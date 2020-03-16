NFL Players Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement In Highly Contested Vote

The National Football League Players Association ratified the collective bargaining agreement on Saturday after months of bargaining with team owners.

NFL Players Divided On The CBA

The players voted 1,019 to 959 in favor of the agreement that was earlier signed by the NFL team owners in February.

"We understand and know that players have been split on this deal, including members of our EC," the NFLPA executive committee said in a statement as the CBA was passed with a razor thin margin of 60 votes.

"Going forward, it is our duty to lead, however we may feel as individuals, to bring our men together and to continue to represent the interests of our entire membership."

The new CBA will come into effect starting the season later this year and continue through 2030.

What The New CBA Would Mean

Starting the 2020 season, playoffs will expand to the include 14 teams instead of 12. The NFL will also have the option to add a 17th game to the regular season from 2021 onwards.

The NFL players will get an increased share of league revenue. For 2020, the players will get 47% of the revenue, while owners receive the rest 53%. Starting 2021, the players' share will increase to 48%, with additional revenue from media kicker if the league plays 17 games in a regular season.

The CBA also calls for immediate increase in minimum player salaries and more lax regulations surrounding drug use, especially marijuana.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement.

"We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."