Nvidia Urges Gamers To Use Their Gaming PC's To Fight Coronavirus

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is asking gamers to download an application and use their gaming PCs to fight COVID-19.

What Happened

Nvidia is urging users of gaming personal computers (PCs) to fight COVID-19. The computer hardware company tweeted on Saturday, “Join us and our friends at @OfficialPCMR in supporting folding@home and donating unused GPU computing power to fight against COVID-19!”

The folding@home app has a number of graphics processing unit (GPU) specific projects, which gaming PC users can contribute by just downloading the application.

PCMR, a community of PC enthusiasts, describes the concept behind the app, “You can install a small program on your computer, and it downloads a small amount of data that it analyses, then returning the results to the Stanford researchers.” The website claims that the whole process only takes 3 minutes.

Folding@home will work on COVID-19, but they also focus on cancer, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, and Parkinson’s diseases.

Why It Matters

The initial “wave of projects” will help researchers get a better understanding of coronaviruses and how they interact with the human ACE-2 receptor, which is required for viral entry into human host cells.

In an update regarding COVID-19 and their efforts to fight the disease, folding@home announced, “In the coming days, we hope to take advantage of some of the new structural biology and biochemical data that is being rapidly released by researchers around the world who are working to understand these viruses and strategies for defeating them.”

Price Action

Nvidia shares traded 11.34% higher at $240.84 on Friday in the regular session.