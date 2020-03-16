Google Trends During Pandemic: How To Make Hand Sanitizer, If Trump's Infected, Symptoms, And More

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way people lead their daily lives and bringing anxieties to the fore. What do people do when they are experiencing fear and uncertainty during a pandemic? They ask the internet for the answers of course. Here is a glimpse of what the U.S. has been searching for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The What And The How

Above all people want to learn about the virus’ origins followed by what exactly the "corona virus" is. Knowledge concerning the impact of the virus is also a priority, with people searching for the number of cases, how long the disease lasts and the total number of fatalities it has caused.

Worries related to getting tested for the virus feature prominently.At the forefront of How queries was “How to get tested for coronavirus.” The second “How to treat coronavirus.” Prevention is certainly better than a cure and users of Google are asking how to take steps to protect themselves against the pandemic. Questions such as “How to prevent coronavirus”, “How to make hand sanitizer” and “How to prepare for coronavirus” were among the most frequently asked. No wonder the hand sanitizer market is set to explode by 2024.

Okay, Google

“Coronavirus” was the top search query last week. Interest peaked on March 12 and again on March 16. People in Boulder, Colorado ran the most searches on the virus. Tom Hanks’ contracting of the coronavirus was among the trending news queries as was news concerning NBA players and the virus. Google’s coronavirus website, celebrities with coronavirus and whether or not the President had tested positive for the virus were also frequently searched.

Interest in School Closures Escalates

The most googled query concerning education was “coronavirus school closure” followed by “school closures”. Worries about school closures seem to be most intense in the Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington, followed by Spokane, Washington, and Portland Oregon.

The information available on Google Trends indicates that people are mainly trying to find more information about COVID-19 and the course it is taking. As products like hand sanitizers run out and people search on ways to manufacture their own, we can call it a “small mercy” that toilet paper has not figured out among the top queries on Google last week.