Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike Stores Across The World To Temporarily Close
Jason Shubnell  
March 15, 2020 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Nike Stores Across The World To Temporarily Close

Amid the coronavirus (CVOID-19) outbreak, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) will close its retail stores across the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 27.

Nike is keeping open its stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in “many other countries. Workers will still be paid during this time off, a spokeswoman told CNBC.

On Saturday, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a similar measure, closing all Apple Stores outside of Greater China until March 27. Also, Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) will shorten hours at its retail outlets and will also suspend yoga classes and run clubs.

CNBC noted retailers such as Patagonia, Warby Parker and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) are also shutting their U.S. stores.

At time of publication Sunday morning, there are 2,727 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Related Links:

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Tested For Coronavirus, Extends Travel Ban To Ireland And UK

Photo by Emily Elconin.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + NKE)

Wild Week Ends With A Late Surge To Nearly Erase Thursday's Losses As Trump Promises Help
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 13, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
51 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Transports, Energy Continue To Suffer As Events Canceled, OPEC Can't Reach Agreement
Here's How Long It Took Nike To Reach A $100B Market Cap
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Store coronavirus Covid-19 Nike StoreNews Health Care Retail Sales General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga