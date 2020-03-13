FMCSA Postpones Truck Safety Summit Due To Coronavirus

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is working to reschedule its "2020 Truck Safety Summit," an all-day event that had been planned for March 19 at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus.

"We will be following changes in the impact of COVID-19 and work to schedule a new date for the Summit in the near future," the agency stated on March 13. "We are disappointed, but the safety of the attendees is of the utmost importance. We look forward to setting a new date for the Summit."

FMCSA had planned to cap the event at roughly 200 attendees, and a source familiar with the event said reservations had reached close to that number.

According to the agency's official notice, the conference was to provide motor carriers, drivers, safety technology developers and users, along with safety advocacy groups "an opportunity to share their ideas on improving trucking safety."

The event, which was to feature five panel discussions, was motivated in part by a growing public concern about an increase in fatalities involving large trucks.

