% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.04 to begin trading.
- Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.
- Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) shares moved down 10.25% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.37 to begin trading.
- Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.87% on the day.
- GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.
- Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) stock moved down 2.73% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.00 to open trading.
- Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares moved down 9.03% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.75 to begin trading.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares set a new 52-week low of $86.26 today morning. The stock traded down 8.93% over the session.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.16, and later moved down 12.38% over the session.
- First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 15.01% on the session.
- MBIA (NYSE: MBI) shares hit a yearly low of $5.96 today morning. The stock was down 6.4% on the session.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares hit a yearly low of $12.99 today morning. The stock was down 5.45% on the session.
- MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) shares hit a yearly low of $13.59 today morning. The stock was down 15.04% on the session.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.56. Shares then traded down 15.48%.
- CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares fell to $71.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.06%.
- Flexible Solutions (AMEX: FSI) shares fell to $1.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.24%.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.43%.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.70 today morning. The stock was down 8.57% on the session.
- Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) shares moved down 9.87% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.75 to begin trading.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20 today morning. The stock traded down 18.21% over the session.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.58 today morning. The stock traded down 14.68% over the session.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares moved down 13.75% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.88 to begin trading.
- Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday. The stock was down 12.41% for the day.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares set a new yearly low of $3.23 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
- Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE: GDO) stock moved down 7.75% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.14 to open trading.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares moved down 7.75% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.41 to begin trading.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock hit $48.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.37% over the course of the day.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE: OPP) stock hit a yearly low of $12.48 this morning. The stock was down 9.19% for the day.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.09% over the rest of the day.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) shares moved down 8.86% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.34 to begin trading.
- Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) stock hit $12.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.95% over the course of the day.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock hit a yearly low of $9.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.77% for the day.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock hit $11.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.01% over the course of the day.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $123.01 on Monday. The stock was down 11.6% for the day.
- Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) stock hit a yearly low of $157.41 this morning. The stock was down 7.77% for the day.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) stock hit $13.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.67% over the course of the day.
- STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.01 on Monday. The stock was down 17.11% for the day.
- John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE: JHS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.72% on the day.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock hit a yearly low of $135.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
- StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.01% on the session.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares fell to $2.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.48%.
- Blackrock Municipal Inc (NYSE: BBF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.72. Shares then traded down 13.96%.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares moved down 8.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.74 to begin trading.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares moved down 6.21% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.22 to begin trading.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.90. Shares then traded down 0.92%.
- Ivy High Income (NYSE: IVH) stock hit $10.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.32% over the course of the day.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares set a new yearly low of $45.03 this morning. The stock was down 15.42% on the session.
- Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.42%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares fell to $27.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.22%.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.82 today morning. The stock traded down 18.59% over the session.
- Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock moved down 8.92% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.54 to open trading.
- Forestar (NYSE: FOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.76 today morning. The stock traded down 13.88% over the session.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.6% on the day.
- SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) stock hit $16.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.22% over the course of the day.
- Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) shares fell to $8.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.33%.
- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) stock moved down 14.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.79 to open trading.
- National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.08 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session.
- Golden Star Resources (AMEX: GSS) stock moved down 2.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.85 to open trading.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock moved down 10.96% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.63 to open trading.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.43 today morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) stock moved down 0.87% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.75 to open trading.
- Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares set a new yearly low of $12.86 this morning. The stock was down 20.06% on the session.
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) shares were down 7.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.08.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.82 on Monday. The stock was down 12.13% for the day.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.92 today morning. The stock traded down 17.45% over the session.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% for the day.
- AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) shares were down 6.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.25.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) stock hit a yearly low of $2.34 this morning. The stock was down 7.48% for the day.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock set a new 52-week