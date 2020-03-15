Market Overview

Boyd Gaming Announces Temporary Closures Of Properties In Illinois, Indiana And Ohio Due to Coronavirus

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2020 1:19pm   Comments
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that four of the Company's properties will be temporarily closing to the public: Belterra Casino Resort and Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Indiana; Belterra Park in Ohio; and Par-A-Dice Casino Hotel in Illinois.  All closures are related to state officials' efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Belterra Park closed on Friday, March 13, at midnight Eastern Time. The Company closed the property in response to an order by the Ohio Department of Health prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 or more people in the state. The Company does not have an estimated re-opening date at this time.

Par-A-Dice will close on Sunday, March 15 at midnight Central Time, in compliance with a closure order from the Illinois Gaming Board. The Board's order requires all casinos in the state of Illinois to remain closed until Monday, March 30.

Belterra Resort and Blue Chip will close on Monday, March 16 at 6 am local time, in compliance with orders from the Indiana Gaming Commission. The Commission's order requires all casinos in the state of Indiana to remain closed until Monday, March 30.

In addition to these closures, Valley Forge Casino Resort will remain closed until Friday, March 27, following a previous order by the Governor of Pennsylvania mandating the closure of all entertainment venues in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at any Boyd Gaming property. All closures are due solely to state mandates aimed at preventing the spread of the disease. All other Boyd Gaming properties remain in operation at this time.

The safety and well-being of our team members and customers is our utmost priority. Starting in February, Boyd Gaming has been following stringent CDC-recommended protocols at its properties nationwide, including frequent handwashing by team members, increased placement of hand sanitizers and increased sanitation of frequently touched surfaces. The Company has been advising all team members who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to go home immediately and contact their health care professional.

Posted-In: News

