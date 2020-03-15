8 Amusing Prop Bets For The March 15 Democratic Debate: Biden Vs. Sanders
Ready or not, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will go head-to-head Sunday evening as the stage for the next Democratic debate is set.
The debate, which was originally scheduled to take place in Arizona with a live audience in attendance, will now be held in CNN’s live studio in Washington, D.C without an audience. The change in debate location and decision to go without a live audience comes after President Trump declared a National Emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
Many thought the debate wouldn't even happen following last Tuesday's primary results. Biden won Michigan by a landslide, a state Sanders and his campaign made a huge push in.
Exchange Opinions, Not Handshakes
Emerging news from the White House regarding the novel coronavirus [kuh-roh-nuh-vahy-ruh s] (COVID-19) is likely to take center stage at Sunday’s debate.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have both been critical of President Trump’s efforts in supporting containment of and mitigating the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Online sportsbooks have set the times “coronavirus” gets mentioned during the debate set at Over (-150) or Under (+110) 8 ½ times.
The following are the most fascinating prop bets available for the March 15 Democratic debate.
Bernie Sander’s reference Biden’s auto worker rant?
Yes: -500
No: +300
How many times “time is up” be said by moderators
Over 4½ time is up: +170
Under 4½ time is up: -250
Total non-facts said by Bernie Sanders
Over 3½ non-facts: -140
Under 3½ non-facts: +100
Total non-facts said by Joe Biden
Over 2½ non-facts: -175
Under 2½ non-facts: +135
Total times "coronavirus'" be said by candidates
Over 8½ coronavirus: -150
Under 8½ coronavirus: +110
Total times "stock market" be said by candidates
Over 5½ stock market: +200
Under 5½ stock market: -300
Total times "Trump" be said by candidates
Over 27½ Trump: -120
Under 27½ Trump: -120
Who will win the debate (according to CNN’s Chris Cillizza)?
Bernie Sanders: -170
Joe Biden: +130
Props courtesy of Bovada.lv and BetOnline.ag
Photo screengrab: "Watch Highlights Of The South Carolina Democratic Debate In 5 Minutes | NBC News"
